U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,967.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,918.00
    -39.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,115.50
    +37.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,347.00
    -8.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.69
    -0.70 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.60
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    26.16
    -0.13 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1929
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.15
    -0.54 (-2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    -0.0074 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2400
    +0.1070 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,995.14
    -2,087.78 (-3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,117.85
    -76.39 (-6.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,787.92
    +38.22 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,921.09
    +154.12 (+0.52%)
     

Curtains & Window Blinds Market to cross $26.8 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·5 min read

Some of the major curtain and window blinds market players are Hunter Douglas, Hillarys, Budget Blinds, Advanced Window Blinds, Aspect Blinds, Stevens (Scotland) Ltd, Aluvert Blinds, Decora Blind Systems, Draper, Louvolite, Segablinds, Serge Ferrari, Schenker Storen AG, Resstende S.r.l., Bandalux and Franc Gardiner.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the curtain and window blinds market which estimates the market valuation for curtain & window blinds will cross US$ 26.8 billion by 2027. The rising disposable income of the consumer group and growing demand for enhancing the aesthetics of home with upgrade of window curtains and décor items will drive industry penetration.

The rising demand for motorized blinds and shades along with technology innovations in these fields is expected to drive the curtains and window blinds market over the forecast timeframe. There are several advantages including convenience, energy saving, safety, smart home integration, and others offered by the motorized blinds to users. Further, technology innovation in these motorized products and integration of blinds into shades with several devices, such as mobile and others, are supporting industry expansion.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4994

Developed countries of Europe are facing aging infrastructure, and the maintenance and the restructuring process of aged infrastructure do not match the deterioration pace. Consumer awareness about the critical link between the infrastructure and quality of life may cause a crucial shift in the communal policy, supporting accelerated infrastructure constructing activities and spontaneous maintenance. This is expected to bring about a rise in the pre-existing demand levels in these regions.

Nevertheless, stringent window blinds safety regulations adopted by several European countries are expected to limit the sales of corded blinds in the region, adversely affecting the revenue generation of the industry.

Linen is an expensive material that is likely to grow with a CAGR of over 3.5% through 2027. The product segment is further categorized into curtain & drapes, window blinds, window shades, solar screens, and connected. Connected curtains and blinds are a recent technology used for smart homes that will help in garnering more than USD 130 million by 2027.

The curtains & drapes product segment has been further sub segmented into box pleat curtains, pinch pleat curtains & drapery, goblet pleat curtains & drapery, eyelet (grommet) curtains & drapery, and others. Window blinds products are further bifurcated into venetian blinds and mini blinds. Venetian blinds are again categorized into faux wood, natural wood, aluminum, and vinyl. Mini blinds are segmented into vinyl, aluminum, and micro blinds. Window shades products are subcategorized into roller shades, roman shades, pleated shades, cellular shades, and sheer shades.

Based on the distribution channel, the curtains and window blinds market has been divided into B2B, B2C, and E-commerce platform. The end-user segment is further bifurcated into Do-It-Yourself (DIY) and Do-It-For-Me (DIFM). Based on pricing range, the market has been subcategorized into low price range, mid-price range, and high price range.

The foremost industry competitors in the curtain and window blinds market include Hunter Douglas Inc., Hillarys, Budget Blinds, LLC, Advanced Window Blinds, Aspect Blinds, Stevens (Scotland) Ltd, Aluvert Blinds, Decora Blind Systems Ltd, Draper, Inc., Louvolite, Segablinds, Serge Ferrari, Schenker Storen AG, Resstende S.r.l., Bandalux and Franc Gardiner.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4994

Some of the major findings in the curtain and window blinds market report include:

  • Cotton and linen materials are widely used in several commercial & residential buildings owing to their good aesthetics and thermal resistance performance.

  • Metal, PVC, and cotton are among the mainly utilized materials in the global window blinds market.

  • Eyelet (grommet) curtains & drapery and box pleat curtains hold over 50% market shares in the curtain market.

  • Window shades and window screens grow considerable in the window blinds industry owing to the usage of recycled materials in the products.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Curtains and window blinds industry 360° synopsis, 2017 – 2027

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Material trends

2.1.3. Product trends

2.1.4. Distribution channel trends

2.1.5. End-user trends

2.1.6. Price range trends

2.1.7. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Curtains and Window Blinds Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Raw material suppliers

3.3.2. Manufacturers

3.3.3. Fabricators & assemblers

3.3.4. End-users

3.4. Profit margin analysis

3.5. Distribution channel analysis

3.5.1. COVID-19 impact on distribution channel

3.6. Technology landscape

3.7. Regulatory landscape

3.8. Raw material trends

3.8.1.& COVID-19 impact on raw material supply

3.9. Vendor matrix

3.10. Industry impact forces

3.10.1. Growth drivers

3.10.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.11. Pricing analysis

3.11.1. Cost structure analysis

3.11.1.1. R&D cost

3.11.1.2. Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.11.1.3. Raw material cost

