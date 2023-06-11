Curro Holdings (JSE:COH) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Curro Holdings' (JSE:COH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Curro Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = R645m ÷ (R12b - R678m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Curro Holdings has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 18%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Curro Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Curro Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Curro Holdings Tell Us?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 5.6%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 50%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Curro Holdings is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And since the stock has dived 71% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Curro Holdings (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

