Curtains & Window Blinds Market to cross $26.8 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major curtain and window blinds market players are Hunter Douglas, Hillarys, Budget Blinds, Advanced Window Blinds, Aspect Blinds, Stevens (Scotland) Ltd, Aluvert Blinds, Decora Blind Systems, Draper, Louvolite, Segablinds, Serge Ferrari, Schenker Storen AG, Resstende S.r.l., Bandalux and Franc Gardiner.
Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the curtain and window blinds market which estimates the market valuation for curtain & window blinds will cross US$ 26.8 billion by 2027. The rising disposable income of the consumer group and growing demand for enhancing the aesthetics of home with upgrade of window curtains and décor items will drive industry penetration.
The rising demand for motorized blinds and shades along with technology innovations in these fields is expected to drive the curtains and window blinds market over the forecast timeframe. There are several advantages including convenience, energy saving, safety, smart home integration, and others offered by the motorized blinds to users. Further, technology innovation in these motorized products and integration of blinds into shades with several devices, such as mobile and others, are supporting industry expansion.
Developed countries of Europe are facing aging infrastructure, and the maintenance and the restructuring process of aged infrastructure do not match the deterioration pace. Consumer awareness about the critical link between the infrastructure and quality of life may cause a crucial shift in the communal policy, supporting accelerated infrastructure constructing activities and spontaneous maintenance. This is expected to bring about a rise in the pre-existing demand levels in these regions.
Nevertheless, stringent window blinds safety regulations adopted by several European countries are expected to limit the sales of corded blinds in the region, adversely affecting the revenue generation of the industry.
Linen is an expensive material that is likely to grow with a CAGR of over 3.5% through 2027. The product segment is further categorized into curtain & drapes, window blinds, window shades, solar screens, and connected. Connected curtains and blinds are a recent technology used for smart homes that will help in garnering more than USD 130 million by 2027.
The curtains & drapes product segment has been further sub segmented into box pleat curtains, pinch pleat curtains & drapery, goblet pleat curtains & drapery, eyelet (grommet) curtains & drapery, and others. Window blinds products are further bifurcated into venetian blinds and mini blinds. Venetian blinds are again categorized into faux wood, natural wood, aluminum, and vinyl. Mini blinds are segmented into vinyl, aluminum, and micro blinds. Window shades products are subcategorized into roller shades, roman shades, pleated shades, cellular shades, and sheer shades.
Based on the distribution channel, the curtains and window blinds market has been divided into B2B, B2C, and E-commerce platform. The end-user segment is further bifurcated into Do-It-Yourself (DIY) and Do-It-For-Me (DIFM). Based on pricing range, the market has been subcategorized into low price range, mid-price range, and high price range.
The foremost industry competitors in the curtain and window blinds market include Hunter Douglas Inc., Hillarys, Budget Blinds, LLC, Advanced Window Blinds, Aspect Blinds, Stevens (Scotland) Ltd, Aluvert Blinds, Decora Blind Systems Ltd, Draper, Inc., Louvolite, Segablinds, Serge Ferrari, Schenker Storen AG, Resstende S.r.l., Bandalux and Franc Gardiner.
Some of the major findings in the curtain and window blinds market report include:
Cotton and linen materials are widely used in several commercial & residential buildings owing to their good aesthetics and thermal resistance performance.
Metal, PVC, and cotton are among the mainly utilized materials in the global window blinds market.
Eyelet (grommet) curtains & drapery and box pleat curtains hold over 50% market shares in the curtain market.
Window shades and window screens grow considerable in the window blinds industry owing to the usage of recycled materials in the products.