3.11.1.4. Distribution cost

3.11.1.5. Operating cost

3.11.1.6. Miscellaneous cost

3.11.1.7. Cost structure analysis

3.11.2. Price by material

3.11.3. Price by product

3.11.4. Price by end-user

3.11.5. COVID-19 impact on pricing

3.12. Innovation & sustainability

3.13. Environment impacts

3.14. Growth potential analysis, 2020

3.15. Porter's analysis

3.16. Competitive landscape, 2020

3.16.1. Company market share, 2020

3.16.2. Strategy dashboard

3.17. PESTEL analysis

3.18. COVID-19 impact on curtains and window blinds demand by end-user

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Iranian Oil Surge To China Hurts OPEC Efforts To Tighten Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- The torrent of Iranian oil that’s been gushing into China in recent weeks is crowding out imports from other nations and threatening to complicate efforts by the OPEC+ alliance to tighten supply in the global market.China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, is currently buying close to 1 million barrels a day of sanctioned crude, condensate and fuel oil from the Persian Gulf nation, according to estimates by traders and analysts. That’s displacing favored grades from countries such as Norway, Angola, and Brazil, traders said, and resulting in an unusually quiet spot market.Most refiners and traders around the world are reluctant to buy Iranian crude because of U.S. sanctions, which can result in repercussions like being cut off from the American banking system. However, the seemingly unstoppable rally in global crude prices is making the sharply discounted Iranian oil increasingly attractive to Chinese buyers including its independent refiners, which account for around a quarter of the country’s crude-processing capacity.See also: A Surge in Iranian Oil Exports Is Clogging Up Chinese PortsWhile global benchmark Brent crude is trading near $70 a barrel due to improving demand and tighter supplies from OPEC+, a continuation or increase in the Iranian flows could stymie the alliance’s efforts to keep driving up prices.Iran is a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, but is exempted from the supply restrictions. However, China’s preference for its cheap crude is displacing demand from OPEC countries like Angola as well as other producers like Norway and Brazil -- although the quality of oil from all of these countries is not identical.As many as 10 million barrels of Angolan oil due for April export were still without buyers as of earlier this week, according to traders, compared with a typical month when such cargoes would have be sold out by now. Grades from Nigeria and Republic of the Congo have also struggled due a lack of buying interest, the traders said.Three supertankers carrying oil from Norway’s Johan Sverdrup field have been floating off China for at least two weeks without discharging, shipping data show. Only 16 million barrels of North Sea crude left Europe for Asia in February, the least in four months, with the downward trend likely to continue in the short term, said traders involved in the market.“With increased flows from places like Iran, and all the other grades’ arbitrage to China closed currently, the spot market is looking really weak,” said Yuntao Liu, an analyst with London-based Energy Aspects Ltd. “Between now and June to July, the teapots’ preferred grades such as West African crudes, Norway’s Johan Sverdrup and Brazilian crudes will be quite hard to sell.” China’s private players in the oil industry are often described as teapot refiners.The Iranian oil flowing to China is a mix of barrels that are transported directly from the Persian Gulf, as well as Iranian-origin cargoes that are rebranded as Middle Eastern or Malaysian grades. Chinese imports of crude from the nation will average 856,000 barrels a day this month, the most in almost two years, data intelligence firm Kpler said last week.Most of it is being purchased by domestic Chinese trading houses, traders said, as private and state-owned refiners try to distance themselves from dealings with the U.S.-sanctioned nation. It’s likely that these supplies will be temporarily held in onshore tanks before getting resold to local refineries on a later date, they added.See also: UAE Sheikh Lays Claim to Oil Cargo U.S. Says Is From IranThese private processors, which are mostly based in Shandong province, have been known to refine Iranian and Venezuelan crude into fuel, and utilize sludgy, low-quality fuel oil as feedstock for their units.The increased Iranian flows are happening as the administration of President Joe Biden attempts to revive a nuclear deal with Tehran. The Persian Gulf supplier exported around 2.5 million barrels a day of oil before the sanctions were first imposed in 2018. Iran is starting the year as the “biggest wildcard” for oil prices, Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc., said in a note in January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of England Breaks From ECB’s Effort to Curb Market Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England this week is set to drift further away from the European Central Bank and other monetary institutions actively trying to rein in the surge in bond yields.A week after the ECB pledged to speed up the pace of its asset purchases, BOE policy makers are expected to maintain theirs on Thursday. They are shrugging off an increase in market borrowing costs that pushed the yield on U.K. 10-year bonds to the highest since before the pandemic started last year.While the ECB reads higher yields as a threat to the euro zone’s already-delayed recovery, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey on Monday joined his colleagues in viewing it as a sign of optimism that the economy is about to rebound from its worst recession in three centuries. Britain also is benefiting from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s rapid roll-out of coronavirus vaccines, opening the prospect that most Covid-19 rules may disappear by the end of June.“Deflationary pressure appears far more deeply ingrained in the euro zone than in the U.K. or U.S.,” said Steven Barrow, head of G10 strategy at Standard Bank. “We can understand why the ECB is more fearful.”Bailey’s stance puts the BOE closer to the U.S. Federal Reserve in responding to investors who have driven up yields around the globe, confident that a post-pandemic boom is on the way. The pound is near its strongest against the euro in more than a year. Benchmark gilt yields have risen more than a half percentage point in the past three months, more than any other major west European nation.“We have seen some increase in interest rates over the last month or so, as have other countries,” Bailey said Monday in an interview on BBC radio. “My assessment so far is that is consistent with the change in the economic outlook.”With the key lending rate at a record low of 0.1%, the focus is on the BOE’s asset purchase program, which is buying 150 billion pounds ($208 billion) of bonds this year to keep a lid on market borrowing costs. Economists are looking for signs of when the Monetary Policy Committee might adjust the rate of purchases -- either to tighten or loosen stimulus -- from about 4.4 billion pounds a week currently.“I expect the doves on the MPC to remind everybody that it’s not because you’re able to vaccinate people that you can justify this kind of tightening in your financial conditions,” said Fabrice Montagne, an economist at Barclays Plc in London.What Our Economists Say ...“We expect policy makers to conclude that most of the recent pick-up in yields reflects the improving outlook. The minutes of the meeting are likely to emphasize downside risks to the outlook, the flexibility of the central bank’s bond buying program and the guidance on the conditions for tightening.”--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the full REACT.Britain’s outlook is diverging from the rest of Europe’s. A slow pace of vaccinations has held back the euro zone’s economy and threatened to extend lockdowns. Output is expected to contract again this quarter and not return to its pre-pandemic size until well into next year.By contrast, the U.K. has enjoyed a string of good news on the economic front. While output is set to contract in the first quarter, the BOE expects a rapid rebound to pre-Covid levels over the rest of 2021.Since the BOE published its forecasts last month, more than a third of the U.K. population has received a vaccine, and the output shrank less severely than expected during a national lockdown in January. Also, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak delivered his own jolt by extending furlough payments to those prevented from working. Shops are due to reopen in the middle of April.“The sequence of generally positive events would eventually push the BOE into implicitly acknowledging that the next move in rates will be up,” Allan Monks, an economist at JP Morgan Securities Plc, wrote in a note. “We do not expect the MPC to engage in this debate now.”Instead, he said, the minutes accompanying Thursday’s decision likely will point out lingering downside risks to the growth forecast. Those include Europe’s sluggish vaccination program, which threatens further outbreaks and longer restrictions on activity.Bailey has tried to point out risks to both sides of his forecasts in recent appearances, noting on Monday that the MPC has a “balanced picture of risks.”“The risks on the upside are that there has been a very large build-up in savings in the economy, largely because people have not been able to do the things they normally do,” Bailey said in an interview on BBC radio.For Bloomberg’s latest comment and economic surveys:SURVEY REPORT: U.K. Economic Forecasts in March 2021BOE QE Target Seen at GBP895B on March 18 (Survey)U.K. 10Y Bond Seen at 0.70% by End-1Q21 (Survey)U.K. 2Y Bond Seen at 0.06% by End-1Q21 (Survey)Bank of England Recent Policy Comments and DecisionsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow bounces off fresh record but tech rebounds; AMC roars

