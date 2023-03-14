Custom Antibody Market Report 2023: Rising Therapeutic Applications for MABs Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Custom Antibody Market by Service (Development, Purification, Labelling), Type (Monoclonal, Recombinant), Source (Rabbit, Mice), Application (Research, Therapeutics), Indication (Oncology, Immunology), End User (Biopharma, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global custom antibody market size is projected to reach USD 860 million by 2028 from USD 548 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investment for the development of ADCs and rising research in structure-based drug design and therapeutics mAbs of custom antibody, are driving the market growth at a faster pace.
The recombinant antibodies segment is likely to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
On the basis of type, the custom antibody market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, recombinant antibodies, and others. The recombinant antibodies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to low immunogenicity and increased research reproducibility offered by recombinant antibodies. This is likely to have a positive impact on segmental growth.
The mice source is expected to hold a dominant share in 2023.
Based on the source, the market is segmented into mice, rabbits, and others. The mice segment is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period due to factors that mice are conventionally preferred hosts for mAbs production for research purposes.
In 2022, the research applications segment held a dominant share.
Based on application, the custom antibody market is segmented into research and therapeutic applications. The research applications segment held a dominant share of the custom antibody market. Adoption of custom antibody in research and drug discovery & development is one of the major factors anticipated to project the market growth
The oncology segment is likely to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
Based on indication, the custom antibody market is segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, immunology, neurobiology, cardiovascular diseases, and others. The oncology indication segment held a dominant share of the custom antibody market, in 2022. The growing use of mAbs and custom antibody in cancer treatment is one of the major factor anticipated to project market growth.
Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at faster pace.
The custom antibody market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the dominant share of custom antibody market. The dominance of the region is attributable to various factors such as the presence of dominant and key market players in the region coupled with the ongoing research activities of custom antibody. Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace owing to various factors such as the growing awareness of personalized therapeutics, rising research initiatives undertaken by the government for antibody development in the region, and the emergence of new market players in the custom antibody market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Research Activities and Funding Investments for Antibody Development
Growing Use of Custom Antibodies in Precision Medicine
Use of Antibodies in Biomarker Identification and Validation
Quality Concerns Over Catalog Antibodies
Restraints
High Costs and Complexities Associated with Antibody Development
Opportunities
Emerging Markets
Rising Therapeutic Applications for MABs
Challenges
Challenges Associated with Immunization of Host Animals
Presence of Alternative Antibodies
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
278
Forecast Period
2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
$548 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$860 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
9.4 %
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Custom Antibody Market, by Service
6.1 Introduction
Table 12 Global Market, by Service, 2021-2028 (USD Million)
6.2 Antibody Development
6.2.1 Antibody Characterization
6.2.2 Antigen Preparation
6.2.3 Immunization & Hybridoma Production
6.3 Antibody Production & Purification
6.4 Antibody Fragmentation & Labeling
7 Custom Antibody Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Monoclonal Antibodies
7.3 Polyclonal Antibodies
7.4 Recombinant Antibodies
7.5 Other Custom Antibodies
8 Custom Antibody Market, by Source
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mice
8.3 Rabbits
8.4 Other Sources
9 Custom Antibody Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research
9.3 Therapeutics
10 Custom Antibody Market, by Indication
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Oncology
10.3 Infectious Diseases
10.4 Immunology
10.5 Neurobiology
10.6 Cardiovascular Diseases
10.7 Other Indications
11 Custom Antibody Market, by End-user
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
11.3 Academic & Research Institutes
11.4 Contract Research Organizations
12 Custom Antibody Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Abbiotec, Inc (US)
Abcam plc. (UK)
Agilent Technologies, Inc (Germany)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US)
Bio-Techne (US)
Biointron (China)
Boster Biological Technology (US)
Cell Signaling Technology, Inc (US)
Creative Biolabs (US)
Creative Diagnostics (US)
CUSABIO Technology LLC (US)
Envigo (US)
GenScript (China)
Imgenex India Pvt. Ltd (India).
Innovagen AB (Sweden)
Kaneka Eurogentech S.A. (Belgium)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
OriGene Technologies (US)
PerkinElmer, Inc (US)
ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc (US)
ProSci (US)
RayBiotech Life, Inc (US)
Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc (US)
Sino Biological, Inc (China)
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3zbw1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/custom-antibody-market-report-2023-rising-therapeutic-applications-for-mabs-presents-opportunities-301770419.html
SOURCE Research and Markets