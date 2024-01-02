Custom Peninsula home on 22 acres with lake, basketball court sells for $2.75M. Take a look inside

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Boston Township as the top seller for week of Oct. 31, 2023, with a price of $2,750,000.

Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark, Medina and Wayne counties can be found be found below.

1863 Stine Rd, Boston Township, $2,750,000

906 Bath Country Dr, Bath Township, $1,160,000

8 Great Oak Dr, Hudson, $900,000

639 N Portage Path, Akron, $820,000

406 Beechwood Dr, Akron, $800,000

158 E Archwood Ave, Akron, $800,000

703 Noah Ave, Akron, $800,000

2058 SW 13th St, Akron, $800,000

1014 Collinwood Ave, Akron, $800,000

1895 SW 15th St, Akron, $800,000

315 Crestwood Ave, Akron, $800,000

2337 SW 16th St, Akron, $800,000

1862 SW 16th St, Akron, $800,000

6406 Ridgeline Dr, Hudson, $775,000

2 High St, Hudson, $735,000

2143 Kirtland Pl, Twinsburg Township, $698,000

2038 Bent Creek Trl, Akron, $650,000

783 Kensington Way, Copley Township, $629,000

5865 Heritage Ct, Hudson, $610,000

4186 Conger Ln, Peninsula Village, $579,900

3828 Jacobs Ln, Green, $579,000

7709 Huntington Rd, Hudson, $550,000

3800 Jacobs Ln, Green, $506,705

According to Realtor.com, the Boston Township home on Stine Road was built in 2012 on a 22.02-acre lot. At 6,187 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

Located in the Village of Peninsula in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the listing calls this home an "enchanting retreat" on over 20 acres with a two-acre lake that's 12 feet deep. It was custom built by luxury home builder Steve Moore and it's clear that a lot of thought and detail went into the making of this impressive home. Two things that particularly stood out was all of the natural light thanks to lots of windows in nearly every room (including those on the lower level) and the beautiful wood details from the floors, to ceiling beams and window frames.

Starting on the main floor, the great room is sight to see with floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over the water, wood beams across the ceiling and a stone fireplace that the listing notes is wood burning.

Off the great room is the chef's kitchen seen in photos with an island, wood cabinetry and stove hood, more wood beams on the ceilings and stone detailing on the bar. There's also an eating area with room for a six-person dining set and access to one of the home's decks.

Also on the main floor is the owners' suite. The bedroom features wood floors, lots of windows and a deck with a water view. The "luxurious" en suite bathroom has heated floors, a soaking tub, walk-in shower, double vanity, a separate water closet and a wet bar with a drink fridge.

Rounding out the main floor is an office with lots of windows and a vaulted ceiling and mud room. The garage is also heated, the listing notes.

On the lower level, there's a fourth bedroom with a full bathroom (the other two bedrooms are on the second floor, according to the listing), a rec room with a stone fireplace and access to the patio. Not to mention the water views from the lower level with all the windows in the rec room. There's also an exercise room.

Outside, there's lots of deck space on the main level including a covered area. In photos, the large patio can be seen, part of which is covered by the deck above, with a spot for a hot tub. Down off the patio, there's a gravel area with room for seating for eight around a firepit, all with views of the lake, which also has a fountain.

Further in the yard here's a half size basketball court and a shed for storage. Although there were no photos of the inside of the shed on the listing, with its own porch and landscaping it could probably be used as another hang out spot.

Lastly, the listing notes that the stone walls surrounding the patio came from the Jackson County Jail.

