Current and Emerging Opportunities for Soft Robotics: Manufacturing, FMCG, Warehousing, and Logistics as High Impact Sectors Driving Opportunities
Soft robotics has been experiencing tremendous technological growth in recent years. Research and development activities have increased to optimize and increase the range of applications and support the growing needs of various industries. Because soft robotics technology poses immense advantages, many industries are designing and developing new types of soft robots specific to different application requirements.
This report reviews the capabilities and different applications that soft robotics technology enables. Major industries the report covers include manufacturing, healthcare, space, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The study categorizes the types of soft robotics solutions by application and industry and covers recent innovations and stakeholder activities that might have an exceptional impact on the industries.
This report provides information related to the following topics:
Growth opportunity analysis
Main applications and industry impact
Main adoption factors: drivers and challenges
Recent innovations and stakeholder activities
Patent analysis
Profiles of main players
Analytic hierarchy process (AHP) analysis
Strategic recommendations
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
The Strategic Imperative 8T
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Soft Robotics Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Technology Segmentation - R&D Activities and Increasing Funding Opportunities Exist in the Soft Robotics Industry
The Main Achievement Will Be Developing Self-healing Soft Robots for Specific Industry Requirements
3. Technology Landscape
Considerable Research Has Covered the Development of Biologically Inspired Soft Robots
Main Participants and End Users in the Industry Are Collaborating for Technological Development
The Main Technology Leap Will Be the Development of Self-morphing Soft Robotic Solutions
Establishing a Concrete Actuation Technique for the Robots Is a Main Challenge Developers are Addressing
4. Current and Emerging Opportunity Analysis
Applicational Prioritization Area for Soft Robotics across Varied Industrial Verticals [PACE Framework]
The Manufacturing Industry Adopts Soft Robotic Grippers Mainly for Material Handling Applications
Soft Nano- and Microbots for Inspection and Non-destructive Testing Will Play a Crucial Role in the Future
The Healthcare Industry is One of the Highest Technology Adopters of Soft Robotic Solutions
Soft Robotic Exosuits Used for Rehabilitation Purposes Is a Main Focus for Several Technology Developers
Soft Microbots and Nanobots Will See Use for Targeted Drug Delivery and Tissue Engineering
The Space Industry Is Considering Soft Robots to Serve its Advanced Robotic Technology Requirements Soon
Soft Robots Are Seeing Use for Space Exploration and Missions
The Food Industry Is an Early Adopter of Soft Grippers for Food Handling Applications While Processing Produce
Shop Floor Assistive Soft Robots Will Work Alongside Human Workers and Improve Overall Efficiency in FMCG Operations
Soft Grippers Are Seeing Immense Adoption for Material Handling Applications, such as Picking, Sorting, and Packaging
Soft Vertically Articulated Arms with Soft Grippers Are the Main Emerging Application in the Medium Term
5. Stakeholder Innovation Activities and Company Profiles
Soft Swarm Robots Will See Wide Use as Weapons and for Surveillance in Warfare
Humanoid Soft Robots Will See Deployment in Remote Locations to Perform Heavy-duty Tasks
Home Assistive Robots Will Undergo Major Technological Development in the Coming Years
SoftGripping & Wegard GmbH, Germany
RightHand Robotics, United States
ReWalk Robotics, Inc., United States
Soft Robot Tech Co., Ltd (SRT), China
Ubiros Inc., United States
6. Prioritization of Analytical Hierarchy Process (AHP) Framework
AHP Analysis for Prioritization of Soft Robotic Applications
AHP: Level 0 Criteria Evaluation
AHP: Level 1 Criteria Evaluation
AHP: Evaluation of Alternatives
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Robotic Grippers
Growth Opportunity 1: Self-morphing Grippers Will Be a Game-changing Technology in the Industry
Growth Opportunity 2: Assistive Soft Robotic Solutions
Growth Opportunity 2: Technology Developers Will Need to Focus on Strategic Partnerships to Remain Successful in the Industry
Growth Opportunity 3: Soft Exoskeleton and Prosthetics
Growth Opportunity 3: Addressing Technical Challenges Will Remain a Strategic Imperative for Technology Developers
8. Appendix
Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
9. Next Steps
Next Steps
