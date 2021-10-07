U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.25
    +37.25 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,569.00
    +278.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,899.50
    +140.50 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.20
    +17.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.18
    -0.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.10
    -7.70 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1555
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    +0.0250 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    20.10
    -1.20 (-5.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5140
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,984.37
    -629.76 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,310.30
    +47.21 (+3.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.57
    +77.70 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
JUST IN:

Another 326,000 individuals filed new jobless claims week ended Oct. 2

States posted a bigger-than-expected drop in new claims

Current Energy and Renewables Signs New Multi-Year Energy Supply Agreement with Mitsubishi Subsidiary

·3 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Current Energy and Renewables (CER), a burgeoning retail energy supplier with a track record for success in the Ohio deregulated energy market, announced its new multi-year supply agreement with Boston Energy Trading and Marketing LLC (BETM) on February 8, 2021. BETM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Diamond Generating Corporation (DGC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) that manages MC's power business in the Americas.

Current Energy and Renewables Logo (CNW Group/Current Energy and Renewables)
Current Energy and Renewables Logo (CNW Group/Current Energy and Renewables)

Current Energy and Renewables concurrently closed a strategic financing with a very strong investment group committed to our long-lasting growth strategy as well as CER's continued commitment to Environmental, Sustainable and Governance (ESG).

"Completing our Supply and Services agreement with BETM in the middle of the Covid-19 global pandemic and during these challenging economic and political times was a monumental achievement for CER. The synergy we encountered with BETM and their entrepreneurial culture made this the perfect fit for the team at Current Energy and Renewables. Our company can now continue to grow and build our infrastructure into other deregulated states within the USA. I'm excited for what the future brings for our customers, suppliers, channel partners, and employees as we enter exciting new markets and grow in existing markets," says David Coburn, Executive Chairman for Current Energy and Renewables.

Current Energy and Renewables' new relationship with BETM creates long term stability and the ability to enter new markets and wholesale energy procurement relationships. The Company expects the new facility to enhance accelerated strategic growth and support for new acquisition opportunities.

"In answer to the market's requests, the new BETM facility enables CER to deliver lower energy costs and ensure future profit margins for clients while remaining customer driven. CER is answering this critical market need through enhanced pricing, energy products and terms. CER will actively expand its already strong relationships with the ABC's in the Ohio market as it aggressively expands into other markets," added John Varnell, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Current Energy and Renewables.

About Current Energy and Renewables

Established in 2017 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Current Energy and Renewables provides large and small businesses, government agencies and residential customers with competitively priced electricity, sustainability solutions and exceptional customer service. The Current Energy and Renewables team boasts over 40 years of experience in the international energy industry and is focused on streamlining all components of energy supply. For more information, please visit www.currentenergyrenewables.com.

About Boston Energy Trading and Marketing LLC

Boston Energy Trading and Marketing LLC (BETM), a Mitsubishi Corporation subsidiary, provides asset management and optimization services to owners of generation and energy storage in North America, and wholesale energy to retail power and gas suppliers. BETM traders cover competitive power markets including Northeastern, Midwest and Western markets. Driven by a fundamentals-based approach, its team develops and maintains electric-transmission, gas network and supply/demand models to inform market views for trading opportunities. DGC acquired BETM from NRG Energy in August 2018, and prior to 2014 BETM was known as Edison Mission Marketing & Trading. Mitsubishi Corporation provides investment-grade credit support for BETM's commercial activities. For more information, please visit www.betm.com.

About Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses together with its offices and subsidiaries in approximately 90 countries and regions worldwide, as well as a global network of around 1,700 group companies. MC has 10 Business Groups that operate across virtually every industry: Natural Gas, Industrial Materials, Petroleum & Chemicals, Mineral Resources, Industrial Infrastructure, Automotive & Mobility, Food Industry, Consumer Industry, Power Solution and Urban Development. Through these 10 Business Groups, MC's current activities have expanded far beyond its traditional trading operations to include project development, production and manufacturing operations, working in collaboration with our trusted partners around the globe. For more information, please visit www.mitsubishicorp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/current-energy-and-renewables-signs-new-multi-year-energy-supply-agreement-with-mitsubishi-subsidiary-301394439.html

SOURCE Current Energy and Renewables

Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • Tilray posts 43% rise in quarterly revenue on strong cannabis demand

    The world's largest cannabis producer by sales said its revenue rose to $168 million in the quarter ended Aug. 31 from $117.49 million a year earlier. Cannabis products saw a massive rise in popularity this year as more people turned to it for relaxation during the months-long isolation caused by COVID-19, lifting sales of pot producers. Tilray, which announced the deal in December, added that it had saved about $55 million on a run-rate basis to date from the deal, with actual cash savings close to $20 million.