See photos of the "extraordinary property" here.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

151 Harpster Ave, Mosin Properties LLC to Hoyle Larry Jerome, $7,500

1033 Bloomfield Ave, Gove Michael J to Ruttig Kenneth D Jr, $400

804 Kenyon St, Wood Milton to Richardson David, $11,150

158 E Archwood Ave, Arien Properties LLC to the Gebrael Companies LLC, $800,000

81 Sand Run Rd, Kisela Stephanie to Opendoor Property Trust I, $243,600

2038 Bent Creek Trl, Grajzl Frances to Priem Edward Louis, $650,000

488 Auld Farm Cir, K Hovnanian Aspire at Auld Farms LLC to Sohi Sharnjit Kaur, $264,790

536 N Firestone Blvd, Barton Conner to Bagley Jonathan, $142,000

2451 Briner Ave, 3C Briner Ave LLC to Opendoor Property Trust I, $197,000

309 E Boxwood Ave, Lake Noel R to Hershey Emma Victoria, $125,000

390 Crosby St, Thomasson James K to Shortridge James J, $105,000

815 Boulevard St, Mcconnell James RJL to Genius Flips LLC, $125,000

1140 Berwin St, Mccrea Brenda to Hill James Michael, $165,000

367 E Ido Ave, Kogin Sony Trustee to Whitehurst Samuel C, $110,000

429 Westmoreland St, Pace Glenn to Terrell Jaelle L, $136,500

1041 Peerless Ave, Mccullough Jackelyn A to Kemp Quintella, $149,900

841 Grant St, Baughman David C to Atlas Investment Group LLC, $320,000

1862 SW 16th St, Arien Properties LLC to the Gebrael Companies LLC, $800,000

429 Westmoreland St, to Terrell Jaelle L, $136,500

1625 Seminola Ave, Chlebina John to Bevard Deborah L, $118,700

152 Aqueduct St, US Bank Trust Company Trustee to Custom Consulting Group LLC, $42,000

61 Palmetto Ave, Properties by Millers LLC to Hamilton Ross W, $79,000

639 N Portage Path, Knowles David S to Shapiro Scott N, $820,000

2500 Holgate Rd, CGSR LLC to Dolezal Thomas Justin, $436,000

1094 Herberich Ave, Godson LLC to Martin Todd Robert Allen Jr, $91,500

2337 SW 16th St, Arien Properties LLC to the Gebrael Companies LLC, $800,000

2437 Kermit Ave, Edwards James J Jr to Jones Connie, $132,000

1882 Flint Ave, Kukuk Wallace E Trustee to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO, $55,000

565 N Portage Path, to Letchko Jason, $400,000

361 Cypress Ave, Ceco Properties LLC to Acemark Holdings LLC, $65,000

1222 Allendale Ave, to Rot Lyeh, $70,000

971 Carnegie Ave, Ash Dorothy E to Strack Paul, $98,000

1453 Andrus St, Herrnstein Properties Two LLC to Young Buck Rentals LLC, $80,400

1014 Collinwood Ave, Arien Properties LLC to the Gebrael Companies LLC, $800,000

315 Crestwood Ave, Arien Properties LLC to the Gebrael Companies LLC, $800,000

2283 Oak Glen Ct, Vitale Nick G to Grajzl Frances, $375,000

703 Noah Ave, Arien Properties LLC to the Gebrael Companies LLC, $800,000

2058 SW 13th St, Arien Properties LLC to the Gebrael Companies LLC, $800,000

422 Wayne Ave, Wallick Cody A to Costello Dale K, $165,000

38 Dodge Ave, Dobbertin John W to Pezzano Frank, $55,000

545 Moreley Ave, Hensel Theresa A to Hoefle Cory M, $144,900

1606 Multnoma Ave, to Riggs Marshek Russell Andrew, $127,000

1044 Hilbish Ave, Williams Anthony E to Poundstone Jeremy M, $151,000

1123 Courtleigh Dr, Zupke Robert E Trustee to Tiamiyu Adedeji, $250,000