    Stocks are poised to keep rallying, with traders warily eyeing rising Treasury yields.

  • India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders -source

    India will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into the red-hot asset class. The bill, one of the world's strictest policies against cryptocurrencies, would criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets, said the official, who has direct knowledge of the plan. The measure is in line with a January government agenda that called for banning private virtual currencies such as bitcoin while building a framework for an official digital currency.

  • Treasury Market’s Bears Are Set for a Reality Check From Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- The bond market is about to get a serious reality check, with traders leaning heavily toward higher long-term yields and also a scenario where the Federal Reserve starts lifting rates from near zero well before officials now envision.The big test of the profitability of these wagers is set to come Wednesday, when the Fed wraps up a two-day meeting. The likely key for bond investors is the trajectory officials pencil in for their policy rate over the coming few years. In December, they projected holding rates near zero through the end of 2023.But the market has a different take on things, with vaccinations accelerating and nearly $2 trillion in fresh stimulus ratcheting up expectations for both growth and inflation. Money markets have been moving toward pricing in the beginning of Fed tightening by the end of next year. Meanwhile, investors are bracing for more losses in long-term debt: Options bets are targeting a 10-year Treasury yield as high as 1.85% in the next couple months, from about 1.6% now, and Wall Street strategists seeing even higher levels ahead.“The market has no patience for the Fed being patient,” said David Robin, a strategist at TJM Institutional Securities. If Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday “pushes back on the current pricing, the markets will likely think he is in denial and therefore accelerate the timing and the magnitude of the Fed’s first rate increase.”Eurodollar contracts reflect a full quarter-point hike by around March 2023. Some are even hedging against a move coming sooner, with about 18 basis points of tightening priced in by December 2022, or roughly a 75% chance.In longer maturities, the 10-year Treasury yield -- a benchmark for borrowing costs worldwide -- touched 1.64% last week, the highest since February 2020. There was also a dramatic surge in five-year rates as traders pulled forward bets on when the central bank would exit its ultra-loose stance.Officials on Wednesday are expected to upgrade their quarterly forecasts for growth and unemployment. Still, economists surveyed by Bloomberg say the central bank will continue to project that it’ll hold rates near zero through 2023. The forecasts will be published at 2 p.m. Wednesday New York time, alongside the Federal Open Market Committee’s policy statement.In December, only five officials saw a hike in 2023. But now Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Jan Hatzius and his colleagues expect the median Fed forecast this week to show one increase in 2023. It would take four officials to shift projections higher to move the median expectation of the first hike into 2023.Powell hasn’t pushed back against the bond market’s views. He’s acknowledged that the selloff had caught his attention, but he stressed that overall financial conditions are more important, and by that measure rising yields have yet to scare off investors. He also said he’d be concerned if the yield surge was accompanied by disorderly markets. He may have more to say Wednesday during his press conference after the central bank’s decision.For the time being, investors are loading up on strategies that will profit if the increase in long-term yields gains more traction.In options on 10-year futures, the most significant new position that emerged Friday was a wager that could reap over $4 million if the yield rises to between 1.70% and 1.85% before the contract expires in May. And the skew of puts -- contracts that benefit if yields rise -- to calls shows traders are favoring the former.In the Treasury selloff at the end of last week, open interest -- a measure of outstanding positions -- surged across the curve, suggesting new shorts were being added. The largest moves were seen in 10-year Treasuries, where open interest jumped by almost 95,000 contracts, equivalent to around $9 billion in equivalent amounts of 10-year notes.In a cautionary sign for the bond bears, data released Monday showed that China’s holdings of Treasuries rose in January to the highest since 2019, indicating that foreign buying may yet keep yields in check.Of course, that was before inflation expectations hit their recent peaks, helping drive up long-term yields. The 10-year breakeven inflation rate -- a market proxy for annual consumer price inflation for the next decade, is around 2.25%, near the highest since 2014. Investors are betting on quicker inflation in part as the Fed’s new monetary-policy approach will allow for inflation to run hot -- over 2% -- for some time.“To protect ourselves from this rise in yields, we’ve been avoiding duration,” said David Norris, head of U.S. credit at TwentyFour Asset Management, meaning they aren’t investing in long-term maturities Treasuries and other fixed-income securities. “We are expecting a gradual rise in long-term rates from where we are are now.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Philippines National Grid Taps Banks for $1.5 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has picked banks to work on its initial public offering and has increased its targeted size to at least $1.5 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter, paving the way for the biggest listing in the nation’s history.The high-voltage electricity network operator, commonly known as NGCP, has selected Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG to work on the first-time share sale, said the people, asking not to be named as the process is private. It may also add other banks to help with the listing, they said.The company aims to raise about $1.5 billion from the IPO though the figure could go as high as $2 billion, the people said. NGCP is seeking a valuation of $8 billion to $10 billion from the share sale, which could happen as soon as the fourth quarter, the people said.At $1.5 billion, which is higher than Bloomberg News had previously reported, NGCP’s IPO will be the biggest ever in the Southeast Asian nation, surpassing the $1.3 billion Monde Nissin Corp. is seeking to raise in its upcoming first-time share sale. Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc.’s, which raked in $621 million in 2013, is the largest in the Philippines to date, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering such as size and timing could still change, the people said. Representatives for Bank of America, JPMorgan, NGCP and UBS declined to comment.NGCP reached out to bankers to submit proposals for the prospective listing early this year, Bloomberg News reported in January.Under a law signed in 2008 that granted NGCP the franchise, the network operator is required to make a public offering of at least 20% of its outstanding capital within 10 years from the start of operation.NGCP was created as the result of a consortium including State Grid Corp. of China winning the 25-year concession to run the nation’s power transmission network in 2007. The company also counts Synergy Grid & Development Phils Inc. President Henry Sy Jr. and Prudential Guarantee & Assurance Inc. chairman Robert Coyiuto Jr. as shareholders.The power network operator officially started in 2009, according to its website. It has over 21,000 kilometers of transmission lines, 20,000 transmission towers and 140 substations. The IPO plan comes after the country’s energy regulatory commission denied NGCP’s request to further extend the deadline for the share sale. Senator Win Gatchalian urged the watchdog in October to issue an ultimatum on NGCP to comply with the requirement.(Updates with company assets in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

