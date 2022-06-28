U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,821.55
    -78.56 (-2.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,946.99
    -491.31 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,181.54
    -343.06 (-2.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.84
    -32.90 (-1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.90
    +0.14 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.90
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    +0.0120 (+0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2187
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1260
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,296.08
    -522.27 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.05
    -9.01 (-2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.17 (+0.66%)
     

CURRICK Exchange Offers Vrtual Currency Exchange Service Platform

CURRICK Exchange
·2 min read

Currick is a professional virtual currency exchange service platform, where users can conduct their virtual currency transactions, get quite professional virtual currency exchange services.

GuangZhou, China, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 16, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the inflation has unexpectedly risen since the Federal Reserve’s meeting in May; in response to this, the Fed decided to substantially raise interest rates, which will help stabilize inflation expectations in the long term; in the next few months, the Fed will be looking for strong evidence of the falling inflation. At the next meeting, 50 or 75 basis points are most likely, and a 75 basis point hike is not expected to become the norm.


“At present, both Bitcoin and Ethereum witness a downward amplitude of more than 15% per day. As of June 15, the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum had fallen for days on end, approaching $20,000 and $1,000 marks respectively, 70% and 79% losses from their all-time highs of $68,700 and $4,890 set in November 2021 separately. The interest rate hike reflects outflows in the investment market, which, in the crypto market, stands for continuous falls in the overall prices of cryptocurrencies; it also means that the crypto market and other subprime investment markets need to continue to grapple with the fall of US stocks because of better-than-expected CPI.” Says CURRICK Exchange CEO.

How does CURRICK Exchange Work

Currick is a professional virtual currency exchange service platform, where users can conduct their virtual currency transactions, get quite professional virtual currency exchange services and enjoy quality transaction service experiences.

Currick supports contract transactions which allows users to profit by choosing to purchase long or short contracts based on the judgment of future changes. It supports 50 times leverage, which is mainly used for hedging and risk hedging, and the practice of profiting from purchasing never-expiring long or short contracts.

Currick transactions are escorted by a security team that provides bank-level secure storage and protection. Currick platform supports industry-leading API transactions, strictly implements KYC compliance process and regularly upgrades risk control systems to ensure the safety and compliance of users’ assets. Investors can securely develop and implement a comprehensive investment strategy on the platform. Investors are welcomed to Currick’s cryptocurrency exchange.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

Contact Details

Company: GZ CURRICK TRADING Co., LTD

Contact Person: Rick. Ma

Email: rick@currick.net

Website: www.currick.com

Telephone: +886-20-83055230

City: GUANGZHOU



