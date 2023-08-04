Curry joins Sidus Space as senior vice president of supply chain

Sidus Space recently announced the appointment of Jessica Curry as senior vice president of supply chain.

Jessica Curry

Curry has more than two decades of experience in the aerospace sector.

Prior to joining Sidus Space, Curry was senior manager for subcontracts and procurement teams within Blue Origin’s supply-chain organization. During her tenure, she oversaw the procurement of critical parts across all business units, managed agreements with government entities, and managed the team responsible for awarding subcontracts to support NASA’s sustaining lunar development contract.

Her career in the aerospace industry began as a NASA civil servant for the International Space Station program and launch services program.

Her passion for managing and negotiating contracts and barter agreements with government space agencies, U.S. launch service providers and commercial aerospace companies grew during this time.

She further expanded her expertise by successfully negotiating contracts with Craig Technologies and Nanoracks for the deployment of satellites from the International Space Station.

Curry holds a bachelor’s in chemical engineering from Texas A&M University.

“With our accelerated manufacturing plans, a strong and optimized supply chain is absolutely essential,” said Carol Craig, founder and chief executive officer for Sidus Space. “We are thrilled to have Jessica join our team to lead our supply-chain efforts. Her experience and proven track record in managing complex supply chains in the aerospace industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand our manufacturing capabilities and deliver innovative space technologies.”

Szucs, Broskey named to positions at Melbourne Regional Chamber

Megan Szucs recently was appointed as the director of external affairs for the Melbourne Regional Chamber, while Jillian Broskey was named the new marketing and communications manager

Megan Szucs

Szucs will oversee the strategy for all chamber operations, communications and events.

Jillian Broskey

She also will continue to manage the planning and execution of Melbourne Regional Chamber programs, while developing and guiding the chamber’s marketing strategy.

Dumas named Brevard Zoo director of grants, annual giving

Luke Dumas recently was promoted to director of grants and annual giving at the Brevard Zoo.

Luke Dumas

Dumas started at the Brevard Zoo in June 2021 as associate director of corporate and foundation relations. Prior to that, he was corporate and foundation relations manager at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

Dumas received his bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Chicago and his master’s in creative writing from the University of Edinburgh.

