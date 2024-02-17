Currys rejects £700m unsolicited takeover bid from Elliott

Currys has formally rejected a £700m takeover bid from activist investor Elliott Advisors - Tony Smith / Alamy Stock Photo/Alamy

Currys has formally rejected a £700m takeover bid from activist investor Elliott Advisors, claiming it “significantly undervalues” the company.

Elliott, a US-owned firm, offered 62p a share for the company, which would have been a 32pc increase on the electrical goods chain’s current share-price valuation. The stock closed at 47.08p at the end of last week.

Currys, a London-listed retailer that absorbed Dixons, PC World and Carphone Warehouse, has 300 UK stores and employs over 15,000 people – but has shops across eight countries.

The board of Currys confirmed that it received an “unsolicited, preliminary and conditional proposal” from Elliott on Saturday.

However, after considering the proposal, with the aid of its financial advisers, the board issued a statement to say the offer “significantly undervalued the company and its future prospects”. As a result, Elliott’s proposal was unanimously rejected.

The board went on to say there can be “no certainty” that a bid will be made for Currys, and that it did not know the terms on which any offer might be made.

In accordance with the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Elliott must either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Currys by 5pm on March 16, or announce that it does not intend to make an offer.

If a bid from Elliott were to be successful, it would give the hedge fund another foothold in the UK high street.

Currys’ share price has been on a slow downward trajectory for the past three years - William Barton / Alamy Stock Photo/Alamy

Elliott bought bookstore Waterstones in 2018 and also has a stake in Foyles. Last year, the firm was understood to have considered making a £500m bid for clothing outlet Reiss, and it financially backed lender Bantry Bay, which provided Matalan with a £60m financing deal. It has also provided lending to Asos and Superdry.

The firm entered the auction last year to buy The Body Shop, which has now fallen into administration, putting 2,000 jobs at risk.

Sitting in the FTSE-250, Currys’ share price has been on a slow downward trajectory for the past three years, facing the same economic headwinds as other retailers.

Last month, it reported a fall in sales over the Christmas period, but the company has said its profit outlook was being upgraded, thanks to a series of cost-cutting measures it has undertaken.

In his statement, Alex Baldock, group chief executive, said the group has seen “encouraging momentum” in the UK and Ireland as well as a rise in the sale of services that “boost margins”.

Set up by Paul Singer in 1977, Elliott has a reputation as an active investor and has made its presence known in UK boardrooms. In 2018, Elliott took a stake in shopping centre-owner Hammerson and increased its holding to add pressure on the board to speed up the disposal of assets and change its management.

An agreement was reached between the two that included a shake-up of Hammerson’s board of directors.

In the same year, Elliott became the largest shareholder in Whitbread, which owns Premier Inn, and called for it to spin off Costa Coffee. Whitbread sold this a year later, to Coca-Cola.

The company also took a multimillion-pound stake in pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline in 2021, and reportedly tried to force its chief executive, Dame Emma Walmsley, to reapply for her job following “years of disappointing performance”.

The news of Elliott’s interest in Currys was first reported by Sky News on Saturday.

