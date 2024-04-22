Custom built Raynham home surrounded by woodlands sells for over $600K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling property Raynham is a custom-built home that sold for $665,000.

Built in 1980, this home at 645 Orchard Street has only had one owner who has meticulously cared for it.

It features vaulted and beamed ceilings, stunning tiled floors, dark wood accents, and wood panels.

With 2,584 square feet of living space, the home has a modern kitchen, fireplaced living room, and an elegant dining room. It offers three spacious bedrooms and a fully finished basement with a large family room.

Situated on .91 acres of land the property has a private backyard with an inground swimming pool.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Berkley

5 Cranberry Ln, $763,000

Joseph G Dambrosio RET Vasapollo, Heather M to Tuliano, Adam Tor-Tuliano, Pehn

Dighton

2989 Sharps Lot Rd, $695,500

Martelly Bldg & Design Co to Rossi, Troy R Rossi, Samantha K

Raynham

168 Bridge St, $470,000

Murphy Janice M Est Murphy, Michael K to Rodrigues, Elisabeth

645 Orchard St, $665,000

Ferreira, Barbara L Ferreira, David to Viana, Vinicius M

Taunton

5 Parkin Ave, $598,500

Scudder Bay Capital LLC to Andrade, Jose Andrade, Manuel

12 Wilson St, $560,000

Petterson, Maria to Choctaw American Ins Inc

95 Fremont St, $555,000

95 Fremont Llp to Coveney, John Coveney, Krystal

124 Williams St, $490,000

Lopez, Arturo D Lopez, Nathalie to Jones, James C

450 Somerset Ave, $237,000

Hartman, Naomi to Kolodziejczak, Gregary Kolodziejczak, Jadwigh

13 State St, $392,500

Cardoso, Maria H Carvalho, Rosemary to Nguyen, Andy Nguyen, Dung

685 Bay St, $375,000

Elliott, Allison D to Paul, Indira P

36 Fayette Pl, $400,000

Caron, Pamela J Medeiros, Ruth E to Persechini, Zachary Persechini, Samantha

12 Beacon St, $630,000

Gomes, Marilu Harris Jr, Kenneth A to Sandoval, Jorge A Serrano, Goilberto D

