Custom built colonial near Westport Harbor sells for over $2M: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling home in Westport is a custom-built colonial that sold for $2,100,000.
The home at 662 Old Harbor Road was built in 2017 after the property was sold in 2016 for $380,000.
Situated on 2 acres of beautifully landscaped property with stone wall edging, the 3,344 square foot home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Unique features of the home include a standing seam metal roof, Vermont heart pine wide plank flooring, and an antique brick three-car garage. It offers a home gym, a deck with an outside shower, a hot tub, and a stone patio.
Situated near Westport Harbor it is conveniently located a few minutes from the ocean.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
46 Berkley Street, for $218,000
from Groh Ruth A Est to Dorothy J. Belinkoff.
88 Faunce Corner Mall Road #250, for $150,000
from Green Hill Realty Corp to Arruda Properties LLC.
Potomska Road #9, for $536,250
from Barnes Lot 9 Rt to Matthew Bellow.
805 Potomska Road, for $655,000
from Brett Schneider to Lindsay Broekel.
20 Skyline Drive, for $350,000
from John H Raber RET to Ralph Smith.
Fall River
612 Alden Street, for $530,000
from Kevin Cordeiro to Gaby T. Rahme.
325 Bedford Street, for $885,870
from 325 Bedford St LLC to Town Fair Tire Of Ma LLC.
314 Cory Street, for $570,000
from Berube Albert J Est to Samantha Garcia.
279 Dover Street, for $125,000
from Carlos P. Abadcampo-Verde to Marlene E. Abad.
344-354 E Main Street, for $775,000
from Back In The Game LLC to Garcia Management LLC.
394 Hope Street, for $520,000
from Hyde Development LLC to Grizotte Capital LLC.
3753 N Main Street #1, for $270,000
from Ala Leasing LLC to Shiift General Svcs Corp.
5455 N Main Street #20A, for $230,000
from Ziad J. Nasrallah to Stephon Orelus.
201 Napoleon Street, for $480,000
from R&D RT to Mark FT.
538 Plymouth Avenue, for $375,000
from Kiwi Rt to C S & S Co.
1674 S Main Street, for $535,000
from Kenneth Mark to Jimmy Kfoury.
596 Slade Street, for $700,000
from Jks Investment LLC to Jailson D. Barbosa.
Freetown
28 Cliff Drive, for $345,500
from Jennifer E. Dufresne to Chayde L. Hill.
111 County Road, for $439,000
from Laurie A. Surprenant to Robert T. Griffin.
129 County Road, for $450,000
from Romilda Rodrigues to John R. Olejarz.
19 Howland Road, for $350,000
from Gerald Roche to Samantha B. Roche.
69 Narrows Road, for $40,000
from Andrew Gonsalves to Jennifer Robbins.
New Bedford
2111-2113 Acushnet Avenue, for $525,000
from Vieira Jr Donald Est to V&M Realty Group Inc.
337 Davis Street, for $210,000
from Ramon Garcia to Excalibur Prop Mgmt LLC.
Hammond Street #3, for $125,000
from Gajewski FT to Mobile Factor LLC.
Hathaway Road, for $2,080,000
from Washburn Realty LLC to Safstor Hathaway LLC.
276 Mount Pleasant Street, for $330,000
from Jose Goncalves to Luis M. Semedo.
446 N Front Street, for $590,000
from Keith Loranger to Juana G. Guarcas.
187 North Street, for $469,900
from Karen Bannis to Ellie Paris-Miranda.
209 Princeton Street, for $460,000
from Jackson Duran to Lynn-Terry Montinat.
752 Rockdale Avenue, for $508,000
from Laura A. Broekel to Soeren Dingler.
921 Rockdale Avenue, for $370,000
from Heather L. Mackenzie to Dinora G. Dehernandez.
33 Trinity Street, for $290,000
from Sdr Nt to Thornton Capital LLC.
33 Trinity Street, for $275,000
from Kevin P. Richard to Sd Nt.
145 Union Street #3, for $310,000
from Michael A. Cardoso to Julissa A. Maldonado.
61 Washington Street, for $290,000
from Goncalves Pauline M Est to Jorge & Madrid Hm Improve.
321 Wood Street, for $360,000
from Kristine Cauble to Mowladaad Sedaqat.
Somerset
306 Lawton Street, for $310,000
from Rapozo Doris Est to Jack N. Stanley.
50 New York Avenue, for $395,000
from Nicholas Surdis to Jkl Realty & Dev LLC.
Swansea
75 Joanne Lane, for $186,000
from Mary E. Tabor to Charles Lavendier.
271 Sharps Lot Road, for $1,400,000
from Young Mens Christian Assn to S Coast Edual Collaborate.
38 Tallawanda Road, for $375,000
from Laberge Bradford D Est to Scott A. Carmichael.
Tiverton
126 Hooper Street, for $492,500
from Braley Rd Realty LLC to Henry A. Laferriere.
136 Lake Lane #3B4, for $275,000
from Mary L. Labrie to Hilario Melo.
56 Shore Road, for $1,100,000
from Clark Ft to Kevin Haigis.
Westport
1133 American Legion, for $418,000
from Zbracar LLC to Lexi Lus Place LLC.
309 Gifford Road, for $495,000
from Joaquim Carvalho to Jeffrey E. Reynolds.
662 Old Harbor Road, for $2,100,000
from John B. Nelson to John B. Snyder.
