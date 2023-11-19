Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) adds US$234m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from five years ago are still down 53%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last month. But don't envy holders -- looking back over 5 years the returns have been really bad. The share price has failed to impress anyone , down a sizable 53% during that time. So we're not so sure if the recent bounce should be celebrated. We'd err towards caution given the long term under-performance.

The recent uptick of 14% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

Given that Cushman & Wakefield didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over five years, Cushman & Wakefield grew its revenue at 4.8% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 9% for the last five years. We'd want to see proof that future revenue growth is likely to be significantly stronger before getting too interested in Cushman & Wakefield. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term).

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Cushman & Wakefield had a tough year, with a total loss of 22%, against a market gain of about 15%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