    Bullish sentiment has overtaken oil markets, but a quick look at the fundamentals should bring observers back down to earth rather abruptly

  • As mortgage rates keep surging, experts say borrowers shouldn't delay

    Before long, today's rates could look incredibly cheap.

  • Chinese Equities Are Looking Attractive, Says JPMorgan’s Cheng

    Mar.15 -- Raymond Cheng, head of Asia equity research at JPMorgan Private Bank, discusses the Chinese markets and where he’s seeing opportunity. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. Blocks Its Phones

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months after the Trump administration dealt a crushing blow to Huawei Technologies Co.’s smartphone business, the Chinese telecommunications giant is turning to less glamorous alternatives that may eventually offset the decline of its biggest revenue contributor.Among its newest customers is a fish farm in eastern China that’s twice the size of New York’s Central Park. The farm is covered with tens of thousands of solar panels outfitted with Huawei’s inverters to shield its fish from excessive sunlight while generating power. About 370 miles to the west in coal-rich Shanxi province, wireless sensors and cameras deep beneath the earth monitor oxygen levels and potential machine malfunctions in mine pit -- all supplied by the tech titan. And next month, a shiny new electric car featuring its lidar sensor will debut at China’s largest auto show.Once the world’s largest smartphone maker, the Chinese corporation has seen a series of U.S. sanctions almost obliterate its lucrative consumer business. With the Biden administration keeping up the pressure on Huawei, billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has directed the company to grow its roster of enterprise clients in transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries. Huawei is the world’s leading supplier of inverters and it’s now banking on growing those sales alongside its cloud services and data analytics solutions to help the 190,000-employee business survive.“It’s very unlikely that the U.S. will remove us from the Entity List,” Ren said last month at the opening of a mining innovation laboratory partly sponsored by Huawei. “Right now, we just want to work harder and keep looking for new opportunities to survive.”Ren said the new initiatives may offset the drop in its handset business “more or less within this year,” though the company declined to provide specific figures. Its consumer unit generated revenue of 256 billion yuan ($39 billion) in the first six months of 2020, more than half of the company’s total. It managed “marginal growth” in sales and profit last year, thanks to record 5G base station orders and strong smartphone sales in the first half.Huawei has been exploring business opportunities beyond telecom gear and smartphones for years but the efforts took on new urgency after phone shipments tumbled 42% in the final three months of 2020, largely due to a Trump-era order that cut off its ability to obtain the most advanced semiconductors.The Biden administration has informed some suppliers of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting items for use in or with 5G devices, according to people familiar with the move. On Friday, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission also included Huawei in a list of companies whose telecommunications and video equipment “pose an unacceptable risk to national security.” Read more: How Huawei Landed at the Center of Global Tech Tussle: QuickTakeThe U.S. ban has had limited impact on Huawei’s emerging businesses, as most of the components required are available from Chinese suppliers, according to a person directly involved in the initiative. To meet the increasing demand from contractors including Huawei, local suppliers are squeezing better performance from mature technologies that Washington hasn’t banned, the person said, declining to be identified discussing internal matters.The most advanced chips in Huawei’s inverters, used to convert the electrical output from solar panels, rely on 28-nanometer technology, which Chinese companies are capable of manufacturing. Other components, such as power modules, can be made by 90nm technology or older. Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co. and China Resources Microelectronics Ltd. are among the top power diode producers in China.Each inverter -- slightly bigger than an outdoor unit of a central air conditioner -- can sell for over 20,000 yuan, more than Huawei’s latest high-end Mate X2 foldable phone. The company is planning to roll out more of its photovoltaic inverters, as Beijing’s push to have carbon emissions in the world’s second-largest economy peak by 2030 drive investments in renewable energy.Like its solar inverter business, the chips required for Huawei’s automotive systems are less sophisticated than mobile phone processors and can partly be sourced from European suppliers, according to one person familiar with the matter. That’s allowed Huawei to double down on the car industry, moving engineers from other business units to work on sensors for self-driving cars and power units for electric vehicles.While the company has denied it plans to launch EVs under its own brand, Huawei’s worked with several manufacturers to test its autonomous driving and driver-car interaction technologies. Its entertainment features can be found in Mercedes-Benz sedans and the firm has teamed up with domestic electric automobile makers such as BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. to develop smart car systems. The first model under its partnership with the Chinese EV maker, the Arcfox αS HBT, will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021 in April.Another initiative dubbed 5GtoB involves Huawei deploying 5G technology to areas ranging from health care to airplane manufacturing. The company has helped China build the world’s largest 5G network, supplying more than half of the 720,000 base stations operating across the nation. Now it’s seeking to use the country’s 5G connectivity to help pandemic-hit businesses automate factory lines -- joining fellow tech behemoths such as Xiaomi Corp. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in trying to modernize manufacturing -- and digitize once labor-intensive industries like mining.Huawei has signed over 1,000 5GtoB deals in more than 20 sectors with help from telecom carriers and partners, according to rotating chairman Ken Hu. Online education, entertainment and transportation are among the sectors it plans to explore, he said. The firm in January gave smartphone czar Richard Yu a new role to shepherd its rapidly-growing cloud and AI businesses.“The adoption of 5G in mining, medical services and manufacturing is getting clearer and some of the applications are being used nationwide,” Liu Liehong, vice-minister for industry and information technology, said at an industry event in Shanghai last month.Ren is personally leading the expansion into mining, meeting with local officials and inspecting coal pits in Shanxi province. “Most information communications technology companies didn’t think of mining as a field where they can make market breakthroughs, but we did,” the billionaire told reporters last month. “China has around 5,300 coal mines and 2,700 ore mines. If we can serve these 8,000-plus mines well, we could expand our services to mines outside China.”Read more: China’s Coal Industry Fights for Survival in a Greener WorldWhile Huawei’s betting that inverters, electronic mining solutions and smart car software may compensate for the decline of smartphones, its longer-term future -- and its ability to continue powering China’s 5G roll-out -- remains clouded. Its HiSilicon subsidiary had been the country’s most capable chipset designer, making the high-end processors that power the company’s smartphones and wireless base stations, before Washington cut off access to the latest chip-design software and contract manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.For now, the company has told its wireless customers it has enough communications chips to support base station constructions in 2021. But it’s unclear how long those stocks can last, and what options Huawei has once those inventories eventually deplete. Wireless operators have been cautious on their 5G build-out and there is “plenty of uncertainty” whether Huawei will be able to continue providing equipment in the longer term, Jefferies analyst Edison Lee wrote in a note earlier this month. “The ongoing political frictions have cast shadows on the business operations of Huawei and other Chinese firms in the foreseeable future and strategic investment in emerging technologies is key to Huawei’s sustainable business growth,” said Charlie Dai, principal analyst at Forrester Research Inc.