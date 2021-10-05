Curved TV Market to Grow at a CAGR of 22.30%|Changhong Jiahua Holdings Ltd. & Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. to Emerge as some of the Key Contributors to Growth|17000 + Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 5.07 billion is expected in the Curved TV Market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the curved TV market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Curved TV Market by Technology, Display Size, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download FREE Sample Report for Actionable Insights on the Trends and Challenges that will Help Companies Evaluate and Develop Growth Strategies for 2021-2025.

Factors such as increasing demand for augmented experiences, long life span of curved televisions, and efficient utilization of power will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The curved TV market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Curved TV Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Technology

Display Size

Geography

To uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70965

Curved TV Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the Curved TV Market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Changhong Jiahua Holdings Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Corp., and TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as high cost of curved TV, threat from substitutes, and the curve-limits viewing angles will hamper the market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Story continues

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the curved TV market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Curved TV Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist curved TV market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the curved TV market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the curved TV market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of curved TV market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

Related Reports:

4K2K TV Market by Display Size and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gaming Console Market by Type, Type of Gamer, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Curved TV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.30% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Changhong Jiahua Holdings Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Corp., and TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curved-tv-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-22-30changhong-jiahua-holdings-ltd--haier-smart-home-co-ltd-to-emerge-as-some-of-the-key-contributors-to-growth17000--technavio-reports-301392796.html

SOURCE Technavio