U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,752.75
    +86.97 (+2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,082.56
    +748.97 (+2.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,859.72
    +244.87 (+2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.24
    +37.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.14
    +0.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.50
    +25.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.71 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    +0.0075 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6300
    -2.4600 (-1.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,183.89
    +146.27 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.25
    +3.49 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

The Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Name Change

·2 min read

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cushing® NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: SZC, the "Fund") announced a change to the Fund's name. Effective as of November 1, 2022, the Fund's name will be NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund. In connection with its name change, the New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol of the Fund's common shares will change from "SZC" to "NXG." The CUSIP for the Fund's common shares will remain 231647207 following the name and ticker change.

Current Name

Current NYSE Symbol

New Name

New NYSE Symbol

The Cushing® NextGen
Infrastructure Income Fund

SZC

NXG NextGen Infrastructure
Income Fund

NXG

In connection with the name change, there will be no change to the Fund's investment adviser, the portfolio management personnel primarily responsible for the day to day management of the Fund's portfolio, or the Fund's investment objective and investment strategies.

About Cushing® Asset Management

Cushing is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts. Cushing is doing business as NXG Investment Management providing Next Generation investment strategies to investors seeking long-term growth in companies focused on a clean and sustainable future as well as traditional and transformational infrastructure companies.

Contact:
Blake Nelson
Cushing® Asset Management, LP
214-692-6334

www.nxgim.com
www.cushingcef.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities of the Fund and it is not soliciting an offer to buy securities of the Fund, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Investments in the Fund involve operating expenses and fees. The individual net asset value of the Fund will fluctuate with the value of the underlying securities. It is important to note that closed-end funds trade on their market value, not net asset value, and closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of the entire amount that you invest. See www.cushingcef.com for a detailed discussion of Fund-specific risks.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cushing-nextgen-infrastructure-income-fund-announces-name-change-301656451.html

SOURCE Cushing® Asset Management, LP

Recommended Stories

  • Another Big Rate Hike Is Coming. Why the Stock Market Rallied.

    Actually, The Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos did: The Fed may be trying to figure out whether to slow the pace of rate increases.

  • Verizon stock down more than 6%, hits 52-week low

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the move lower in Verizon stock after the company reported third-quarter earnings.

  • Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Are Plunging Today

    SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) tanked in early trading Friday after it reported its third-quarter earnings results. Shares of the company, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, were down by 18.8% as of 10:48 a.m. ET. SVB reported earnings per common share of $7.21 on total revenue of nearly $1.56 billion, both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates.

  • Why Shares in Copper Miner Freeport-McMoRan Soared Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were up by more than 8% by early afternoon today. The results themselves brought few surprises; after all, investors can see where the price of copper is in the market and therefore ascertain the trend in Freeport's revenue. During the earnings call, CEO Richard Adkerson talked of the physical copper market being "strikingly tight globally right now" and customers "fighting" to get hold of products.

  • 77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks

    Few high-profile money managers have a nose for making money quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. In the 57 years since taking the reins, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1%. The Oracle of Omaha believes diversification is "protection against ignorance."

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

    Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $10.99, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • How to Buy Verizon and Its 7.5% Dividend Yield With Low Risk

    Verizon stock is hitting 52-week lows on Friday after disappointing earnings. But for the bulls, a low-risk long setup may be near.

  • Why Boston Beer Popped on Friday

    Shares of Sam Adams brewer The Boston Beer Company (NYSE: SAM) popped their top on Friday, surging 17.6% through 1 p.m. ET after beating earnings last night. Expected by Wall Street analysts to earn a pro forma profit of $3.07 per share on sales of $567.8 million, Boston Beer instead ended up earning $2.21 per share when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Plus $1.61 per share in non-cash impairment charges, that equals $3.82 per share, pro forma, with sales coming in at $596.5 million.

  • Warren Buffett purchased more than 20 million shares of this stock in 2022. And it has a 133% return. But can that growth sustain?

    Pros warn there are “just as many who have lost” trying to game the strategy. Here's what you may want to do instead.

  • Short-term yields fall as Fed debates slowing pace of rate hikes

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the move in bond yields as well as the FX intervention doom loop.

  • UBS has released its annual house-price bubble report. Here are the most overvalued markets.

    The arrival of the seventh annual UBS global real estate bubble report rings different, coming at the start of a period of retreat rather than during a wave of excess.

  • 15 Best Ecommerce Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best ecommerce stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more ecommerce stocks, go directly to 5 Best Ecommerce Stocks to Buy Now. The global ecommerce marketplace was one of the biggest winners of the coronavirus pandemic at the stock market. However, as the pandemic has […]

  • Why Shares of American Express Are Falling This Morning

    Shares of credit card and payments company American Express (NYSE: AXP) traded roughly 4.7% lower as of 9:37 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings for the third quarter of the year. American Express reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 on total revenue of about $13.56 billion for the third quarter. American Express also added 3.3 million new cards and about $4.4 billion of loan balances in the quarter, with loan balances now up 31% year over year.

  • Markets secure week of gains, bank stocks thrive

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down the market and sector gains seen at the end of this trading week, in addition to looking at meme stocks, Nasdaq leaders, the travel industry, and banking sector.

  • Meta Platforms (META) to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect

    Meta Platforms (META) third-quarter earnings are expected to have been negatively impacted by geopolitical tensions, rising inflation and intensifying competition.

  • EQT Corporation (EQT) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to EQT Corporation (EQT). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Dow jumps almost 750 points as stocks end higher, bond yields fall after reports Fed may shift to smaller rate hikes after November

    U.S. stocks end sharply higher Friday as investors weighed a story from the Wall Street Journal and comments from Federal Reserve officials suggesting that the central bank might shift to smaller interest-rate rises after its November meeting.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re facing a storm of volatility, as a series of short rallies have added a layer of confusion on top of the year’s bearish trends. The combination of headwinds – high inflation and rising interest rates, a probable recession around the corner – are threatening a stagflation that hasn’t been seen since the 1970s. Writing on current conditions from Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson lays out reasons for investor patience, in his forecast of where the main indexes are likely

  • The Treasury Market Could Seize Up. That Could Be Disastrous for Everyone.

    The danger is that illiquidity and volatility in stocks and bonds will feed off each other, made worse by foreign central banks forced to sell Treasuries to defend their currencies against a rising dollar.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.