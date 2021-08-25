U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,320.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,355.25
    -0.25 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.40
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.00
    +0.46 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.00
    -15.50 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    +0.0170 (+1.32%)
     

  • Vix

    17.37
    +0.22 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9690
    +0.3320 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,691.14
    -1,578.49 (-3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,196.23
    -53.48 (-4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.13
    +15.35 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Current Sampling Resistance Market to Exceed US$ 3,124.36 million by 2028, Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research study on "Current Sampling Resistance Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and Geography," the market is projected to reach US$ 3,124.36 million by 2028 from US$ 2,145.42 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021–2028.

The_Insight_Partners_Logo
The_Insight_Partners_Logo

Growing Production of Consumer Electronics to boost Current Sampling Resistance Market During 2021–2028

Get in-depth details on "Current Sampling Resistance Market" (No. of Pages – 145, No. of Tables, Charts & Figures - 135)

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017128/

In recent years, the market for cellphones, computers, and automation systems, among other electronics, has grown significantly. The increased demand for various electronic gadgets is contributing to the rapid growth of the current sampling resistance market. Current sampling resistors are used in a wide range of electrical equipment to protect electronic devices by blocking the flow of excessive power or voltage.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the current sampling resistors market during the forecast period due to the presence of key electronic resistor manufacturers such as Panasonic Corporation and Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd in the region. Moreover, the growing demand of consumer electronics and strong industrial base in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are other factors fueling the market growth in the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled governments to impose several limitations on industrial, commercial, and public activities to control the spread of infection. Hence, the demand for passive components has steadily declined due to the suspension of operations in various industries, shuttering of production units, and people's unwillingness to enter work on the floor. Therefore, the epidemic and its repercussions have slowed down the current sampling resistance market growth.

Large-Scale Commercialization of IoT and IIoT Propels Current Sampling Resistance Market Growth

The Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) implementation are gaining rapid pace worldwide. According to the IoT Commercial Adoption report by the New Eclipse Foundation, over 40% of industry executives have stated their businesses are adopting IoT solutions, while another 22% say they are expecting its adoption in the next two years. Furthermore, the poll found that IoT expenditure would rise, with 40% of companies expected to spend more on IoT solutions during 2020–2021. Further, government agencies are launching projects to promote the adoption of IoT. For example, the Indian government has taken initiatives such as "Digital India" and "Smart Cities" to capitalize on the benefits of IoT technology in many industries, which is bolstering the demand for various electronic components. Many components are critical as they allow IoT products and applications to gather, analyze, and send real-world signals and data.

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 - 2028

No. of Pages

145

No. of Tables, Charts & Figures

135

Market Size in 2021

2145.42 million (USD)

Market Size by 2028

3124.36 million (USD)

Forecast Period CAGR

5.5%

Segments covered

Type, Application

Country Scope

US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Get Sample Copy of Current Sampling Resistance Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017128/

Current Sampling Resistance market: Application Overview

Based on application, the current sampling resistance market is segmented into consumer devices, industrial, telecommunications, automotive, and other applications. The industrial segment held the largest market share in 2020. Resistors are used to dampen undesired electrical impulses in inverters, power tools, robotic systems, and motors, among others. Although resistance dissipates energy, resistors are critical to the correct operation of industrial electronics devices. They guarantee that other components are not exposed to excessive voltage or current. Further, resistors are also used in industrial equipment such as heaters and boilers to convert current into heat with the heat lost from the resistor being used to warm the surrounding environment. Filaments in incandescent light bulbs also functions as a resistor, slowing the current and heating a wire to a temperature high enough to produce light.

Current Sampling Resistance Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cyntec Co., Ltd.; KOA Speer Electronics, Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; ROHM CO., LTD.; Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.; SUSUMU CO., LTD.; TT Electronics; Viking Tech Corporation; Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.; and Walter Electronic Co.,Ltd are among the key players in the current sampling resistance market. The leading companies are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Purchase a copy of Current Sampling Resistance Market research report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00017128/

In 2021, Susumu was listed on the 2021 Solution Provider TOP10 (electronics manufacturers) in the US. Its ultraprecision, thin-film chip resistors produced using the thin-film technology make allow the electronic equipment manufacturers to produce high-quality and high-performance products.

In 2020, ROHM announced the GMR50 series of compact (5.0 mm × 2.5 mm) shunt resistors, capable of delivering 4W-rated power (at electrode temperature TK=90°C). These resistors are ideal for current detection in motors and power supply circuits that are used in automotive systems and industrial equipment.

