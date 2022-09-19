Current Water Technologies Inc. Files Provisional Patent Application for Its AmmEl-AQUA Technology

Current Water Technologies Inc.

GUELPH, Ontario, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WATR) ("CWTI" or "the Company" or "the Corporation"), an emerging technology leader in the management of ammonia in industrial and municipal wastewaters, announces the filing of a provisional patent application for its AmmEl-AQUA system for treatment of ammonia in the aquaculture sector.



The filing of this application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) establishes an early effective filing date and allows CWTI to ascribe the phrase “patent pending” to any commercial products, methods, or services contemplated by the subject matter claimed. The patent application, once converted into a U.S. non-provisional, utility application, provides the detailed claims upon which legal protection is afforded upon a grant of a U.S. patent. CWTI also plans to submit individual national stage patent applications in select international jurisdictions.

Dr. Gene Shelp, CEO said, “During the past 9 months, the CWTI team has designed, constructed and delivered 3 AmmEl-AQUA transport units for validation testing by our partner Ship Nature’s Way/ Blue Vita Technologies Inc. Based on the extremely positive results to date, the partners have recently expanded their marketing efforts to include recirculating aquaculture systems, fish storage facilities, mobile temporary storage, live haul fish transport, fishing vessel holding tanks, hatcheries, well boats, aquariums, shrimp pond culture, commercial fish retail outlets, and seafood distribution centers.

“This ground breaking technology will revolutionize both production and distribution within the aquaculture industry, resulting in less loss of aquatic life, humane and responsible husbandry, and greater sustainability. The forecast for this technology is in the tens of millions, allowing CWTI to explore additional funding sources to support near to medium term growth projections.”

About Current Water Technologies Inc.

Current Water Technologies is a “Technology Company” applying its patented and proprietary “Electrochemical Technologies” to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. Pumptronics Incorporated operates as a division of the Company and continue to function as an integrated pump station manufacturer specializing in custom design and automation.

The common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “WATR”.

