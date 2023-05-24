Curro Holdings Non Executive Director Acquires 4.6% More Stock \

Those following along with Curro Holdings Limited (JSE:COH) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Petrus Mouton, Non Executive Director of the company, who spent a stonking R17m on stock at an average price of R20.70. While that only increased their holding size by 4.6%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Curro Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Non Executive Director Petrus Mouton was not their only acquisition of Curro Holdings shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid R9.88 per share in a R859m purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of R7.80. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Curro Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Curro Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Curro Holdings insiders own 4.3% of the company, worth about R200m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Curro Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Curro Holdings. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Curro Holdings (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

