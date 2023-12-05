Custom Hoover Reservoir home on 7 acres listed for $2.45 million

A custom-built four-bedroom home on Hoover Reservoir has been listed for $2.45 million.

A waterfront home in Westerville that combines home-grown materials with the latest in technology has landed on the market for $2.45 million.

Custom built four years ago on the eastern shore of Hoover Reservoir, the three-story home includes Lake Erie sandstone, along with oak detailing milled from trees cut on the lot.

Designed by Brian Kent Jones and built by Kevin Knight, the home also includes geothermal heating with four zones; a whole-home security system with cameras; and Lutron light switches.

A two-story great room overlooks Hoover Reservoir in a home new to the market.

"The design of the house was very much crafted to take advantage of the property and its spectacular views," said the owners, Suzanne and Alan Gilbert, who commissioned the home. "It all started with the great room windows, angled to the southwest to capture the south cove and Hoover Reservoir."

The home is anchored by the two-story great room featuring an 18-foot stone fireplace and walls of window with window seats to capture the views. Also on the main floor are the cathedral-ceilinged primary suite, the eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room. An expansive deck is accessible from the kitchen and great room, while the primary suite has a private balcony.

The kitchen provides extensive views in a Hoover Reservoir home new to the market.

"The breakfast room affords a view up the winding driveway, flanked by wildflowers, redbuds, hawthorns, oaks, and hickories," the Gilberts said. "A walk down to the 3-acre peninsula provides hundreds of feet of waterfront views, including magnificent year-round sunsets."

A loft overlooks the great room in a home newly listed on Hoover Reservoir.

A loft overlooks the great room and leads to a large den/office with built-in bookcases and a five-window bay.

Below, on the ground floor, are more bedrooms and a family room with a wet bar that leads to a terrace with a hot tub and fire pit.

A newly listed home on Hoover Reservoir sits on a 7-acre lot with ravines and a stream.

In all, the home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and 4,500 square feet of finished space on a lush lot that includes a private dock on a wooded peninsula that juts into the reservoir.

"Rarely does a property become available that's situated upon the best of what central Ohio has to offer — 7 acres of deep ravines, towering trees, a burbling stream, and the placid expanse of Hoover Reservoir to the west," said Geoffrey Ortlip, the Planned Communities Realty Co. listing the home. "Indoors and outdoors, this property is as much a lifestyle as it is a home."