(Updates with FCC designation in seventh paragraph, analyst’s comment in second-last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for the long-term economic program designed as a follow-up to his pandemic-relief bill, according to people familiar with the matter.Unlike the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus act, the next initiative, which is expected to be even bigger, won’t rely just on government debt as a funding source. While it’s been increasingly clear that tax hikes will be a component -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said at least part of the next bill will have to be paid for, and pointed to higher rates -- key advisers are now making preparations for a package of measures that could include an increase in both the corporate tax rate and the individual rate for high earners.With each tax break and credit having its own lobbying constituency to back it, tinkering with rates is fraught with political risk. That helps explain why the tax hikes in Bill Clinton’s signature 1993 overhaul stand out from the modest modifications done since.For the Biden administration, the planned changes are an opportunity not just to fund key initiatives like infrastructure, climate and expanded help for poorer Americans, but also to address what Democrats argue are inequities in the tax system itself. The plan will test both Biden’s capacity to woo Republicans and Democrats’ ability to remain unified.“His whole outlook has always been that Americans believe tax policy needs to be fair, and he has viewed all of his policy options through that lens,” said Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy at Evercore ISI and a former economic aide to Biden. “That is why the focus is on addressing the unequal treatment between work and wealth.”While the White House has rejected an outright wealth tax, as proposed by progressive Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, the administration’s current thinking does target the wealthy.The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden’s 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.The tax hikes included in any broader infrastructure and jobs package are likely to include repealing portions of President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law that benefit corporations and wealthy individuals, as well as making other changes to make the tax code more progressive, said the people familiar with the plan.The following are among proposals currently planned or under consideration, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private:Raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%Paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnershipsRaising the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000Expanding the estate tax’s reachA higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. (Biden on the campaign trail proposed applying income-tax rates, which would be higher)White House economist Heather Boushey underlined that Biden doesn’t intend to boost taxes on people earning less than $400,000 a year. But for “folks at the top who’ve been able to benefit from this economy and haven’t been this hard hit, there’s a lot of room there to think about what kinds of revenue we can raise,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview Monday.An independent analysis of the Biden campaign tax plan done by the Tax Policy Center estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over a decade, though the administration’s plan is likely to be smaller. Bianchi earlier this month wrote that congressional Democrats might agree to $500 billion.The overall program has yet to be unveiled, with analysts penciling in $2 trillion to $4 trillion. No date has yet been set for an announcement, though the White House said the plan would follow the signing of the Covid-19 relief bill.An outstanding question for Democrats is which parts of the package need to be funded, amid debate over whether infrastructure ultimately pays for itself -- especially given current borrowing costs, which remain historically low. Efforts to make the expanded child tax credit in the pandemic-aid bill permanent -- something with a price tag estimated at more than $1 trillion over a decade -- could be harder to sell if pitched as entirely debt-financed.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“The next major legislative initiative, infrastructure investment, could provide the sort of durable economic gains that not only support higher pay, but promote diffusion of those gains across demographic lines and political persuasions.”--Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger, U.S. economistsFor the full report, click hereDemocrats would need at least 10 Republicans to back the bill to move it under regular Senate rules. But GOP members are signaling they are prepared to fight.“We’ll have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month, predicting Democrats would pursue a reconciliation bill that forgoes the GOP and would aim for a corporate tax even higher than 28%.Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways & Means Committee, said, “There seems to a be a real drive to tax investment of capital gains at marginal income rates,” and called that a “terrible economic mistake.”While about 18% of the George W. Bush administration’s tax cuts were allowed to expire in a 2013 deal, and other legislation has seen some increases in levies, 1993 marks the last comprehensive set of increases, experts say. That bill passed on a two-vote margin in the House and required the vice president to break a tie in the Senate.“I don’t think it is an understatement to say the current partisan environment is more severe than 1993” said Ken Kies, managing director of the Federal Policy Group, a former chief of staff of the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. “So you can draw your own conclusions” about prospects for a deal this year, he said.Still, there could be some tax initiatives Republicans could get behind. One is a shift from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects.Read More: By-the-Mile Vehicle Tax to Help Fund Infrastructure Gains SteamAnother is more money for Internal Revenue Service enforcement -- a way to boost revenue without raising rates. Estimates have found that for every additional $1 spent on IRS audits, the agency brings in an additional $3 to $5.Democrats are also looking to revise tax laws that they say don’t do enough to stop U.S. companies from shifting jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue, one aide said. Republicans could potentially support incentives, though it’s unclear whether they’d back penalties.White House officials including deputy director of the National Economic Council, David Kamin -- who wrote a 2019 paper on “Taxing the Rich” -- are in the process of fleshing out the Biden tax plans.As for timing, if passed, tax measures would likely take effect in 2022 -- though some lawmakers and Biden supporters outside the administration have argued for holding off while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.Lawmakers have their own ideas for tax reforms. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden wants to consolidate energy tax breaks and require investors to pay taxes regularly on their investments including stocks and bonds that have unrealized gains.“A nurse pays taxes with every single paycheck. A billionaire in an affluent suburb on the other hand can defer paying taxes month after month to the point where their paying taxes is pretty much optional,” Wyden told Bloomberg in an interview. “I don’t think that’s right.”Warren has pitched a wealth tax, while House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters has said she would like to consider a financial-transaction tax.Democratic strategists see the next package as effectively the last chance to reshape the U.S. economy on a grand scale before lawmakers turn to the 2022 mid-term campaign.“Normally, the party in power gets one or two shots to do major legislative packages,” said Chuck Marr, senior director of Federal Tax Policy at the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “This is the next shot.”(Updates with White House economist comments in first paragraph after bullet-pointed section.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investor questions for the Fed: rebound, inflation and yields