  • Tilray posts larger-than-expected loss

    Tilray Inc. said Thursday its first quarter net loss widened to $34.6 million or 8 cents a share, from a loss of $21.7 million, or 9 cents a share in the year-ago period. The cannabis company said sales increased to $168 million from $117.5 million. Tilray was expected to report a loss of 6 cents a share on sales of $172.6 million, according to an analyst survey by FactSet. Tilray said it's on track with at least $80 million cost savings from its merger deal with Aphria. Shares of Tilray rose 2.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in October and Beyond

    Here's why they picked Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Zhiyuan Sun (Biogen): Biogen has become an absolute bargain biotech and is ripe for investors sitting on the sideline to buy the dip.

  • AT&T Strikes Fiber Optic Network Deal with Frontier Communications

    Telecommunications major AT&T Inc. (T) announced that it has partnered with a fellow telecommunications company, Frontier Communications, to provide fiber-optic connectivity to enterprises that do not use services provided by AT&T. Notably, multi-year strategic agreements for the deployment of AT&T’s 5G mobility network were also signed between the companies. Following the news, shares of the company appreciated marginally to close at $27.33 in extended trade on Wednesday. By developing addition

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    Internet company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has emerged as the e-commerce leader in Southeast Asia while expanding into new markets such as Latin America, India, and Europe. The company does more than e-commerce, tying successful gaming and digital payments businesses into its customer base. Sea Limited's Garena division owns FreeFire, the world's most popular mobile game.

  • This Tech Stock Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has slipped over 3.5% after its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings report (released on Sept. 28) failed to excite investors. The memory specialist's weaker-than-expected guidance was enough for investors who fear that a memory price bust may be around the corner to hit the panic button -- an event that's likely to throw Micron's outstanding growth off track. Micron finished the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share on revenue of $8.27 billion.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for October

    At the same time, all three are growing annual revenue -- and there are plenty of reasons to believe this will continue. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leading company in the cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market. The company predicts that will continue until at least the late 2030s.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Market Rally Gains Momentum On McConnell Debt-Limit Offer

    Dow Jones futures rose sharply Thursday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The major indexes finished modestly higher Wednesday, rebounding from sharp morning lows amid a McConnell debt-limit offer.

  • 3 Spooky Healthcare Stocks I Would Avoid in October

    According to Yardeni Research, September has offered the worst average returns for the S&P 500 since 1928, at -1%. Jason Hawthorne (Brookdale Senior Living): The number of Americans at least 65 years old is set to more than double over the next four decades. Brookdale has been simplifying its business by selling assets over the last few years, but it still has several attributes that concern me.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King, with 65 consecutive years' worth of dividend hikes under its belt. There are additional reasons to like Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble has massive clout with retailers and a huge advertising budget, and its high-end brands are demonstrably better than cheaper alternatives.

  • 3 Lightning-Quick Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,334% to 22,562% in 3 Years

    Growth stocks have dominated the investing landscape since the end of the Great Recession in 2009 -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have rolled out the red carpet for fast-growing companies to borrow at will. Based on their 2020 sales, the following three lightning-quick growth stocks are expected by Wall Street to deliver sales increases ranging from a low of 1,334% to a high of 22,562% by 2023.

  • Square stock is a 'must own' given long growth runway, says Jefferies

    Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams assumed coverage of Square Inc. shares Thursday, assigning the stock a buy rating and $300 price target. Under a previous Jefferies analyst's coverage, Square had a hold rating and $265 target. Williams sees a long growth runway for Square with opportunities to win market share in its seller business and drive synergies once it completes its planned acquisition of buy-now pay-later operator Afterpay Ltd. He called the stock a "must own" and deemed Square's Cash

  • Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) sheds 3.0% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose...

  • Evergrande backer Chinese Estates' stock soars on take-private offer

    Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings, a former major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, jumped as much as 32% on Thursday after it announced an offer to be taken private for HK$1.91 billion ($245 million). The Hong Kong developer said on Wednesday the family of Chinese Estates' biggest shareholder, Joseph Lau, had proposed to take it private by offering minority shareholders a 38% premium to its last traded price. The offer represents the latest move by Lau and China Estates to emerge from the shadow of Evergrande, which is floundering due to a huge debt load and threatening the Hong Kong company's future.

  • Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Higher Amid Optimism Surrounding Potential Biden-Xi Meet

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) are all trading notably higher in Hong Kong on Thursday. What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded 3.9% higher at HKD 142.70 in Hong Kong, while e-commerce company JD.Com’s shares are up almost 3.6% to HKD 283.00 and technology company Baidu’s shares are up 3.2% to HKD 147.90. See

  • Big Changes Could Be Coming to Your Roth IRA. What to Know.

    Proposed rules could bar individual retirement account contributions and Roth conversions for high earners with accounts exceeding $10 million.