U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.57
    +0.23 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.50
    -7.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    -0.28 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0890
    -0.2310 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,481.87
    +569.30 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.20
    +3.67 (+0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Curtis McWilliams Elected as Chairman of Kalera

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kalera
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MDV
  • KAL.OL
  • KSLLF
  • ASC
  • BHR
Kalera
Kalera

ORLANDO, Fla., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalera AS (“Kalera” or the “Company”) (Euronext Growth Oslo: KAL, Bloomberg: KSLLF), one of the preeminent leafy green vertical farming companies and a leader in plant science for producing high-quality produce in controlled environments, today announced that Curtis McWilliams will become Chairman of the Board upon the completion of its previously announced merger with its Luxembourg subsidiary Kalera S.A. (the "LuxCo merger"), which is expected to be completed in April. McWilliams is currently serving as Interim CEO of Kalera while Heidrick & Struggles continues to make progress in its search for a permanent CEO. That search is progressing well. McWilliams will relinquish his Interim CEO role once the permanent CEO is in place.

“Curtis is the ideal candidate to serve as Chairman of Kalera’s board”, said Kim Lopdrup, a Kalera Director. “Curtis has extensive experience in leading the boards of several U.S. public companies and, given his service as Interim CEO of Kalera, he understands Kalera’s story at an intimate level. He has developed strong trust and followership among employees, business partners, and investors.”

“I am very excited about this opportunity,” said McWilliams. “While Kalera offers a portfolio of incredible products and technology, its greatest asset is the knowledge and proven execution the management team contributes to our business. They have an unwavering commitment to achieving our vision of growing the freshest, cleanest, most nutritious leafy greens for people around the globe.”

McWilliams is a veteran executive with over 25 years of experience in finance and Real Estate. He currently serves as Non-Executive Chairman of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC), as a Director of Braemar Hotels and Resorts (NYSE: BHR), and as a Director of Modiv, Inc. (NYSE: MDV). In November, he was elected to join Kalera’s board upon the closing of the LuxCo merger which was previously announced. He has chosen not to stand for re-election to the board of Braemar Hotels and Resorts when his current term expires.

McWilliams retired as President and CEO of CNL Real Estate Advisors, Inc. in 2010. He previously served on numerous other boards and held various executive leadership roles including as a Managing Director in the investment banking industry with Merrill Lynch & Co., where he facilitated a number of major transactions. He earned an MBA with a concentration in Finance from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree from Princeton University.

McWilliams was proposed to join Kalera’s board on June 28, 2021; elected to the board on November 1, 2021 with effect from completion of the LuxCo merger; and appointed Interim CEO on December 9, 2021.

Lopdrup was previously proposed and elected as Kalera’s next Chairman, but he has informed Kalera’s Board that some recent personal developments will make it impossible for him to continue giving Kalera the time and attention the company needs and deserves. Lopdrup said, “I have greatly enjoyed my time on Kalera’s Board. The company grows the best leafy greens I have ever tasted. They are ultra-fresh, ultra-clean and ultra-sustainable. The employees are amazing, too. I am sad that I will not be able to actively participate in the next phase of the Company’s journey, but I will continue to cheer the team on as they implement their exciting plans and will forever be a loyal customer.”

About Kalera: Kalera is a vertical farming company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Kalera uses technology to ensure that more people around the world have access to the freshest, most nutritious, and cleanest products available. It has spent several years optimizing plant nutrient formulas and developing an advanced automation and data acquisition system with Internet of Things, cloud, big data analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities. Kalera currently operates farms in the US (in Orlando, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas and Denver, Colorado), as well as in Kuwait. Additional farms are under development. More information is available at www.kalera.com.