Browse Related Reports:

Carbon Brush Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis: Get Sample Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016002/

Welding Consumables Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis: Get Sample Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008362/

Welding Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis: Get Sample Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005298/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Research Insight: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/current-sampling-resistance-market/
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/
Content Source: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/current-sampling-resistance-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/current-sampling-resistance-market-to-exceed-us-3-124-36-million-by-2028--exclusive-research-by-the-insight-partners-301362531.html

SOURCE The Insight Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona group inks agreement with Taiwan aimed at attracting more chip companies

    An Arizona economic development group on Tuesday said it had made a deal with Taiwanese economic development officials aimed at making the U.S. state more attractive to Taiwan's semiconductor industry as the world's biggest chipmaker eyes a $12 billion plant in Phoenix. The Taiwan-USA Industrial Cooperation Promotion Office, which is supported by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed an agreement with economic development officials in the greater Phoenix area to find ways to bring more of Taiwan's vast semiconductor industry to the metro area.

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 25th, 2021

    After a particularly bearish day for Bitcoin and the majors on Tuesday, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $49,000 levels to provide support.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • Oil edges higher ahead of data expected to show drop in crude inventories

    Oil futures are on track for a third straight gain Wednesday, extending a rebound from last week's rout, as traders awaited official data on crude inventories after industry figures showed a drop last week.

  • Cryptocurrency Market Will More Than Triple by 2030: Study

    The report by Allied Market Research projects a compound annual growth rate of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

  • Airline outlook as FDA approves COVID vaccine

    John Grant, Senior Aviation Analyst with tracking service O.A.G, discusses his outlook on airlines amid rising delta variant concerns.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Bitcoin mining 'golden age' shows higher profits and demand for more infrastructure

    Building infrastructure for energy-intensive crypto mining poses the greatest challenge for companies and individuals hoping to reap big money.

  • Alibaba vs. JD.com: Which Chinese Retail Stock is a Better Pick?

    The retail market in China is experiencing a significant boom in sales. According to the National Bureau of Statistics in China, this market was worth RMB 39 trillion last year. The online retail penetration in China stood at 24.9% last year, up from a mere 6.2% in 2012. According to data from iResearch, the Chinese online retail market could have a gross merchandise value (GMV) of RMB 15.1 trillion by 2023, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% between 2020 to 2023. Using the

  • Oil Prices Are Swinging Higher. Why the Rally Could Continue.

    Jeffrey Currie of Goldman Sachs believes that producers are investing too little in new projects today to catch up to future growth, and that means prices are likely to rise.

  • U.S. Farmers Brace for Inflation as Highs of Crop Rally Wear Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Minnesota farmer Jason Knopik didn’t sell corn earlier this year as prices soared, missing out on one of the biggest rallies in a generation. Now he’s grappling with inflation.Knopik held back as lack of rain put the fate of his plants into question. His drought-stricken fields have seen less than 10 inches of rain since planting in May, almost 40% below normal, and it’s so arid the creeks on his land dried up that he’s had to truck water to his cows. Knopik’s corn and soybeans su

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • Oil Extends Two-Day Rally as Demand Weathers Latest Virus Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after its biggest two-day advance since November, as fuel demand broadly withstands the latest wave of the virus in Asia. Brent futures climbed further above $71 a barrel on Wednesday after rallying 9% during the previous two sessions. Top crude importer China has brought its latest virus outbreak under control, though Covid-19 continues to make its presence felt in other big oil consumers, with Japan announcing an expansion of its state of emergency.Oil has had

  • Why Shares of Centennial Resource, Core Labs, and Peabody Energy Are on Fire Today

    Oil stocks across the board are flying higher today thanks to the sharp reversal in oil prices, but small-cap stocks are shining the brightest, with Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV) and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) leading from the front. The double-digit price tumble in shares of Centennial Resource and Core Labs last week has presented investors in oil and gas stocks with the perfect opportunity to scoop up some shares today. Crude oil prices are reversing today after a week-long decline and are up more than 5% this morning.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Want To Know The Hottest Brands In Cannabis In 2021? Meet The People Deciding Who They Are

    What are the hottest cannabis brands in 2021? And the trendiest products? This tough-to-answer question will soon have a response, thanks to the work of 47 leaders in the cannabis industry and beyond. According to information procured exclusively by Benzinga, Clio Cannabis, the awards show that celebrates creators at the forefront of cannabis marketing and communications, will announce on Tuesday the lineup of judges for its 2021 edition. The jury features a diverse mix of creative talent from l

  • Country Now Comes Before Profit For Companies in Xi’s China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest companies are starting to make a habit out of giving away their earnings.In the latest example, Pinduoduo Inc., an e-commerce company known for giving big discounts to customers when they buy produce together, said it will donate all of its first net profit since going public to support the country’s farmers and agricultural areas. The company will keep giving away earnings at least until the donations reach 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).“Improving agriculture has

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • Tencent: Tech Giant Behind Videogame Favorites Faces Beijing’s Scrutiny

    China’s Tencent is backing the developers of blockbuster videogames such as “Pokémon Unite,” “League of Legends" and “Fortnite.” But Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on its tech giants could affect the company’s global videogame empire. Photo composite: Sharon Shi