    A surge in bond yields, fears about rising inflation and a jump-forward in interest rate expectations will be top of mind for investors at this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) led by Chair Jerome Powell convenes on March 16-17, with a policy statement and fresh economic projections due to be released at the end of the meeting. Investors will be looking for signs of whether the U.S. central bank's outlook for the economy has changed due to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination program and other developments.

  • Global Central Banks Confront Enthusiasm of Investors: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Central bankers from Washington to Tokyo will this week confront the enthusiasm of investors betting on a return of inflation, delivering policy responses ranging from cautious tolerance to interest-rate increases.For many such officials, the three-day frenzy of meetings starting on Wednesday is the first scheduled opportunity to act since a global rout in government debt markets took hold in February, fueled by speculation of a pickup in prices after the coronavirus crisis abates.The U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision will be the most significant among at least 11 monetary announcements due around the world. Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to affirm a loose stance that stops short of the heightened activism of the European Central Bank, which last week pledged to frontload bond purchases.The Bank of England might take a view similar to the Fed’s as it focuses on growth risks still dominating the outlook. The Bank of Japan will unveil a policy review, possibly tweaking stimulus programs and even maybe reiterating its capacity to cut rates further.Other monetary authorities are likely to be less sanguine. Central banks in Norway and Russia may signal shifts to a more hawkish stance, while officials Brazil and Turkey could deliver the Group of 20’s first rate hikes of 2021.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Central banks went into the Covid crisis together. They will exit separately. For the Fed and Bank of England, slightly higher yields can be tolerated as an early sign of recovery. For Brazil, they contribute to a more challenging environment that’s likely to force a rate hike -- despite a raging virus and risks to growth.”--Tom Orlik, chief economistElsewhere, ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks to European Union lawmakers and and China gets its first set of hard data this year.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.U.S. and CanadaThe Federal Open Market Committee, holding its second meeting of the year March 16-17, is almost certain to keep interest rates near zero and pledge to continue its asset purchases at the current pace. Wall Street economists’ focus will be on the central bank’s quarterly forecasts, including whether the panel includes an initial rate hike in the 2023 projections, in response to a pickup in the outlook for growth.A strong recovery from the Covid-19 recession is likely to prompt Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues to lift interest rates in 2023, but that isn’t going to show up in their forecasts this week, a survey showed.In terms of upcoming economic data, investors will be watching for the latest reading on retail sales, industrial production, housing starts and weekly jobless claims to gauge the strength of the recovery as more states drop restrictions on activity and vaccines are deployed more widely.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.Europe, Middle East, AfricaAside from the BOE decision, investors watching the U.K. may take notice of changes to the list statisticians use to gauge living costs on Monday, with pandemic-related changes to Britons’ lifestyle expected to be reflected in the updated basket of goods and services.ECB President Lagarde will speak to EU lawmakers in Brussels on Thursday, a week after her institution pledged to ramp up buying government debt in coming months in a bid to a contain rising bond yields that threaten to derail the euro area’s economic recovery.The week also sees a flurry of rate decisions elsewhere across the region, with central banks in the Norway and Egypt expected to stay on hold.The Bank of Russia is also forecast to keep its monetary settings unchanged, but officials are pivoting from a string of cuts aimed at stimulating the economy through the pandemic last year to a tightening stance as inflation surges. That concern is likely to prompt Turkish monetary officials to hike rates to try to rein in inflation.In Africa, Mozambique’s central bank may keep rates unchanged after the country’s currency, the metical, stabilized following a surprise 300 basis-point hike in January.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEAAsiaEconomic activity data due Monday for the first two months of the year will show roaring growth in China, with figures largely distorted by comparisons from a year ago when the economy was in lockdown. Complicating the picture further are the travel restrictions imposed ahead of the Lunar New Year break in February, which curbed consumption but allowed factories to resume production earlier than usual.The BOJ is expected to unveil an array of tweaks to its policy framework while keeping its main settings on hold following a review of its measures on Friday. There will be plenty for markets to digest as the central bank looks to freshen up its control of rates and asset purchases while shoring up stimulus for the longer term.Inflation data out the same day is likely to show prices are still falling almost eight years after the BOJ launched its massive stimulus program.Indonesia and Taiwan have interest rate decisions on Thursday.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaLatin AmericaBrazil’s economic activity indicator for January out Monday may show that the country’s modest recovery is stalling, while Peru’s gross domestic product proxy for the same month may post a second straight year-on-year rise even with joblessness stuck around 13%.Colombian data on industrial output, retail sales and economic activity for January will likely reflect renewed lockdown measures amid weak domestic demand.Brazil’s central bank on Wednesday is all but certain to tighten policy for the first time since 2015 and raise its key rate by a half-point to 2.5%. Given the recent surge in inflation, Wednesday’s increase probably won’t be the last.On Thursday, Chile posts fourth-quarter and full year output data. Hefty monetary and fiscal stimulus, surging demand for copper, which accounts for about half of the country’s exports, and one of the world’s best vaccine rollouts have pushed some 2021 GDP estimates over 6%.