1135 La Croix Ave, Hamilton Ian M to Rida Fatima, $30,000

937 Winton Ave, Rodgers Larry G to Cser Noemi, $65,000

1091 Stroman Ave, Blankenship Michael J to Adams Demetria, $60,000

753 Johnston St, Troyer Ricky L to Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner 1, $95,000

1138 Pitkin Ave, Branham Shirley J to Hep Fund 23 LLC, $110,000

524 Allyn St, Barlow Sean to Urban Estate Group LLC, $122,200

1222 Allendale Ave, Justham Everett A to Rot Lyeh, $70,000

350 E Ido Ave, Phillips Sachae C to Rodriguez Jose Antonio Santiago, $178,900

878 Reed Ave, Mayle Linda K to Global Real Estate Solutions LLC, $42,500

400 Celtic St, Clemente Joseph A to Papp Steven D, $65,000

668 Cole Ave, US Bank to Smart 4 LLC, $68,100

422 Cuyahoga St, K S Yoak Enterprises LLC to Awasthi Yash, $135,000

406 Beechwood Dr, Arien Properties LLC to the Gebrael Companies LLC, $800,000

1190 Dietz Ave, Third Street Investments LLC to Lee Brian, $99,900

434 Crouse St, City Garden LLC to Wetherby Properties II, $125,000

1895 SW 15th St, Arien Properties LLC to the Gebrael Companies LLC, $800,000

1597 Hyde Park Ave, Tkalec James M to Ruby Land LLC, $54,000

584 Sherman St, Baughman David C to Atlas Investment Group LLC, $320,000

1898 Ford Ave, Cottage View LLC to Fuller Meghan C, $120,500

262 Malden St, Lawson Dellett Howard Jr to Bellino Maria Angelina, $300,000

1136 & 1138 Delos Ave, Anderson Elizabeth A to Gonzalez Ramon, $125,000

Barberton

344 17th St NW, Bollinger Jill to Depaul Monique T, $175,000

89 Norwood St, Egs Investments LLC to Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner 1, $42,500

249 14th St NW, Johnson Ariane to Hood Charles, $19,420

585 Orchard Ave, B & K Realty Holdings LLC to Blair Cheryl A, $106,000

405 E Franklin Ave, Maximovich Christopher J to Cole Rachel, $135,000

166 Snyder Ave, Pace Renovations to Top Notch Re Development LLC, $50,000

235 5th St NW, Quality Homes & Rentals LLC to Ghrist Christopher, $98,000

55 25th St NW, Mcendree Jeffrey A II to Lane Brandon, $133,000

84 Fernwood Ave, Darlak Jennifer A to GRV Services Inc, $55,000

6 5th St NE, Pennell David A to Snyder Debra, $186,500

446 Wooster Rd N, Sipos James S to Realte LLC, $73,000

344 17th St NW, Bollinger John to Depaul Monique T, $175,000

140 7th St NW, Miller Shawna to B2M Properties LLC, $41,500

Bath Township

906 Bath Country Dr, Duryea Laura H Trustee to Crosley Rebecca L, $1,160,000

2951 Shade Rd, Anderson Michelle A to Anderson Carolyn, $159,000

Boston Township

1863 Stine Rd, Hohman Marysue G Trustee to Vasek Richard G Trustee, $2,750,000

Clinton Village

7686 Cleveland Massillon Rd, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Trustee to Holmes Angela, $140,000

Copley Township

1551 Druid Dr, Wilmot Harold L Jr to West Ritchie L, $330,000

94 Creekledge Ln, Zlotkowski Sebastian to Madeline Michelle A Trustee, $385,000

783 Kensington Way, Yant Kirt A to Gombash Nicole, $629,000

2693 Mull Ave, Trend Kenneth E to Hujar Melanie A, $75,000

Coventry Township

66 Lakota Ave, Spencer Vicky Dawn to Top Notch Re Development LLC, $38,500

3184 S Bender Ave, Coombs William D III to Dickison Anthony J, $200,000

