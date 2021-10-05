U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

Curved TV Market to Grow at a CAGR of 22.30%|Changhong Jiahua Holdings Ltd. & Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. to Emerge as some of the Key Contributors to Growth|17000 + Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 5.07 billion is expected in the Curved TV Market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the curved TV market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Curved TV Market by Technology, Display Size, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download FREE Sample Report for Actionable Insights on the Trends and Challenges that will Help Companies Evaluate and Develop Growth Strategies for 2021-2025.

Factors such as increasing demand for augmented experiences, long life span of curved televisions, and efficient utilization of power will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The curved TV market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Curved TV Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Technology

  • Display Size

  • Geography

To uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70965

Curved TV Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the Curved TV Market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Changhong Jiahua Holdings Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Corp., and TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as high cost of curved TV, threat from substitutes, and the curve-limits viewing angles will hamper the market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the curved TV market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Curved TV Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist curved TV market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the curved TV market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the curved TV market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of curved TV market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

