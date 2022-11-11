Current and Emerging Opportunities for Soft Robotics: Technology Developers Will Need to Focus on Strategic Partnerships to Remain Successful in the Industry

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Current and Emerging Opportunities for Soft Robotics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Soft robotics has been experiencing tremendous technological growth in recent years. Research and development activities have increased to optimize and increase the range of applications and support the growing needs of various industries. Because soft robotics technology poses immense advantages, many industries are designing and developing new types of soft robots specific to different application requirements.

This report reviews the capabilities and different applications that soft robotics technology enables. Major industries the report covers include manufacturing, healthcare, space, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The study categorizes the types of soft robotics solutions by application and industry and covers recent innovations and stakeholder activities that might have an exceptional impact on the industries.

This report provides information related to the following topics:

Growth opportunity analysis

Main applications and industry impact

Main adoption factors: drivers and challenges

Recent innovations and stakeholder activities

Patent analysis

Profiles of main players

Analytic hierarchy process (AHP) analysis

Strategic recommendations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Soft Robotics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Technology Segmentation - R&D Activities and Increasing Funding Opportunities Exist in the Soft Robotics Industry

The Main Achievement Will Be Developing Self-healing Soft Robots for Specific Industry Requirements

3. Technology Landscape

Considerable Research Has Covered the Development of Biologically Inspired Soft Robots

Main Participants and End Users in the Industry Are Collaborating for Technological Development

The Main Technology Leap Will Be the Development of Self-morphing Soft Robotic Solutions

Establishing a Concrete Actuation Technique for the Robots Is a Main Challenge Developers are Addressing

4. Current and Emerging Opportunity Analysis

Applicational Prioritization Area for Soft Robotics across Varied Industrial Verticals [PACE Framework]

The Manufacturing Industry Adopts Soft Robotic Grippers Mainly for Material Handling Applications

Soft Nano- and Microbots for Inspection and Non-destructive Testing Will Play a Crucial Role in the Future

The Healthcare Industry is One of the Highest Technology Adopters of Soft Robotic Solutions

Soft Robotic Exosuits Used for Rehabilitation Purposes Is a Main Focus for Several Technology Developers

Soft Microbots and Nanobots Will See Use for Targeted Drug Delivery and Tissue Engineering

The Space Industry Is Considering Soft Robots to Serve its Advanced Robotic Technology Requirements Soon

Soft Robots Are Seeing Use for Space Exploration and Missions

The Food Industry Is an Early Adopter of Soft Grippers for Food Handling Applications While Processing Produce

Shop Floor Assistive Soft Robots Will Work Alongside Human Workers and Improve Overall Efficiency in FMCG Operations

Soft Grippers Are Seeing Immense Adoption for Material Handling Applications, such as Picking, Sorting, and Packaging

Soft Vertically Articulated Arms with Soft Grippers Are the Main Emerging Application in the Medium Term

5. Stakeholder Innovation Activities and Company Profiles

Soft Swarm Robots Will See Wide Use as Weapons and for Surveillance in Warfare

Humanoid Soft Robots Will See Deployment in Remote Locations to Perform Heavy-duty Tasks

Home Assistive Robots Will Undergo Major Technological Development in the Coming Years

SoftGripping & Wegard GmbH, Germany

RightHand Robotics, United States

ReWalk Robotics, Inc., United States

Soft Robot Tech Co., Ltd (SRT), China

Ubiros Inc., United States

6. Prioritization of Analytical Hierarchy Process (AHP) Framework

AHP Analysis for Prioritization of Soft Robotic Applications

AHP: Level 0 Criteria Evaluation

AHP: Level 1 Criteria Evaluation

AHP: Evaluation of Alternatives

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Robotic Grippers

Growth Opportunity 1: Self-morphing Grippers Will Be a Game-changing Technology in the Industry

Growth Opportunity 2: Assistive Soft Robotic Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: Technology Developers Will Need to Focus on Strategic Partnerships to Remain Successful in the Industry

Growth Opportunity 3: Soft Exoskeleton and Prosthetics

Growth Opportunity 3: Addressing Technical Challenges Will Remain a Strategic Imperative for Technology Developers

8. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

9. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