369 W House Dr, Wilson Paul E II to Lake Land 4 U LLC, $105,000

2052 Penguin Ave, Ruebel Neoma Trustee to Ruebel Neoma Trustee, $67,000

3185 Willowedge St, Lane Rocky Scott to Black Angela L, $60,000

2903 S Main St, Underation Nicholas Brae to Brady Deborah J, $184,500

Cuyahoga Falls

118 Madison Ave, Burridge Edward G to Yutzy Kaylee, $160,000

2340 & 2342 21st St, Neading Diana P Trustee to HSM Capital LLC, $130,000

1445 Munroe Falls Ave, Hoover Trenton to Sopata Alexis Marie, $120,000

2888 12th St, Aloisi Virginia M to Postek Jordan, $171,000

3279 & 3281 Oakwood Dr, Acu Oakwood II LLC to Mackrell Justin N, $217,500

1250 Anderson Rd, Thomas Candace to Godfrey Ashley Nicole, $185,000

3330 Hudson Dr, Yoho Rebecca Trustee to Miller Ruben J Trustee, $265,000

3155 Prior Dr, Tang Ruth R Trustee to Haber Leah, $179,000

1134 Bean Ln, Akron-Peninsula Holdings LLC to NVR Inc, $61,171

1138 Bean Ln, Akron-Peninsula Holdings LLC to NVR Inc, $61,171

1136 Bean Ln, Akron-Peninsula Holdings LLC to NVR Inc, $61,171

1979 East Woodland Dr, Miller Sherrie M to Stanson Lisa M, $435,000

20 Pine Ave, Medical Office Management Services to Living Basic One LLC, $390,000

65 Valencia Dr, Rossi Stephen to Panetta Michael A, $150,000

1116 Bean Ln, NVR Inc to Groves Gretchen, $302,225

1130 Bean Ln, Akron-Peninsula Holdings LLC to NVR Inc, $70,305

1112 Bean Ln, NVR Inc to Sturdivant Andrew, $345,860

1140 Bean Ln, Akron-Peninsula Holdings LLC to NVR Inc, $70,305

67 Valencia Dr, Rossi Stephen to Panetta Michael A, $200,000

1132 Bean Ln, Akron-Peninsula Holdings LLC to NVR Inc, $61,171

Fairlawn

197 Caladonia Ave, Cornue Julia A to Lagana Donald, $243,000

2955 Woodcrest Dr, Phinney Mielinda S to Kutz Michael J, $415,000

3800 Rosemont Blvd, Hall Lynn to Bottke Charles H Trustee, $225,000

Green

3440 Alder Ave, K Hovnanian Forest Lakes LLC to Dang Son, $254,990

3800 Jacobs Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Robinson David T, $506,705

2316 Chadwell Cir, Lillis James A to Coombs William D III, $407,900

2160 Beechtree Dr, DSD Irrevocable Legacy Trust to Phoenix Underbody Distributors Inc, $195,000

4686 Sherylton Hills, Mccamish Greg A Trustee to Neely Jessica E, $224,000

3439 Bushwillow Dr, K Hovnanian Forest Lakes LLC to Dang Nguyen Toan, $254,990

3828 Jacobs Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Pandey Santosh, $579,000

parcel 2814799 18, Thomas Donald L to Bagley Carolyn, $220,000

Hudson

7912 Stow Rd, Chase Tammi J Trustee to Solari Mark, $395,000

5865 Heritage Ct, Zorn Petra A to Neuville Eric K, $610,000

2 High St, Nickerson Richard C to Morgan John L, $735,000

8 Great Oak Dr, Mckenzie Susan S Trustee to Taussig Brenton D, $900,000

6406 Ridgeline Dr, Demuynck Diane Marie to Harris Joseph K, $775,000

7709 Huntington Rd, Tatko Nancy K Trustee to Nickerson Kimberly S, $550,000

5816 Argyle Dr, Mowinski Family Trust to Mowery Danielle S Trustee, $370,000

Lakemore Village

3218 Brentwood Dr, Adhikari Hari Maya to Khadka Nira Kamal, $265,000

855 Bristol Dr, Smith Doris J to Horschak Peter, $210,000

3224 Brentwood Dr, Adhikari Khada Nanda to Barton Conner, $259,900

