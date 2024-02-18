Currys draws takeover interest from Chinese giant

Currys store in London

Chinese online shopping empire JD.com has been exploring a takeover of Currys, raising the prospect of a bidding war after the electricals retailer on Saturday rejected a private equity approach.

JD.com representatives have made contact with Currys and held exploratory talks in recent weeks, sources said.

The discussions, which are said to be informal and at an early stage, come as China’s biggest retailer seeks new sources of growth amid a sharp consumer slowdown at home.

The Beijing-headquartered giant, which runs an Amazon-style online “everything shop” and last year reported sales just shy of $150bn (£119bn), was linked with a bid for the German electronics chains MediaMarkt and Saturn in November.

A source said: “It’s no secret that JD.com is looking for growth outside China and no surprise that they would look at Currys.”

Joint ventures and strategic investments are also said to have been under exploration between Currys and JD.com. However, events over the weekend will increase speculation about a potential bid.

On Saturday, Currys revealed it had rejected a £700m approach from Elliott Advisors, the $66bn activist investor and owner of the bookseller Waterstones.

The board, chaired by retail veteran Ian Dyson, said it had “concluded that [the Elliott approach] significantly undervalued the company and its future prospects”.

Currys was valued on the stock market at only £534m by the close of trading on Friday, having lost more than 90pc of its market capitalisation from a peak eight years ago, soon after it was formed through the merger of Dixons and Carphone Warehouse.

Since then it has faced a series of steep challenges, including the collapse of third-party mobile phone sales, a market once so strong it had earned Carphone Warehouse joint billing with Dixons in a £3.9bn “merger of equals”.

More recently, troubles at Currys’ Nordic business, which was previously its most valued asset, have forced the company to cut its dividend.

Chief executive Alex Baldock has been working to secure a turnaround but Currys’ rock-bottom valuation has put the company and its advisers on bid alert. Its market capitalisation on Friday was just one 18th of its £9.5bn turnover, albeit in a notoriously competitive electricals market that offers thin margins.

A recent note by Investec analysts claimed that Currys’ mobile network, iD Mobile, could be worth £500m alone.

Clive Black, retail analyst at Shore Capital, said: “Currys is in play now. I presume it will be in a bid situation in the morning. The shares will be higher on Monday.”

The interest of JD.com and the approach by Elliott Advisors, which was first reported by Sky News, could bring further bidders onto the field. It is understood that Currys has fielded informal contact from a string of private equity firms in recent months, after its shares slid in the wake of the dividend cut.

Mr Black said private equity bidders were likely “trying to get in there before improved sentiment comes through”, ahead of expected interest rate cuts later this year that should boost consumer confidence.

The situation is complicated by the presence on Currys’ shareholder register of Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, which has an interest in just over 11pc of shares. Mr Ashley is also an investor in rival electricals retailer AO World, and is understood to have been seeking a deal to become Currys’ credit provider.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has a stake in Currys - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

The financial and logistical firepower of JD.com could make it a formidable new player in British retail.

It is the largest retailer in China. According to a report by Deloitte last year, it was the seventh largest in the world and the fastest growing of the global top 10.

It has an active customer base of 580 million and its logistics arm has one of the biggest infrastructure networks in the world, with more than 1,600 warehouses.

However, a Chinese takeover could prove controversial. Eight of the 17 acquisitions obstructed by the UK’s Investment Security Unit (ISU), which investigates foreign takeovers that it deems risky, were associated with China.

In December, economic security minister Nusrat Ghani told the Business and Trade Committee: “It is a country that we need to assess when it comes across to the ISU, knowing that it is a state-based threat to the UK’s economic security.”

JD.com is looking abroad as it confronts a prolonged domestic slump. China is currently suffering from deflation and the property sector, which used to account for a fifth of China’s gross domestic product (GDP), has been in turmoil since 2021.

This is weighing heavily on household finances, with consumer confidence in the doldrums. China’s stock market hit a five-year low at the start of February.

Britain has proved a happy hunting ground for foreign bidders in recent years. A general malaise across the London stock market has left companies with low valuations that make them attractive bid targets.

There were 35 bids for UK companies worth over £100m in 2023, according to Peel Hunt. Companies worth a combined £17bn exited the market last year. High profile takeovers included Mars’ acquisition of Hotel Chocolat for £534m.

However, the takeover spree has triggered criticism that investors are chronically undervaluing British businesses. Those who make this argument have pointed to the 170pc premium paid by Mars in the Hotel Chocolat deal as evidence of the market’s dysfunction.

Currys declined to comment.

JD.com was contacted for comment.

