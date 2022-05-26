Custom Application Development Service Market size to increase by USD 31.76 | High growth expected in North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global custom application development service market size is expected to increase by USD 31.76 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 7.34% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. According to the report, North America will present significant growth opportunities for market players. About 38% of the market growth is expected to originate from North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Custom Application Development Service Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based services has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of open-source platforms might hamper market growth. Our report on the customer application development service market provides detailed profiling of market players that includes information on the production, sustainability, and growth prospects. Accenture Plc, Bourntec Solutions Inc., Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Iblesoft Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. are identified as some of the major market participants.

Custom Application Development Service Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global custom application development service market is segmented as below:

Deployment

By deployment, the on-premise segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. On-premise services ensure full control over the functioning of the hardware and software, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geographic

The market will observe substantial growth in North America during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies and the rising use of smartphones are fostering the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The custom application development service market report covers the following areas:

Custom Application Development Service Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist custom application development service market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the custom application development service market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the custom application development service market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of custom application development service market vendors

Custom Application Development Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 31.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Bourntec Solutions Inc., Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Iblesoft Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

10.4 Bourntec Solutions Inc.

10.5 Capgemini SE

10.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

10.7 HCL Technologies Ltd.

10.8 Iblesoft Inc.

10.9 Infanion

10.10 Infosys Ltd.

10.11 International Business Machines Corp.

10.12 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