Macedonia

1294 Deepwood Dr, Tynes Donold O to Mathlouthi Mourad, $360,000

790 Worthington Ct, Wilson Nichole to Liegl Kimberly L, $322,000

305 Spruce Hill Dr, CS Spruce LLC to NVR Inc, $95,000

9050 Cherokee Run, Messner Cole to Gentile Madelyn E, $220,000

300 Spruce Hill Dr, CS Spruce LLC to Harding Thomas J, $85,000

Munroe Falls

90 S River Rd, Midfirst Bank to Burke Vanessa Dorn, $156,000

234 Silver Valley Blvd, Hawkins James E to Schneider Elliot R, $475,000

New Franklin

1053 Kertesz Rd, Hendricks Karyn S to Brooks Ann, $250,000

3570 Vanderhoof Rd, Capicola David C Jr to Capicola David C Jr, $170,033

5591 Cleveland Massillon Rd, Napier Shadrick W to Bricker Keith Duane, $270,000

Northfield Center Township

7961 Brandywine Rd, Gunter Gary R to Lyons Chad, $348,000

89 N Oakmont Rd, Sonnie Kevin M to Vitu Benjamin H, $214,000

Norton

3202 Trotter Rd, Edwards Kitiara R to Lawson Thomas Jr, $175,000

2913 Oakcrest Dr, Arrietta Joanne to Tindall Melissa Anne, $390,900

3724 Kirkham Dr, NVR Inc to Budzinski Ashton, $311,285

2953 Brookfield Dr, Mcelroy Ross to Miles Kimberly D, $328,000

Peninsula Village

1863 Stine Rd, Hohman Marysue G Trustee to Vasek Richard G Trustee, $2,750,000

4186 Conger Ln, Ilkanich Frank S to Edder Laura, $579,900

Reminderville

3576 Jude Cir, Chandran Ratheesh to Carr Ashley F, $399,999

10189 Inlet Pointe N, Ferrara Carol to Jeromos Victoria, $280,000

Richfield Village

4655 Sunset Dr, Angerstien Denise Trustee to Donoghue Nicholas, $344,900

Sagamore Hills Township

1072 Canyon View Rd, Taylor Charles Douglas to Taylor Gayle, $71,315

257 Bridgewater Ln, Lathon Traci to Miller Real Estate II Ltd, $201,100

Springfield Township

2993 Woodland Pl, Miller Real Estate II Ltd to Hughes Amanda, $229,900

2176 Ritzmanor Dr, Herstine Jacob Scott to Polichena Joseph, $253,000

parcel 5108632 , Leighty Matthew to Edwards James J Jr, $157,500

3141 Sherbrook Dr, Supportive Housing LLC to Radel Joshua Allen, $274,900

1819 Beryl Rd, Bennett Jamie L to Schopp Ross, $300,000

2206 Beach Dr, Christner James R to Jas Holding III LLC, $80,000

2172 Beach Dr, Hoffman Brenda L to Schaffer Michael J, $176,100

2643 Tributary Ln, Cotterman Richard G Trustee to Rosenbaum Susan K, $320,000

Stow

3874 Lake Run Blvd, Shannon Alexander J to Coppersmith William C, $164,900

2746 Wexford Blvd, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to 5th Element Home Renovations Inc, $241,000

4001 Falconswalk Ct, Queen Sandi R to Casper Peter, $285,000

4066 Red Wing Trl, Stumm Richard W to Cooper Carrie, $331,700

3418 Oak Rd, Lerman Annie Trustee to Burkhart Mark W, $260,000

1940 King Dr, Jaa Real Estate LLC to Muhammad Fairoza Ali, $290,000

2181 Elmwood Ave, Osgood Martha Jane to Hedrick Seth, $145,000

2211 Graham Rd, Steele Kathryn L to Mullins Samantha A, $234,000

4069 & 4071 Genevieve Blvd, Wooley Kenneth L to Ott Joseph M, $279,000

2211 Graham Rd, Steele Clarance H Jr to Mullins Samantha A, $234,000

Tallmadge

445 Melony Ln, Overholt Scott W to Barney Tyler, $240,000

651 Deerwood Dr, St Clair Nancy A to Coriale Jennifer Lynn, $325,000