Media Contact:
Kathleen Komarzec
kkomarzec@lambert.com
(616) 916-4092

Investor Relations Contact:
Eric Birge
ir@kalera.com
313-309-9500



Recommended Stories

  • Why StoneCo Plummeted Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down big in Friday trading, with shares off by 12.8% as of 1:46 p.m. ET. While many other growth stocks were hurting today as investors took near-term profits and long-term interest rates rose, StoneCo announced a fairly large shake-up of its board of directors that will see one of the company's co-founders leave. On Thursday evening, StoneCo announced the retirement of three longtime board members and the appointment of two new members.

  • Here’s Why Upstart Holdings (UPST) Landed in Vulcan Value Partners’ Detractor List

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 1.2% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and […]

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • Why Shares of DiDi Global, Alibaba, and JD.com Are Falling Today

    The situation between U.S. and Chinese regulators over Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges continues to evolve.

  • 2 Stocks Near Oversold Territory; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The only thing truly predictable about the stock market’s current volatility is its unpredictability. The fast-moving shifts in prices have prompted spurts of both selling and buying – you can’t have one without the other – that have left some stocks oversold, and trading much lower than they should. Wall Street’s analysts make all sorts of stocks picks, and they don’t shy away from tapping oversold stocks as positive choices. We’ve used TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two such

  • Nio stock drops on revenue beat, guidance miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down quarterly earnings for Chinese electric vehicle company Nio.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

    You can buy pieces of some of the world's most exciting up-and-coming businesses for the price of a large pizza.

  • 12 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 12 biggest agriculture companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the agriculture industry, click 5 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World. Agriculture Industry Dynamics Agriculture has evolved from basic farming practices into a highly diverse sector, with enhanced soil preparation techniques, crop nutrients for […]

  • China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Capital Outflow Since War, IIF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambl

  • 3 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is integrated into so many products and services that we use every day that we hardly notice that it's there. The loan origination business is long overdue for disruption, and Upstart Holdings' (NASDAQ: UPST) AI-based platform is doing just that. The company's AI also makes applying for a loan ridiculously easy, with more than 70% of loans being fully automated.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Deutsche Bank Fired Senior Bankers Over Strip Club Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG fired a number of top bankers in New York after a tab run up at a strip club was expensed as legitimate business spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as

  • Weekend reads: the slowing housing market and inverted yield curve signal a coming recession

    Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics predicts a 25% decline in U.S. home sales. On March 24, the yield on five-year U.S. Treasury notes was 2.40% and the yield on seven-year notes was 2.43%. Both were higher than the 2.38% yield on 10-year Treasury notes.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Every investor gets into the stock market to find the best returns. That’s been especially true for the past five years or so, as the Federal Reserve held interest rates at historic low levels. While the central bank has started reversing that policy, it will take time for rates to rise appreciably – and so for the near- to mid-term, stocks are likely to remain the best engine for finding returns-on-investment. The key to making the most out of a stock investment, however, is not just the return

  • Honest stock falls on Q4 earnings loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Honest.

  • Nvidia, Intel, and other chip stocks rally as economic optimism grows

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the recent surge in chip stocks as economic optimism grows.

  • GameStop Stock Saw Two Big Insider Purchases

    GameStop stock had two material insider purchases last week. The larger one was by GameStop (ticker: GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen, who paid $10.2 million for 100,000 shares on March 22. The other was by director Larry Cheng.

  • Semiconductor Stock Analyst Sweet On MANGO Portfolio Of Top Chipmakers

    With semiconductor stocks bouncing back, one analyst has assembled a portfolio of high-conviction names investors should consider.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • Bitcoin Is on the Verge of a Major Breakout—and What Else Is Happening in Crypto Today

    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, was up almost 5% over the past 24 hours to near $45,000, around the highest level seen since the beginning of the year. “Bitcoin is on the verge of a major breakout as the price is on course to test the $45k, which has been a strong resistance since mid-January,” said Yuya Hasegawa, an analyst at Japanese crypto exchange Bitbank. Similar price action was seen among some smaller cryptocurrencies, or “altcoins,” with and both up around 5%.