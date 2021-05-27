Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Advances with a Heightened R&D, Expected Entry of Several Novel Therapies, and Inclined Interest of Pharma Companies | DelveInsight
DelveInsight's 'Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Insights' report offers a detailed picture of the emerging therapies expected to enter the Cushing's Syndrome market along with detailed coverage of the pipeline therapies under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space and growth prospects across the Cushing's Syndrome domain.
Some of the key highlights of the Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline report:
Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 10+ key players and 10+ key therapies.
Cushing's Syndrome pipeline comprises Relacorilant (Corcept Therapeutics), Levoketoconazole (Strongbridge Biopharma), CRN-04894 (Crinetics Pharmaceuticals), and several others expected to get launched in the next decade.
Some of the key companies developing therapies for the treatment of Cushing's Syndrome are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals; Corcept Therapeutics; Strongbridge Biopharma; Orphagen Pharmaceuticals; AstraZeneca; Sparrow Pharmaceuticals; and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, among others.
Out of all the emerging therapies, Levoketoconazole ((Strongbridge Biopharma) is expected to capture the maximum patient pool. Levoketoconazole is a novel oral steroidogenesis inhibitor. It has received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's Syndrome.
Relacorilant is a non-steroidal, selective modulator of the glucocorticoid receptor that does not bind to the body's other hormone receptors. The drug is currently in phase 3 of the development stage for the treatment of Cushing's Syndrome.
Roscovitine, or seliciclib, is an oral anticancer agent, acting as an inhibitor of the cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) family. The drug is currently in phase 2 of the development stage for the treatment of Cushing's Syndrome.
Cushing's Syndrome, also known as hypercortisolism, is a rare hormonal disorder caused by prolonged exposure of the body's tissues to high levels of the hormone cortisol. It mostly affects people of age group aged 20 to 50. The condition can be further divided into two categories, namely, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH)-dependent and ACTH-independent.
Symptoms of Cushing's Syndrome include weight gain, thin arms and legs, a round face, increased fat around the base of the neck, fatty hump between the shoulders, easy bruising, and so on.
Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Drugs
Drug
Company
Clinical Phase
MoA
RoA
CRN-04894
Crinetics
Phase I
Melanocortin type 2 receptor antagonists
Oral
Relacorilant
Corcept Therapeutics
Phase III
Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists
Oral
Levoketoconazole
Strongbridge
Preregistration
14-alpha demethylase inhibitors; Steroid 11-beta-hydroxylase inhibitors
Oral
Seliciclib
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Phase II
Cyclin-dependent kinase 9 and 2 inhibitors
Oral
Cushing's Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment
The Cushing's syndrome Pipeline report proffers detailed insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.
By Product Type
Mono
Combination
By Stage
Discovery
Pre-clinical
IND
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
Small Molecule
Gene Therapy
Stem Cell Therapy
By Route of Administration
Intravenous
Inhalation
Oral
Subcutaneous
By Mechanism of Action
Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists
11-beta-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 1 inhibitors
Steroid 11-beta-hydroxylase inhibitors
Melanocortin type 2 receptor antagonists
Cyclin-dependent kinase 9 and 2 inhibitors
By Targets
Melanocortin type 2 receptor
Multiple Kinase
11-beta-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 1
Glucocorticoid receptor
Scope of the Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals; Corcept Therapeutics; Strongbridge Biopharma; Orphagen Pharmaceuticals; AstraZeneca; Sparrow Pharmaceuticals; and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals among others.
Key Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Therapies: CRN-04894; Relacorilant; Levoketoconazole; OR 907; AZD 4017; SPI-62; and Seliciclib among others.
Table of Contents
1
Report Introduction
2
Cushing's Syndrome Overview
3
Cushing's Syndrome Current Treatment Patterns
4
Cushing's Syndrome – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
5
Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
6
In-depth Commercial Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Assessment
7
Cushing's Syndrome Collaboration Deals
8
Late Stage Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
9
Mid-Stage Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Products (Phase II)
10
Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Products
11
Dormant Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Products
12
Inactive Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Products
13
Cushing's Syndrome Discontinued Products
14
Cushing's Syndrome Key Companies
15
Cushing's Syndrome Key Products
16
Cushing's Syndrome Dormant and Discontinued Products
17
Cushing's Syndrome Unmet Needs
18
Cushing's Syndrome Market Drivers and Barriers
20
Cushing's Syndrome Future Perspectives and Conclusion
21
Cushing's Syndrome Pipeline Analyst Views
22
Appendix