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin AmericaFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazil’s Bleeding Real Needs Big Rate Hike, Not Just a Band-Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- The central bank’s aggressive intervention last week saved Brazil’s real from its lowest point in almost a year. But for the currency to have any chance of avoiding a fresh drop to a record low, policy makers may need to go big and bold at their interest-rate decision this week.Central bankers are staring down a weakening currency that’s fueling faster inflation, but also mindful that being too aggressive with their first interest-rate hike in six years could curb desperately needed economic growth. Last week, they pumped the equivalent of $3.2 billion into the market and, to traders’ surprise, did so when the currency was already gaining on the day. That’s a change of tack for policy makers who historically only step in to curb outsized losses in a bid to avoid inflation.The strategy worked, helping the real break a four-week losing streak, while also fueling a debate on whether the interventions were aimed at easing pressure for a more aggressive cycle of rate hikes.While most analysts predict a 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, currency traders say it would take a full percentage point to really bolster the real, already among the worst performers in emerging markets this year. The decision is one of the biggest tests thus far for central bank President Roberto Campos Neto, who took over in 2019.“The best course of action would be to start with an aggressive 100 basis point hike,” said Alvaro Vivanco, a strategist at NatWest Markets. But “these interventions increase the chance of only 50 basis points.”Brazil is poised to become the first major central bank in the world to raise rates in the pandemic era, a sharp contrast to developed markets where policy makers are busy reassuring investors that borrowing costs will stay suppressed for the foreseeable future. But economists say Brazil’s unique situation means the central bank has little choice at this point.The real has been hit from all sides this year -- battered by the government’s spending frenzy, fears of a comeback for a former president who has turned decidedly more left wing, and a Covid toll that’s one of the worst in the world.But investors’ desire for a rate hike isn’t only motivated by the real’s slump. If anything, its underperformance is just a glimmer of the slew of bad news that could justify higher borrowing costs.Brazil’s inflation surged to a four-year high of 5.2% last month and bond-market forecasts for price increases are nearing the upper-bound of the central bank’s target range. The government is set to boost consumption through another round of cash handouts of as much as 44 billion reais ($7.9 billion), after doling out $57 billion last year, threatening more price pressure. This has led economists to bet on a weaker currency, faster inflation and higher interest rates, according to a central bank survey published on Monday.Politics aren’t helping. President Jair Bolsonaro scared off investors after replacing the chief executive officer of state-oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA following a spat on fuel prices, raising fears of interventionism. A few weeks later, a Supreme Court judge annulled criminal convictions against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, opening room for him to run for office next year.The Lula episode sent the real to the weakest level in 10 months before the rout eased as U.S. Treasury yields came of their highs. The central bank took advantage of investors’ increased appetite for risk assets and sold dollars even as the real was already gaining, fueling a 4.8% two-day rally in the currency. It ended the week slightly stronger at 5.56 per dollar.The interventions provided temporary relief, but traders say they need meaningfully higher rates to really buttress the real. NatWest’s Vivanco estimates a half-point increase will lead the real to weaken 1.2%, while a 75 basis point move would trigger a small gain of 0.3% and a full percentage point hike would boost the currency by 2.9%.“If the central bank hadn’t intervened and then delivered just 50 basis points, the real would easily reach 6 per dollar,” said Italo Abucater, the Sao Paulo-based head of foreign-exchange trading at Tullett Prebon Brasil. “Ideally, we should end the year with interest rates around 6%, but honestly I don’t believe this will happen.”Abucater, who also says only a hike to 3% this week would boost the real, expects the central bank to increase rates to 4.5% or 5% by the end of the year. This will likely “frustrate the market” and send the real to 6.3 or even 6.5 per dollar, he predicts. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the currency at 5.14 per dollar by the end of the year.The real is down 7.9% this year against the dollar, the most among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg. Both local and foreign investors have been increasing their short positions since the start of the year, according to local exchange B3 data. Swap rates imply a 64 basis point hike this week, up from a prediction of 32 basis points a month ago and 4 basis points at the end of last year.The central bank “is likely to find it difficult to meet the wide-ranging rate hike expectations without jeopardizing the economic recovery,” said Melanie Fischinger, a currency analyst at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. “So in the near term, the big bailout for the Brazilian real is unlikely to materialize.”(Adds central bank survey in ninth paragraph, updates Bloomberg survey forecast in third to last paragraph and the Brazilian real and swap rates pricing in second to last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Falling gold prices are unlikely to deter an Indian jewellery giant’s IPO success

