U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,436.00
    -7.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,176.00
    -83.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,977.25
    -20.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,174.90
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.15
    +0.56 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2780
    +0.0200 (+1.59%)
     

  • Vix

    18.15
    +2.03 (+12.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3765
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8280
    +0.2530 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,207.54
    -1,299.36 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.04
    -52.31 (-4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.23
    -24.88 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

CurrencyWorks Sells its sBetOne Interest to Strategic Purchaser and Enters into Service Contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CurrencyWorks Inc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Los Angeles CA, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full-service blockchain platform provider is pleased to announce that it has sold its interest in SBetOne, Inc. (“sBetOne”) to VON Republic Inc. (“VON Republic”), an eSport reward and peer to peer betting platform.

VON Republic (Victory Or Nothing) is an eSport reward and peer-to-peer gaming platform that will be leveraging the assets of sBetOne and know-how from CurrencyWorks to further build out its rewards and gaming capabilities with the use of blockchain technologies.

  • sBetOne entered into a business combination agreement with VON Acquisition Inc. (“Von Acquisition”) and merged with VON Acquisition on August 12, 2021

  • CurrencyWorks exchanged its 5,902,174 common shares in sBetOne for 5,902,174 common shares in VON Acquisition at a deemed value of CAD$0.10 per share for a total deemed valuation of CAD$590,217 (using a $0.80 exchange rate) US$472,173

  • Separately all convertible debt plus interest in sBetOne’s books of approximately $824,000 as of June 30, 2021, have also been converted into shares in VON Acquisition at a deemed value of CAD$0.07 per share (30% discount as per the terms of the convertible debt)

  • As a result of this merger, CurrencyWorks has no debt remaining on its consolidated financial statements that related to the convertible debt associated with sBetOne and has ended up with approximately 8% ownership in VON Acquisition for its 5,902,174 shares in VON Acquisition at a deemed value of US$472,173.

  • CurrencyWorks will provide licensing, technical, and ongoing support services to VON Acquisition for a base price of $16,500/month.

“This is a validation of a part of the CurrencyWorks platform to develop blockchain-based technologies and sell them and ongoing licensing and service fees,” said Cameron Chell Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks.

CurrencyWorks also announced that it has entered into an agreement with GRA Enterprises LLC (the “Consultant”) pursuant to which the Consultant has agreed to provide certain promotion, corporate branding, marketing, online corporate communications, and investor relations services to the Company for a term of six months (the “Term”) commencing on August 15, 2021, for total cash consideration of $30,000 which is to be paid at the beginning of the Term. The Consultant’s contact information is as follows: GRA Enterprises LLC, 55 Dorothea Terrace, Belleville, NJ 07109. Contact Person: Gerard Adams, Email: niagerardadams@gmail.com, telephone: 973-277-7674.

The services to be provided by the Consultant may include distribution of the Company's news releases, summaries of the Company's activities and business updates, technical analysis, videos, presentations and analyst research reports, and may be provided through the Consultant's website and other external portals, disseminated through distribution lists, and through other platforms and media.

About VON Republic

VON Republic, through its principal subsidiary VON Bismark Limited, is developing and owns and operates a proprietary online social gaming platform called VON Republic​​. VON Republic is an eSports reward and peer-to-peer betting platform. The VON Republic is a unique concept that offers gamers, known as Von Citizens, the ability to earn coins, known as VON Coins, based on the completion of in-game achievements. VON Republic is able to algorithmically weight the accomplishment level of each earned achievement and apply a VON Coin value to what each VON Citizen earns. VON Citizens can then use their hard-earned VON Coins to bid on daily auctions, competing in real-time with other gamers and their Von Coin hoards on mobile, desktop, or Xbox.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.

  • Is Tilray a Warren Buffett Stock?

    Since he's the most famous and perhaps most successful investor of all time, Warren Buffett's stock-picking philosophy is something that every investor should understand. Cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) doesn't have the consistent financial performance or operational efficiency that's typical of a Buffett pick. Could that be enough to pique Buffett's curiosity?

  • 4 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,100% (or More) by 2025

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and abundant access to this cheap capital have fueled hiring, innovation, and even acquisitions among fast-paced companies.

  • AMC CEO Is Smartly Selling Shares

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    Instead of chasing high yields, investors should focus on well-run companies that can afford to double their dividends because they generate robust earnings and FCF growth. Apple started paying dividends again in 2012 -- more than 16 years after it halted its original dividend -- and it's raised that payout every subsequent year.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Why 1 Analyst Predicts Moderna Stock Will Plunge Nearly 70%

    Can Moderna do the same? Here's why one analyst predicts that Moderna stock will plunge nearly 70%. Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham wrote to investors earlier this month that Moderna's valuation has gone from "unreasonable to ridiculous."

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Warren Buffett Invests Billions in These 3 Tech Stocks

    After avoiding tech for years, the world's most famous value investor has been converted by these three companies.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) built an advantage by becoming one of the first companies to allow users to integrate, manage, and secure data, and the company has prospered through its analytics capabilities. Palantir is a company specializing in data mining. The company's products allow for human-driven data analysis without a deep knowledge of query languages or statistical modeling.

  • This Company Might Cut Its Dividend, but Its Stock Could Soar

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) fell after its recent earnings report, along with a few other major announcements regarding large asset sales. Earnings did not show anything unexpected, and the company's announced divestitures were at good multiples, likely good news for the stock. While Lumen did not announce a dividend cut yet, even hinting at a potential cut made investors nervous, sending shares down.

  • Target clobbers Q2 earnings estimates, reveals new $15 billion stock buyback plan

    Target goes shopping...for its stock.

  • 3 Scary COVID Stocks to Avoid

    George Budwell thinks Fools should avoid Inovio (NASDAQ: INO) with its $2 billion market cap. Patrick Bafuma thinks high-flying Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is about to take a hit, while Taylor Carmichael argues that investors might want to take profits in $33 billion Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON).

  • Nvidia Reports Earnings Wednesday. Why Bitcoin Is the Wildcard.

    The tech company expects to see a jump in revenue from chips that crypto miners use to conduct their business.

  • Cathie Wood Can't Get Enough Of Peter Thiel's Palantir, Adds Another $11.4M Shares

    Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Tuesday further increased the exposure in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), continuing its buying spree in the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics company on the dip. Ark Invest snapped up 476,114 shares — estimated to be worth $11.4 million — as of Palantir’s closing price on Tuesday. Palantir shares, which jumped 11% after it reported second quarter earnings last week, closed 2.16% lower at $23.97 on Tuesday. See Also: Palantir, Alibaba, Square, Google, Dr

  • Hedge Funds Blindsided by China Risk With New Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio insists that the swings in Chinese markets are little more than “wiggles.” But for a certain subset of hedge-fund managers, the consequences of Beijing’s crackdown might seem more like an earthquake.Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management, Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com Inc. in the second quarter, only to see its American depositary receipts tumble 19% since June 30. Over a

  • Tilray eyes U.S. cannabis market with MedMen move, stock gains

    Tilray announced Tuesday afternoon that it has agreed to purchase convertible bonds put forward by U.S. pot company MedMen Enterprise Inc. as it sought to avoid insolvency. The deal could eventually give Tilray a path to own MedMen if marijuana is federally legalized in the U.S.