727 N Ridgecliff St, Cline Rita to Adkins Sandra K, $289,900

774 S Munroe Rd, Fisher Robert D Trustee to Smith Kaylee, $255,000

36 Ernest Dr, Katzmark Evan Patrick to Firth Christina, $131,500

85 Benjamin Way, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Najib Sayed Kamai, $0

Twinsburg

2827 Sikes Ln, Flinchbaugh Gina M to Saavedra Mario, $460,000

10245 Corbetts Ln, Crist Terry to Halligan Jacob, $395,000

2827 Sikes Ln, Flinchbaugh Adam L to Saavedra Mario, $460,000

1718 Lockwood Oval, Silvaggio Amber C to Kachline Landis Stacie Erin, $330,000

1070 Waldo Way, Baker Richard L to Harmel Michele M, $360,000

Twinsburg Township

2143 Kirtland Pl, Green Louise C Trustee to Decenzo Georgiann Taylor Trustee, $698,000

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

2800 Shaffer, Hartong Bruce E & Kathleen P (J&S) to Wells Charles D & Mary D (J&S), $370,000

Aurora

814 Circlewood, Adler Frank to Stratton John E Jr, $233,000

160 Beaumont Tl, Masters Barrie J & Louise M (J&S) to Aramburu Stephen T & Laura (J&S), $616,000

669 S Chillicothe Rd, Stutzman Irene M to Bratten Jason Leo & Rebecca Marie (J&S), $253,500

280 Pine Ct, Donley Rick & Vicki (J&S) to Cardell Jacob & Courtney (J&S), $394,000

226 Eldridge, Bryner Brett A & Leigh A (J&S) to Tsangaris Christopher & Cailin (J&S), $310,000

Diamond

parcel 26-321-00-00-001-000 Williams, Quast Janet K to Zwick-Phillips Nicole & Laurie (J&S), $305,000

9632 Williams, Quast Janet K to Zwick-Phillips Nicole & Laurie (J&S), $305,000

Garrettsville

10228 Stanley, MVMT Properties LLC to Oringer Branden, $219,900

8681 St Rt 82, Coz Gary J & Dennis L & Laura A Chaves (Succ Trustees) to Gates David & Felicia Charland (JTW/S), $288,000

Kent

parcel 17-024-34-00-080-001 Main E, Crock Timothy E to Mccallister Michael & Adam Lansinger, $350,000

608 Fairchild, Steuer Jacob Jr (Successor Trustee) to Zappala Gretchen T, $265,000

935 Fairchild, Brown Mary Ann (Succ Trustee) to RHS Development Inc, $150,000

201 Main E, Crock Timothy E to Mccallister Michael & Adam Lansinger, $350,000

parcel 17-030-20-00-053-000 Fairchild, Steuer Jacob Jr (Successor Trustee) to Zappala Gretchen T, $265,000

1015 Franklin, Heisa Grant H to Nestor Rachael Nicole, $110,000

Mantua

10940 Fernway, Moore Yvonne D & Leslie R (J&S) to Brown-Krizman Judy, $39,000

Mogadore

1374 Whitehall, Gregory Mary L (Trustee) to Augustine Tyrone J, $259,900

261 Ridge, Yeargin John C & Judith A (J&S) to Greer Alex L & Nicolette L (J&S), $305,000

Ravenna

659 Diamond Cr, Korpita Joshua P & Emily E to Prestwich Eric, $225,000

parcel 31-304-10-00-016-000 Lake St, Torres Kevin &Giovannina (J&S) @ (44) to Torres Kevin &Giovannina (J&S) @ (43), $225,000

6991 White Pine Dr, Harman Michael M & Dawn M (J&S) to Hoskin Rella & Tracy Karlovec & Kristin Zembower (J&S), $289,900

4885 Muzzy, Brown Johnny Mack II & Bambi Lee Michele (J&S) to Hirst Mark, $37,500

3117 Meadowbrook, Eldreth Jarett to Sedivy Hope M, $155,000

parcel 32-020-11-00-238-000 Muzzy, Brown Johnny Mack II & Bambi Lee Michele (J&S) to Hirst Mark, $37,500

parcel 32-020-11-00-236-000 Muzzy, Brown Johnny Mack II & Bambi Lee (J&S) to Hirst Mark, $37,500