    Kalyan Jewellers gets around 75% of its revenue from gold jewellery sales. But experts believe there are reasons why investors will ignore the current weakness in gold prices and welcome the IPO.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Counter-Trend Buyers Trying to Build Support Base Ahead of Fed

    Gold traders aren’t expecting much from the Fed especially since the latest consumer inflation data released last week was pretty mild.

  • Stock market news live updates: Futures dip after Dow, S&P 500 set records

    Retail sales and a Fed meeting will set the tone for the rest of this week.

  • FOMC meeting, retail sales: What to know in the week ahead

    Investors this week will be closely watching the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) Wednesday monetary policy decision, as well as a key report on the state of the consumer.

  • Bank of Japan Seeks Only Tweaks to Stay Aligned with Fed, ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s policy review to shore up its stimulus for the longer term is set to land this week as rising bond yields cause angst for central bankers around the world.The European Central Bank has already made clear it intends to keep pumping out more stimulus while the Federal Reserve is expected to remain cautious over the strength of the post-pandemic recovery at its meeting starting Tuesday.That means the BOJ needs to avoid pushing through any changes that give the impression it is stepping off the accelerator pedal when it announces the review’s findings around lunchtime in Tokyo on Friday.But if global bond pressures are vexing the Fed and ECB, they may be more welcome in Tokyo, where yields are controlled in a tight band around zero. The growing difference between Japanese sovereign and U.S. Treasury yields has already helped weaken the yen against the dollar, and the resulting tailwind for exporters and the inflation outlook is a favorable development for the BOJ.“This is a very sensitive time for communications at global central banks such as the Fed, the ECB and the BOJ,” said Shigeto Nagai, Japan’s head of Oxford Economics and a former senior BOJ official. “With little room for further easing, the BOJ is looking to send the most dovish message among them to keep the yen weak, and yield curve control is a useful framework for highlighting the difference.”That’s why most economists and investors expect the review to deliver only a fine tuning of its measures.Still, as criticism mounts over the central bank’s huge footprint in the government bond and stock markets, the BOJ also needs to show the review has taken sufficient consideration of the adverse effects of its easing measures.Read more: BOJ Mulls Three Pressure Points to Keep Stimulus Running LongerAccording to media reports and economists’ expectations, the BOJ is likely to:Leave its short term interest rate at -0.1% and its long-term rate at around zeroLargely maintain its existing band of 20 basis points either side of its 10-year yield targetHint it will allow larger long-term yield movesRevamp its bond-buying operations to allow more day-to-day market volatility and improve liquidityEmphasize its ability to lower its negative interest ratePoint at possible areas where it could help commercial banks if rates are loweredTake a more flexible stance on buying exchange-traded fundsAt least consider scrapping its annual 6 trillion yen ($55 billion) ETF buying target while keeping a 12 trillion yen ceiling on possible purchasesWhat Bloomberg Economics Says...“The rapid rise in global yields likely limited the BOJ’s ability to make its yield curve control and asset purchases more flexible and an ultimate exit easier. Still, even minor policy adjustments should help it roll out stimulus for longer.”-- Yuki Masujima, economistFor the full report, click here.Governor Haruhiko Kuroda announced the policy review in December with the yen around 103 against the dollar, consumer prices falling at the fastest pace in a decade and with the BOJ having just become the largest individual owner of Japanese stocks to add to its long-held position as the nation’s biggest holder of government debt.Despite fears of inflation accelerating elsewhere in the world, Kuroda doesn’t see Japan hitting its 2% goal before 2024. Hence the need to alleviate some of the harmful side effects of its measures for stimulus that will stay in place for years to come.Since the call for the review, long-term Treasury yields have jumped around 70 basis points in the U.S. compared with around 10 in Japan, and the dollar is hovering around 109 yen.“If the yield differential keeps up the weakening pressure on the yen, that’s a positive for the BOJ and has probably helped it avert taking more drastic action,” said Takenobu Nakashima, chief rates strategist at Nomura Securities.Most of the tweaks to be unveiled in the review will aim to mollify discontent among bond traders, commercial banks, pension funds, life insurers and stock activists.If the show must go on with its inflation goal still distant, the BOJ needs more participants in Japan’s economy to cheer it on.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Americans wait impatiently for their stimulus checks

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.