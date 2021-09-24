Summary Cushing’s Syndrome is a disorder caused by the body’s exposure to an excess of the hormone cortisol. Cortisol affects all tissues and organs in the body, and collectively these effects are known as CS.

New York, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cushing’s Syndrome - Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151828/?utm_source=GNW





This disorder can be caused by exogenous sources, primarily the iatrogenic administration of glucocorticoids. Endogenous CS can result from a tumor of the adrenal glands where it produces excess cortisol, elsewhere in the body, ACTH-independent CS, or an ACTH-secreting tumor of the pituitary gland, which stimulates the adrenal glands to produce excess amounts of cortisol (CD).



This report covers 2mm (US and Germany) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Cushing’s Syndrome market through 2030.



Key Highlights

- Forecasts include three countries

- Forecasts cover three time points: base year, 5-year, and 10-year



Scope

- "Cushing’s Syndrome - Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2030" combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.



Reasons to Buy

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global CS market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global CS market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151828/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