Southington

12477 St Rt 422, Daniels Victoria R to Danielson Leanne, $265,000

Streetsboro

parcel 23-019-00-00-010-000 St Rt 82, Vesely Dennis & Lynn & Douglas to Plaso Properties LLC, $100,000

2662 Greenwich, Dickson Bernard W to Knoch Jacob & Katelyn Kellar (J&S), $184,600

STARK COUNTY

Alliance

Alliance Ventures Inc from Delon Properties LLC, 2105 W State St, $1,755,000.

Alliance Ventures Inc from Delon Properties LLC, 2109 W State St, $1,755,000.

D/T T Properties LLC from Leber Kimberly Trustee, 911 Vincent BLVD, $125,000.

Densmore Kyle R from Dennis Chris & Meyers Nick, 1165 Johnson Ave, $125,000.

Laslo Michelle R & Scott R from Moore Robert M, 821 Wright Ave, $112,900.

Morgan Kelly L from Smith Karen, 1391 S Freedom Ave, $89,900.

Mount Union Properties LLC from Coffman Joseph Edward James, 1807 S Rockhill Ave, $140,000.

Sands Jeffery A & Cori R from Tanner James A & Mcdaniel Elizabeth A, parcel 115426 Klinger Ave, $5,500.

Tucker Joseph Francis from Banis Michelle N, 2460 Watson Ave, $141,000.

Weaver Nathan & Myranda from J A R T Property Investments LLC, 451 E Grant St, $16,000.

Wise Margaret A & Tonges Michael A Trust from Tonges Dorothy J Trustee, 667 Bonnieview Ave, $134,400.

Bethlehem Township

Wilson Ronald L & Joyce A from Phillips Janet, parcel 1003230 Brinker St SW, $40,000.

Canton

Andrews Ricardo from Volzer Chris, 2318 Indiana Way NE, $3,500.

Bandi-Cain Andrea L & Cain Mark F from Global Holdings LLC, 1123 Benskin Ave SW, $139,500.

Basnight Chante from Schluneker Robert E Trustee, 1901 Tuscarawas St E, $30,000.

Blakemore Elizabeth J from Lavy Melissa K, 332 18th St NW, $116,500.

Brown James from Timberline Capital LLC, 1212 18th St NW, $90,000.

Cantera Maria from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 1616 Frederick Ave SW, $34,000.

Carrington Megan from Gateway Cherry LLC, 1101 Charles Ede BLVD SE, $87,000.

Dore Anais from Fritchley Wilbur & Cathy, 1825 Edwards Ave NE, $106,000.

Dore Anais from Fritchley Wilbur & Cathy, parcel 210004 Edward Ave NE, $106,000.

Fischer Katie from Downs Arthur W & Donna L Trustees of the, 5424 Market Ave N, $280,000.

Fisk Family Holdings LLC from Bremer William F & Gilbert Gilbert J, 1142 Bedford Ave SW, $37,500.

Fisk Family Holdings LLC from Bremer William F & Gilbert J, 1531 Alden Ave SW, $37,500.

Foster Arthur from Witts Katie J, 2900 11th St NW, $99,000.

Hemenway Homes LLC from Thoburn Thelma L, 703 Bellflower Ave SW, $75,500.

Hernandez Antonio Maldonado from Hernandez Domingo Maldonado, 1626 Bonnot PL NE, $30,000.

Hernandez Clemente Santay from Stepanovich Eli Edward III, 2959 Sahara Ave NE, $33,000.

Hofmeister Kirk Y from the Mercedes Financial Group LLC, 212 32nd St NW, $170,000.

Kanam John M from Gallagher Theodore M & Margaret A, 1338 Henry Ave SW, $39,250.

Knox Kyle Jacob from Adkins Deborah R, 1212 44th St NW, $155,000.

