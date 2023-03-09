Custody Service Global Market Report 2023: A $53.27 Billion Market by 2026 - Long-term Forecasts to 2032

Company Logo

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Custody Service Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global custody services market is expected to grow from $35.1 billion in 2021 to $38.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The custody services market is expected to grow to $53.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%.



The custody service market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing services such as settlement, safekeeping, and reporting of customers' marketable securities and cash. Securities lending can allow a customer to make additional income on custody assets by loaning securities to approved borrowers on a short-term basis.



North America was the largest region in the custody services market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest market in the custody services market. The regions covered in the custody services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Automation and standardization are key factors driving the growth of the custody services market. The custody services industry is focusing on using technology to improve efficiency. The automation and standardization of core custody services and operations result in higher visibility, enhanced productivity due to operational efficiency, and cost reductions for customers; they improve quality of service and allow the custodian to react quickly to future needs.

Due to the automation and standardization of custody services in the coming years, the asset-centric model is expected to be augmented by a more data-centric, open platform method where the custodian will have access to a variety of available services. For instance, an automated reporting system provides daily reports of exceptions, securities available for loan, securities on loan, valuation of cash collateral, daily mark-to-market information, and margin calls. Therefore, such automation and standardization features are expected to drive the growth of the custody services market.



Increased competition is a key factor hampering the growth of the custody services market. The market for custody services is highly competitive, with numerous banks that provide custody services in addition to other banking services on a global, regional, or local scale. The price competition, in particular, is causing enormous pressure on the banks in the global market.

Many custodians find it challenging to keep up with high volumes and offer competitive prices. Traditional players in securities services such as multinational custodians, local custodians, and specialists in fund management are experiencing increasing competition from central securities depositories (CSD), central counterparty clearing houses (CCP), and outsourced service providers.

Fund services professionals are increasing their competitiveness by significantly developing new and targeted offerings. Therefore, increasing competition from various areas is expected to hinder the growth of the custody services market.



