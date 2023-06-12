Cushman & Wakefield's (NYSE:CWK) one-year decline in earnings translates into losses for shareholders

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 19% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is down 38% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Cushman & Wakefield had to report a 76% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 38% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Cushman & Wakefield shareholders took a loss of 38%. In contrast the market gained about 10%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 8% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cushman & Wakefield better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Cushman & Wakefield is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

