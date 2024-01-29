Custom built colonial near Westport Harbor sells for over $2M: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in Westport is a custom-built colonial that sold for $2,100,000.

The home at 662 Old Harbor Road was built in 2017 after the property was sold in 2016 for $380,000.

Situated on 2 acres of beautifully landscaped property with stone wall edging, the 3,344 square foot home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Unique features of the home include a standing seam metal roof, Vermont heart pine wide plank flooring, and an antique brick three-car garage. It offers a home gym, a deck with an outside shower, a hot tub, and a stone patio.

Situated near Westport Harbor it is conveniently located a few minutes from the ocean.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

46 Berkley Street, for $218,000

from Groh Ruth A Est to Dorothy J. Belinkoff.

88 Faunce Corner Mall Road #250, for $150,000

from Green Hill Realty Corp to Arruda Properties LLC.

Potomska Road #9, for $536,250

from Barnes Lot 9 Rt to Matthew Bellow.

805 Potomska Road, for $655,000

from Brett Schneider to Lindsay Broekel.

20 Skyline Drive, for $350,000

from John H Raber RET to Ralph Smith.

Fall River

612 Alden Street, for $530,000

from Kevin Cordeiro to Gaby T. Rahme.

325 Bedford Street, for $885,870

from 325 Bedford St LLC to Town Fair Tire Of Ma LLC.

314 Cory Street, for $570,000

from Berube Albert J Est to Samantha Garcia.

279 Dover Street, for $125,000

from Carlos P. Abadcampo-Verde to Marlene E. Abad.

344-354 E Main Street, for $775,000

from Back In The Game LLC to Garcia Management LLC.

394 Hope Street, for $520,000

from Hyde Development LLC to Grizotte Capital LLC.

3753 N Main Street #1, for $270,000

from Ala Leasing LLC to Shiift General Svcs Corp.

5455 N Main Street #20A, for $230,000

from Ziad J. Nasrallah to Stephon Orelus.

201 Napoleon Street, for $480,000

from R&D RT to Mark FT.

538 Plymouth Avenue, for $375,000

from Kiwi Rt to C S & S Co.

1674 S Main Street, for $535,000

from Kenneth Mark to Jimmy Kfoury.

596 Slade Street, for $700,000

from Jks Investment LLC to Jailson D. Barbosa.

Freetown

28 Cliff Drive, for $345,500

from Jennifer E. Dufresne to Chayde L. Hill.

111 County Road, for $439,000

from Laurie A. Surprenant to Robert T. Griffin.

129 County Road, for $450,000

from Romilda Rodrigues to John R. Olejarz.

19 Howland Road, for $350,000

from Gerald Roche to Samantha B. Roche.

69 Narrows Road, for $40,000

from Andrew Gonsalves to Jennifer Robbins.

New Bedford

2111-2113 Acushnet Avenue, for $525,000

from Vieira Jr Donald Est to V&M Realty Group Inc.

337 Davis Street, for $210,000

from Ramon Garcia to Excalibur Prop Mgmt LLC.

Hammond Street #3, for $125,000

from Gajewski FT to Mobile Factor LLC.

Hathaway Road, for $2,080,000

from Washburn Realty LLC to Safstor Hathaway LLC.

276 Mount Pleasant Street, for $330,000

from Jose Goncalves to Luis M. Semedo.

446 N Front Street, for $590,000

from Keith Loranger to Juana G. Guarcas.

187 North Street, for $469,900

from Karen Bannis to Ellie Paris-Miranda.

209 Princeton Street, for $460,000

from Jackson Duran to Lynn-Terry Montinat.

752 Rockdale Avenue, for $508,000

from Laura A. Broekel to Soeren Dingler.

921 Rockdale Avenue, for $370,000

from Heather L. Mackenzie to Dinora G. Dehernandez.

33 Trinity Street, for $290,000

from Sdr Nt to Thornton Capital LLC.

33 Trinity Street, for $275,000

from Kevin P. Richard to Sd Nt.

145 Union Street #3, for $310,000

from Michael A. Cardoso to Julissa A. Maldonado.

61 Washington Street, for $290,000

from Goncalves Pauline M Est to Jorge & Madrid Hm Improve.

321 Wood Street, for $360,000

from Kristine Cauble to Mowladaad Sedaqat.

Somerset

306 Lawton Street, for $310,000

from Rapozo Doris Est to Jack N. Stanley.

50 New York Avenue, for $395,000

from Nicholas Surdis to Jkl Realty & Dev LLC.

Swansea

75 Joanne Lane, for $186,000

from Mary E. Tabor to Charles Lavendier.

271 Sharps Lot Road, for $1,400,000

from Young Mens Christian Assn to S Coast Edual Collaborate.

38 Tallawanda Road, for $375,000

from Laberge Bradford D Est to Scott A. Carmichael.

Tiverton

126 Hooper Street, for $492,500

from Braley Rd Realty LLC to Henry A. Laferriere.

136 Lake Lane #3B4, for $275,000

from Mary L. Labrie to Hilario Melo.

56 Shore Road, for $1,100,000

from Clark Ft to Kevin Haigis.

Westport

1133 American Legion, for $418,000

from Zbracar LLC to Lexi Lus Place LLC.

309 Gifford Road, for $495,000

from Joaquim Carvalho to Jeffrey E. Reynolds.

662 Old Harbor Road, for $2,100,000

from John B. Nelson to John B. Snyder.

