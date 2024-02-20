Currys’ Largest Investor Backs Move to Reject Elliott Offer

(Bloomberg) -- Currys Plc’s largest shareholder Redwheel backed the British electronics retailer saying it supports the decision to reject a recent £700 million ($885 million) offer from Elliott Investment Management.

The business is worth “substantially more” than the 62 pence a share that Elliott offered last week, Ian Lance, co-head of the UK Value & Income Team at Redwheel in London, said in an emailed statement Tuesday. Redwheel holds 14.6% of Currys.

Currys has found itself facing a potential bidding war after Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. followed Elliott by saying it’s considering an offer. The retailer is attracting interest after losing almost 60% of its value in three years as shoppers cut back on pricey electronics during Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.

The investment company said the offer for Currys highlights a wider problem with the UK equity market which “no longer seems to fulfill its primary purpose of price discovery and efficient capital allocation.”

It’s likely that overseas corporate buyers will continue to step in and take advantage due to the depressed valuations of UK equities, the investor said. Redwheel urged authorities to take action to encourage investors to buy UK equities and prevent British companies falling into foreign hands.

Redwheel, formerly known as RWC Partners, was founded in 2000 and manages about $18 billion across equities and convertible bonds. It isn’t the only firm to push for a higher valuation on Currys. An unnamed investor said the company should refuse to engage with Elliott unless the firm offers at least 75 pence a share, Sky News reported. Analysts at Peel Hunt say they struggle to see the board engaging on anything less than 80 pence.

Retail magnate Mike Ashley is the fourth-largest shareholder in Currys with a stake of more than 6%, while also owning about a quarter of AO World, an online rival that sells washing machines, fridges and other household appliances.

