Custom Application Development Service Market Size to Grow by USD 38.15 Billion from 2021-2026, Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Services Offering Ease of Access, Flexibility, and Security to Boost the Market Growth

·13 min read

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Custom Application Development Service Market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for custom application development services in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA. The significant increase in the adoption of advanced technologies and the rise in the use of smartphones by consumers and enterprises to develop applications (including custom applications) will facilitate the custom application development service market growth in North America over the forecast period. Moreover, the custom application development service market value is set to grow by USD 38.15 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Custom Application Development Service Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Custom Application Development Service Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For the Competitive Insights, Benchmarks, and Analysis. Browse Summary of the Research Report

Custom Application Development Service Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • On-premise - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Cloud - size and forecast 2021-2026

The custom application development service market share growth by the on-premise will be significant during the forecast period. On-premise application development services refer to hardware and software that are handled on-premise by end-users. A major advantage offered by these services is that they offer clients full control over the functioning of the hardware and software, which will propel its adoption in the coming years (owing to the low risk of security breaches).

Request Sample Report Using Business Email ID to Gain Further Insights on the Market Contribution of Various Segments on Higher Priority

Custom Application Development Service Market: Key Driver

  • One of the key factors driving the custom application development service market growth is the increasing adoption of cloud-based services as these services offer advantages such as ease of access, flexibility, and security. End-users need not pay the license cost as the application can be accessed through the cloud. By hosting the application on the cloud, end-users can significantly reduce the Operating costs, Server costs, Maintenance costs, and Physical storage costs. Companies across the world are partnering with vendors operating in the market to deploy cloud-based applications to manage their business lifecycles. For instance, SAP offers cloud application services that help customers adopt and run the latest SAP technology with reduced complexity and at low costs. Such factors will further drive the market growth in the forecast years.

Custom Application Development Service Market: Major Challenge

  • One of the key challenges to the global custom application development service market growth is the availability of open-source platforms. Such platforms are usually developed by and for a large community of software engineers. End-users across the world are actively using open-source platforms as they offer benefits such as free use, free support, and prevention of vendor lock-in. Some of the open-source platforms available in the market are Apache NetBeans, Apache Cordova, Eclipse IDE, and Bootstrap. These are free and open-source distributed version control systems designed to handle application development with speed and efficiency. Start-ups and SMEs are the primary users of open-source platforms because of their cost constraints. Open-source platforms can perform functions such as designing and developing applications. Thus, the increasing adoption of open-source platforms may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Access More Insights of the Latest Drivers, Trends, and Challenges with Recommendations of Relevant Topics from Technavio's library of +17,000 Reports. Download Sample Copy (Including Graphs & Tables) of this Report

Some of the Major Custom Application Development Service Companies:

  • Accenture Plc

  • Capgemini Service SAS

  • Chetu Inc.

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

  • DXC Technology Co.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • Iblesoft Inc.

  • Infanion

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd.

  • Logica Infotech Services Pvt. Ltd.

  • Netguru S.A

  • NTT DATA Corp.

  • Software AG

  • Speridian Technologies

  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

  • Trianz

  • Wipro Ltd.

The custom application development service market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Companies like - Accenture Plc offers custom application development services that help to drive disruption by applying Lean principles to achieve substantial performance improvements, accelerating business change. Moreover, In January 2021, the company acquired Real Protect, a privately held, Brazil-based provider of managed security and cyber defense services, extending its cybersecurity presence and capabilities in Latin America. 

To Recover from Post COVID-19 Impact, Market vendors should Focus More on the Growth Prospects in the Fast-growing Segments. View Sample Report Using Business Email ID for Further Insights

Related Reports Include:

  • Application Development and Integration Market by Product, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The application development and integration market share are expected to increase by USD 78.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers application development and integration market segmentation by product (application development and application integration), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Find More Research Insights Here

  • Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the research and development outsourcing services market size is predicted to surge by USD 8.04 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 8.04%. the region witnessed a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases owing to the availability of vaccines, which led to the gradual resumption of manufacturing units by Q4 of 2020. As a result, operations of the automotive, semiconductor, aerospace, and telecommunication industries stabilized during 2021, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the R&D outsourcing services market in the region during the forecast period. Find More Research Insights Here

Custom Application Development Service Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 38.15 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.51

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Chetu Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Iblesoft Inc., Infanion, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd., Logica Infotech Services Pvt. Ltd., Netguru S.A, NTT DATA Corp., Software AG, Speridian Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Trianz, and Wipro Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 Capgemini Service SAS

  • 10.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

  • 10.6 DXC Technology Co.

  • 10.7 HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.8 Iblesoft Inc.

  • 10.9 Infanion

  • 10.10 Infosys Ltd.

  • 10.11 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.12 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • Engineering and Research and Development Services

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/custom-application-development-service-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-38-15-billion-from-2021-2026--increasing-adoption-of-cloud-based-services-offering-ease-of-access-flexibility-and-security-to-boost-the-market-growth-301586737.html

SOURCE Technavio

