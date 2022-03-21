U.S. markets open in 7 hours 19 minutes

Current Trends In Digital Transformation Market Size Estimated To Reach USD 1,446.36 Million by 2028: Says Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report" Digital Transformation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), by Technologies (Cloud Computing, Big Data and Analytics, Mobility/Social Media, Cybersecurity), by Vertical (BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)", published by Vantage Market Research, the global post COVID-19 market size of the Digital Transformation Market is expected to grow from USD 511.90 Million in 2021 to USD 1,446.36 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 18.90% during the forecast period.

Synopsis:

The increasing spending on advertising activities, and increasing spending on marketing enterprises, and changing landscape of customers intelligence to drive the market are the important factors expected to drive the adoption of Digital Transformation Market technology during the forecast period. Moreover, Digital Transformation Market is the result of changes that occur with the application of digital technologies. The utilization of Digital Transformation Market across organizational activities and businesses, competencies, and processes are increasing the adaptation of Digital Transformation Market during the forecast period. Digital Transformation Market assists industries to improve the customer experience, enhance operational activities, optimize the workforce, and transform the services and products of the organization which is expected to enhance the growth of Digital Transformation Market in the upcoming years. The evolution of digital technologies like big data and analytics, cloud computing, blockchain, mobility, Artificial Intelligence, robotics, internet of things, and cybersecurity has generated a need for digitalization among numerous industries, and these technologies are further used by enterprises to add or improve more feature to their traditional business processes and also help to enhance customer relationship which is driving the adaption of Digital Transformation Market in the years to come. Furthermore, the digitally transformed enterprises can work flexibly to the advanced technological landscape, such as one which is presently created by covid-19 pandemic which is expected to boost the demand for Digital Transformation Market in the upcoming years.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/digital-transformation-market-1361/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

  • The newly updated, 130+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

  • Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

  • We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

  • Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

  • The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

  • Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

  • According to our primary respondents’ research, the Digital Transformation market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.90% during the forecast period.

  • The Digital Transformation market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 511.90 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,446.36 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

  • On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Digital Transformation market.

List of Prominent Players in the Digital Transformation Market:

  • Microsoft (US)

  • IBM (US)

  • SAP (Germany)

  • Oracle (US)

  • Google (US)

  • Cognizant (US)

  • HPE (US)

  • Adobe (US)

  • Accenture (Ireland)

  • HCL Technologies (India)

  • Broadcom (US)

  • Equinix (US)

  • Dell (US)

  • Tibco (US)

  • Marlabs (US)

  • Alcor Solutions (US)

  • Smart Stream (UK)

  • Yash Technologies (US)

  • Interfacing (Canada)

  • Kiss flow (India)

  • Emudhra (India)

  • Process Maker (US)

  • Process Street (US)

  • Happiest Minds (India)

  • Scoro (UK)

  • Brillio (US)

  • Aexonic Technologies (US)

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/digital-transformation-market-1361/0

Benefits of Purchasing Digital Transformation Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growth in the adoption of big data and other related technologies, and adoption and scrolling of digital initiatives are the major factors driving the growth of Digital Transformation Market in upcoming years. The arrival of machine learning and artificial intelligence, rapid expansion of mobile devices and applications, and cost benefits of cloud-based Digital Transformation Market solutions are the other prime factors projected to boost the growth of Digital Transformation Market during the forecast period. The increasing demands for personalized Digital Transformation Marketal solutions, increasing demand for real-time analytic solutions, and growing usage of connected and interconnected technologies are the other prime factors driving the growth of Digital Transformation Market in years to come.

Challenges:

The privacy and ownership of collected data is the major challenge in the Digital Transformation Market. Whereas, integration of data from data silos, and issues related to information technology modernization are the factors which are expected to hinder the Digital Transformation Market growth during the forecast period.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/digital-transformation-market-1361

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is predicted to emerge as a largest and fast growing region in the Digital Transformation Market during the forecast period due to the expanding service sectors and the increasing SMEs in the region. Furthermore, the increasing awareness among consumers about the advantages of cloud technology and the other technical advancements are helping SMEs to expand in the region in order to modify their businesses and to ensure the future growth of businesses which is constantly boosting the growth of Digital Transformation Market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The growth in utilization of social media analytics and mobile devices along with the increasing online commerce are also the factors expected to drive the growth of regional market in the upcoming years.

Recent Developments

  • In February 2021, Cisco collaborated with Japan government for a digitalization project which involves various industrial verticals including government, healthcare, education, and business.

  • In September 2021, the government of Japan has launched the digital agency to drive the Digital Transformation Market of Japan as a part of the administrative reform agenda. The action of the government pushed the digitalization of the public sector.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 137 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Digital Transformation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), by Technologies (Cloud Computing, Big Data and Analytics, Mobility/Social Media, Cybersecurity), by Vertical (BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/digital-transformation-market-market-049530

The report on the Digital Transformation Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Digital Transformation Market?

  • How will the Digital Transformation Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Digital Transformation Market?

  • What is the Digital Transformation market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Digital Transformation Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Digital Transformation Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 511.90 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 1,446.36 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 18.90% From 2022 – 2028

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered

  • Deployment Mode

    • Cloud

    • On-premises

  • Organization Size

    • Large Enterprises

    • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

  • Technologies

    • Cloud Computing

    • Big Data and Analytics

    • Mobility/Social Media

    • Cybersecurity

    • AI

    • IoT

  • Vertical

    • BFSI

    • Retail and eCommerce

    • IT and Telecom

    • Healthcare and Life Sciences

    • Education

    • Government and Defense

    • Media and Entertainment

    • Manufacturing

Region & Counties Covered

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • U.K

    • France

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • South East Asia

    • Rest Of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest Of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC Countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

  • Microsoft (US)

  • IBM (US)

  • SAP (Germany)

  • Oracle (US)

  • Google (US)

  • Cognizant (US)

  • HPE (US)

  • Adobe (US)

  • Accenture (Ireland)

  • HCL Technologies (India)

  • Broadcom (US)

  • Equinix (US)

  • Dell (US)

  • Tibco (US)

  • Marlabs (US)

  • Alcor Solutions (US)

  • Smart Stream (UK)

  • Yash Technologies (US)

  • Interfacing (Canada)

  • Kiss flow (India)

  • Emudhra (India)

  • Process Maker (US)

  • Process Street (US)

  • Happiest Minds (India)

  • Scoro (UK)

  • Brillio (US)

  • Aexonic Technologies (US)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/digital-transformation-market-1361/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


