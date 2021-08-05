U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,429.10
    +26.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,064.25
    +271.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,895.12
    +114.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.01
    +39.69 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    +0.95 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.70
    -7.80 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.28 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1837
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3930
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7650
    +0.2970 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,757.36
    +922.68 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.54
    +29.64 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Custom Cones USA Launches First-of-its-kind White Paper On The Pre-roll Industry

·2 min read

KENT, Wash., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To understand the current state of the pre-roll industry, Custom Cones USA surveyed more than 130 pre-roll companies and partnered with cannabis data firm, Headset, to gather data from dispensaries and pre-roll brands.

Custom Cones USA and Headset joined forces to deliver the very first white paper on the cannabis pre-roll industry.

Some key insights:

  • In 2020, pre-roll sales in recreational U.S. cannabis markets saw 59% YoY growth with total sales increasing from $704M in 2019 to $1.12B in 2020. This growth in pre-roll sales outpaced the total market which grew by 54.2% over the same period, according to data from Headset.

  • The top product segment within the pre-roll category has been 'Hybrid - Single Strain' every year since Headset began tracking sales data. The segment to watch is the 'Connoisseur / Infused' segment, which includes pre-rolls infused with concentrates for additional potency. This segment has risen from 12.7% of all pre-roll sales in 2018 to 31.9% of all pre-roll sales in 2021 YTD.

  • According to survey responses, 71.1% of brands have only been in business for 3 years or less with nearly 40% referring to themselves as "brand new." Some have been around since the legalization of cannabis in their state, but the broad picture is of newer, energized businesses encouraged by new state legalizations.

One of the more hopeful trends is that these young ventures have been emboldened by increased legalization and overall growth in the market--so much so that 95% of pre-roll businesses surveyed said they have plans to expand in some way within the next year.

In addition to expansion, we saw an uptick in the use of machinery, such as grinders, sifters, and cone filling machines to streamline the production process and improve the pre-roll product.

Jocelyn Sheltraw, Headset's director of industry relations, said she was very interested to partner with Custom Cones USA because of some compelling shifts she had seen within the pre-roll industry.

"I suspected that a lot of manufacturers might have to pivot or at least take note of some of the changes that were happening," Sheltraw said. "This data is a great way to understand what's going on."

To see all the pre-roll industry data we discovered, check out the full Cannabis Pre-Roll Industry white paper.

Custom Cones USA
833-582-6637
contact@customconesusa.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/custom-cones-usa-launches-first-of-its-kind-white-paper-on-the-pre-roll-industry-301349852.html

SOURCE Custom Cones USA

Recommended Stories

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Provide Additional Drilling Results and Plans for Next Exploration Phase in the Kavango Basin

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.

  • Genius Sports CEO on ‘transformational deal’ with DraftKings

    Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance on Genius Sports and DraftKings' multi-year sports data supplier agreement, where DraftKings will gain access to Genius Sports’ full portfolio of global sports data and content, including official NFL data and content.

  • Rolls-Royce returns to profit, but warns over international travel recovery

    The engine-maker posted interim profits of £393m in a marked improvement from mammoth losses of £5.4bn a year ago.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Biden’s Electric Vehicle Goal Means Billions in Spending. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    President Biden's goal to have 50% of new car sales be electric vehicles by the end of the decade would mean billions in spending.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Is Likely to Trade Lower in the Weeks Ahead

    During Tuesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, a caller asked Jim Cramer about Sorrento Therapeutics : "I think this stock is overvalued and I don't like the way they have handled themselves," Cramer replied. In this daily bar chart of SRNE, below, we can see a weak sideways trend, but it is weak in my opinion because trading volume has evaporated. SRNE has been crossing above and below the two moving averages for several months.

  • Qatar Airways says regulator grounds 13 of its Airbus A350s over surface issue

    Qatar Airways has been instructed by its regulator to ground 13 Airbus A350 planes due a faster than expected deterioration of the fuselage surface below the paint on the jets. Qatar Airways has been locked in a months-long public dispute with Airbus, insisting it would not take any deliveries of the carbon-composite widebody jet until the problem was resolved. "With this latest development, we sincerely expect that Airbus treats this matter with the proper attention that it requires," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in a statement announcing the regulator's grounding of the jets.

  • Biden looks to make electric vehicles half of all new vehicle sales by 2030

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman reports details on President Biden setting a new national target on Thursday for the adoption of electric vehicles.

  • How Weber is preparing millennials for their grill journey

    Weber Grills CEO,&nbsp;Chris Scherzinger, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Weber Grills' market debut, its global growth opportunity, and how the company differentiates itself from other grill competitors by offering a diverse product line for everyone.

  • Amazon delays return to office until 2022

    Amazon.com Inc. is delaying a return to the office until early January, four months later than originally planned.

  • John Deere Buys Autonomous Driving Startup Amid Labor Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- John Deere, the world’s biggest tractor maker, will acquire autonomous driving technology startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, a bet that farming will continue becoming more automated.Automation is thought to be key to solving farm labor shortages, which have long been rife in the sector. Growers are struggling to get enough workers to bring crops from fields at a time when global hunger is on the rise.“One of the biggest challenges farmers face today is the availability o

  • No, Team Biden, Carmakers’ Chip Crisis Isn’t Getting Any Better

    (Bloomberg) -- In late July, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said things were getting better for automakers suffering chip shortages that have shuttered plants and crippled production.Not that much better, it turns out. This week, suppliers of those vital electronic components warned the problem is far from over and said the car industry’s rapid pivot to electric vehicles may further stretch their ability to catch up. Their customers share the cautious view.According to the two biggest mak

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • NovoCure or Gritstone? Let's Go to the Charts

    One caller during Tuesday's Lightning Round segment of Mad Money quizzed Jim Cramer about Gritstone bio . "You want to own NovoCure . That's the way to go. Not this one," replied Cramer. Let's check out some charts on both names.

  • BlackRock and Wells Fargo Delay Return to Office on Delta Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. are pushing their return-to-office plans back a month to early October, as Wall Street grapples with rising Covid-19 rates across the U.S.BlackRock is allowing workers to choose whether or not to come into U.S. offices through Oct. 1, according to a memo. Wells Fargo, with almost 260,000 employees, will now begin bringing back staffers who have been working remotely starting Oct. 4 rather than Sept. 7, as previously announced, according to an i

  • Rihanna reaches billionaire status, Bezos no longer the world's richest person

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal to break down Rihanna’s path to becoming a billionaire and Jeff Bezos being dethroned as the world’s richest person.

  • Explainer-What China keeps in its secretive commodity reserves

    For the first time in a decade, China has released some of its strategic metal stocks to try to dampen a price rally hurting manufacturers. China is the world's largest user of commodities and has built up vast reserves.

  • Here are the companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • Russia Captures No. 2 Rank Among Foreign Oil Suppliers to U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is supplying more oil to the U.S. than any other foreign producer aside from Canada as American refiners scour the globe for gasoline-rich feedstocks to feed surging motor-fuel demand.U.S. imports of crude and refined petroleum products from its former Cold War adversary surged 23% in May to 844,000 barrels a day from the prior month, government data showed. Mexico was edged out of the No. 2 spot as its shipments to its northern neighbor rose by less than 3%.Russia has beco

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.