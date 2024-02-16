When Will CurveBeam AI Limited (ASX:CVB) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at CurveBeam AI Limited's (ASX:CVB) future prospects. CurveBeam AI Limited provides medical imaging platforms and clinical assessment solutions that focus on the orthopedic market and general bone health screening and diagnostics. The AU$70m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$51m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which CurveBeam AI will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering CurveBeam AI, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$100k in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 84% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving CurveBeam AI's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with CurveBeam AI is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

