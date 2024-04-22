Custom built Raynham home surrounded by woodlands sells for over $600K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling property Raynham is a custom-built home that sold for $665,000.
Built in 1980, this home at 645 Orchard Street has only had one owner who has meticulously cared for it.
It features vaulted and beamed ceilings, stunning tiled floors, dark wood accents, and wood panels.
With 2,584 square feet of living space, the home has a modern kitchen, fireplaced living room, and an elegant dining room. It offers three spacious bedrooms and a fully finished basement with a large family room.
Situated on .91 acres of land the property has a private backyard with an inground swimming pool.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.
Berkley
5 Cranberry Ln, $763,000
Joseph G Dambrosio RET Vasapollo, Heather M to Tuliano, Adam Tor-Tuliano, Pehn
Dighton
2989 Sharps Lot Rd, $695,500
Martelly Bldg & Design Co to Rossi, Troy R Rossi, Samantha K
Raynham
168 Bridge St, $470,000
Murphy Janice M Est Murphy, Michael K to Rodrigues, Elisabeth
645 Orchard St, $665,000
Ferreira, Barbara L Ferreira, David to Viana, Vinicius M
Taunton
5 Parkin Ave, $598,500
Scudder Bay Capital LLC to Andrade, Jose Andrade, Manuel
12 Wilson St, $560,000
Petterson, Maria to Choctaw American Ins Inc
95 Fremont St, $555,000
95 Fremont Llp to Coveney, John Coveney, Krystal
124 Williams St, $490,000
Lopez, Arturo D Lopez, Nathalie to Jones, James C
450 Somerset Ave, $237,000
Hartman, Naomi to Kolodziejczak, Gregary Kolodziejczak, Jadwigh
13 State St, $392,500
Cardoso, Maria H Carvalho, Rosemary to Nguyen, Andy Nguyen, Dung
685 Bay St, $375,000
Elliott, Allison D to Paul, Indira P
36 Fayette Pl, $400,000
Caron, Pamela J Medeiros, Ruth E to Persechini, Zachary Persechini, Samantha
12 Beacon St, $630,000
Gomes, Marilu Harris Jr, Kenneth A to Sandoval, Jorge A Serrano, Goilberto D
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers in Greater Taunton area for April