Curro Holdings Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth R31.8m

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Curro Holdings Limited (JSE:COH) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Curro Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non Executive Director Petrus Mouton bought R19m worth of shares at a price of R7.63 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of R10.37. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 4.07m shares for R32m. On the other hand they divested 962.19k shares, for R8.1m. In total, Curro Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Curro Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Curro Holdings insiders own about R275m worth of shares. That equates to 4.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Curro Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Curro Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Curro Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Curro Holdings. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Curro Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

