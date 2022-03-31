U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,588.42
    -14.03 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,078.81
    -150.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,377.02
    -65.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,090.40
    -0.67 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.04
    -3.78 (-3.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.70
    +8.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1089
    -0.0073 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3290
    -0.0290 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5720
    -0.2880 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,962.61
    -1,312.38 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,066.41
    -29.84 (-2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Current Water Technologies Receives $170,000 in Sales

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Current Water Technologies Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WATR
Current Water Technologies Inc.
Current Water Technologies Inc.

First Quarter Sales Reach $1.5 Million

GUELPH, Ontario, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WATR) ("CWTI" or "the Company" or "the Corporation"), an emerging technology leader in the management of industrial and municipal wastewaters and drinking water resources, provides a corporate update.

Current Water has experienced strong commercial sales in the first quarter of 2022. The Company has received an additional $170,000 for a custom designed and built, state-of-the-art automated pumping station to be installed in Western Canada. We are pleased to report that total sales for the first quarter is approximately $1.5 million.

Dr. Gene Shelp, Current Water’s CEO, said, “We anticipate robust sales of our water treatment systems and custom pumping systems throughout 2022. Based on current business activities, management forecasts record sales in 2022.”

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Current Water Technologies Inc.

Current Water Technologies is a “Technology Company” applying its patented and proprietary “Electrochemical Technologies” to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. Pumptronics Incorporated operates as a division of the Company and continue to function as an integrated pump station manufacturer specializing in custom design and automation.

The common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “WATR”.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Dr. Gene S. Shelp, Ph.D., P.Geo.
President and CEO

Tel: (519) 836-6155
Fax: (519) 836-5683
E-mail: gshelp@currentwatertechnologies.com
Web Site: www.currentwatertechnologies.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause Current Water Technologies Inc. results to differ materially from expectations. These include risks relating to market fluctuations, property performance and other risks. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Certain statements contained in this press release and in certain documents incorporated by reference into this press release constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and "confident" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Current Water believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference into, this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Current Water undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Clovis Oncology to seek FDA approval for ovarian cancer drug as a maintenance therapy

    Shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. soared 40.0% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said its drug, Rubraca, improved survival when used as a maintenance treatment for women with ovarian cancer. The data comes from a double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 clinical trial that enrolled 538 women. Clovis said it plans to seek approval for Rubraca in the E.U. and the U.S. this year as first-line maintenance treatment for women with advanced ovarian cancer regardless of their biomarker s

  • AMD stock falls on Barclays downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses AMD stock after Barclays downgraded the shares.

  • AMD Stock Slides After Barclays Downgrade, Price Target Cut

    "We would rather move to the sidelines until we have better clarity" on the pressures facing AMD, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis said Thursday.

  • UiPath tops earnings estimates, stock plunges on forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses fourth quarter earnings for UiPath.&nbsp;

  • 10 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss 10 EV penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip reading about the EV industry, its growth in 2021, and major players in the industry, go directly to 5 EV Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The EV Market and Government Initiatives For It According to the Electric […]

  • Why Vector Group Stock Rallied Nearly 18% at the Open Today

    Shares of the tobacco and real estate company took off after a Wall Street analyst changed their view on the company.

  • Putin vows to cut gas supply tomorrow unless Europe pays in roubles - live updates

    Young Russians mourn the loss of a Western lifestyle as a new iron curtain rises Olaf Scholz plays high stakes game of chicken over Putin's gas FTSE 100 dips 0.2pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The German economic miracle no longer exists Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • AMD Turns Lower on Fundamental Downgrade: Key Price Levels to Watch

    Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by a sell-side firm Thursday and the stock is trading lower on the day. In this daily bar chart of AMD, below, we can see that the shares had traded a few days above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages but gapped down below both of these averages Thursday. Trading volume has been heavier than average the past two months and the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady in March.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down Over 30%, 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Compelling Buys for April

    One of my personal favorite examples is when Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) began buying Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock in 2016. Apple was a powerhouse and a relatively obvious investment. Since Berkshire began buying Apple on May 16, 2016, Apple stock is up a staggering 644%.

  • Galaxy Digital Announces 2021 Financial Results

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Vertex Continues Its Meteoric Run After Its Opioid Alternative Scores In A Key Test

    Vertex announced promising test results for its opioid alternative on Thursday, sending VRTX stock deeper into breakout territory.

  • What President Biden releasing oil from reserves may mean for gas prices

    Goldman Sachs weighs in on a potential oil reserve release and what it could mean for the markets.

  • Why Geron's Shares Rose 23.4% on Wednesday

    Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its shares jump 23.4% on Wednesday. Geron was last this high on Nov. 15, and it has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock jumped on the type of news that ordinarily might make it fall -- the company announced it was making a public offering of common stock to raise money.

  • Here's How to Ride the Wave With Lithium Manufacturer Livent

    LTHM is ahead of other lithium names to the point where it could hit a serious, sustained stride of growth.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Baidu Stock Drops. It’s One of 5 Stocks Added to the SEC’s Delisting Watchlist.

    U.S. regulators add the Chinese search giant to its growing list of companies that could be removed from U.S. stock exchanges.

  • Walgreens Earnings Top Estimates but Its Outlook Is Crushing the Stock

    Walgreens Boots Alliance tumbled Thursday after investors were disappointed by the drugstore chain’s unchanged fiscal-year guidance. Walgreens (ticker: WBA) reiterated its outlook for low-single digits growth in adjusted per-share earnings for the fiscal year ending in August. “The key consideration in relation to the unchanged outlook is what this suggests for FY23 with F2H22 implying a~30% year over year decline in EPS,” said analyst A.J. Rice of Credit Suisse.

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.