Mack Edward W & Julie from Jones Terry Lee, parcel 231432 Lawrence Rd NE, $3,900.

Map Services Neo LLC from Shepard Charles L, 805 Arlington Ave SW, $80,000.

Markland Laura R from Markland John R, 2812 Kirby Ave NE, $31,000.

Mercer Daniel R from Mercer Daniel R & Lones Amy M & Tufts, 1623 Gibbs Ave NE, $28,800.

Miller Tim R & Leann J & Brevon from Guest Gregory, 200 Aultman Ave NW, $172,000.

Mra Properties LLC from Hosenbackez James E, 1503 3rd St NE, $32,000.

Neilson Addy & Therese & Roberts Patrick from Szatmari-Goodman Johanna, 1535 Vassar Ave NW, $175,000.

Parkdale Investments LLC from Nationwide Investmenst LLC, 1231 Harrison Ave SW Rear, $350,000.

Parkdale Investments LLC from Nationwide Investments LLC, 1106 19th St NE, $350,000.

Parkdale Investments LLC from Nationwide Investments LLC, 2151 3rd St NE, $350,000.

Parkdale Investments LLC from Nationwide Investments LLC, 2321 Harmont Ave NE, $350,000.

Parkdale Investments LLC from Nationwide Investments LLC, 2640 19th St NE, $350,000.

Parkdale Investments LLC from Nationwide Investments LLC, 828 Columbus Ave NW, $350,000.

Pleasant Dianekia M from Parks Raquel, 2619 12th St SW, $115,000.

Pristine Real Estate Limited Liability from Mckibben Jane, 1219 Auburn PL NW, $60,050.

Rastetter Jesse from Mary Ellen Slinger Company LLC, 2007 31st St NW, $128,000.

Robbie's Rentals & Renovations LLC from Immaculate Management LLC, 1804 Harrisburg Rd NE, $10,000.

Swonger Khyrstyn H from Hanzel Andrew S Jr & Wendy C TTEES/HANSE, 302 Broad Ave NW, $103,500.

Tum Juan Alvarado from Humphrey Kenneth L & Mary L, 703 Clarendon Ave NW, $147,900.

Turner Donald E & Rhonda K from Osborne Shirley J, 2118 Tanner Ave SW, $25,000.

Vargas Luis J & Rivera Chardae N from Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio, 1469 Housel Ave SE, $115,000.

Waicak Jeffery S from Dibartolo Jeremy J, 2815 11th St NW, $30,000.

Wallace Johnny Jr & Andrea Michelle from Moon Equities LLC Series 3, 1126 14th St NW, $135,000.

Walter Dale E Jr & Croston Michele Et Al from Walter Dale E Jr & Hall Melanie King &, 2810 Pin Oak St NE, $6,667.

Walter Dale E Jr & Hall Melanie King & from Walter Dale E Jr & Taylor Stephanie &, 2810 Pin Oak St NE, $6,667.

Walter Dale E Jr & King Robert & from Rapp Lanore & Croston Michele Et Al, 2810 Pin Oak St NE, $26,667.

Walter Dale E Jr & Taylor Stephanie & from Walter Dale E Jr & King Robert &, 2810 Pin Oak St NE, $6,667.

Walter Dale E Jr from Walter Dale E Jr & Croston Michele Et Al, 2810 Pin Oak St NE, $33,333.

Warth Michael J from Warth Michael & Stephen Ttees, 1737 St Elmo Ave NE, $20,000.

Wavecrest Holdings LLC from Mayle Jacob, 2008 Endrow Ave NE, $70,000.

Wedding James Jay II from Kramer Cyrena M, 2553 Fletcher Ave NE, $80,000.

Wheeler Samuella R from Hardie Sandra S Trustee, 1212 14th St NW, $93,000.

Zavala Urrea Jose Antonio from Carver Kirsten L, 817 Oby PL NW, $30,000.

Canton Township

Broucker Billy J from Cartwright Ted G Ttee of the Audra Alice, 2958 Waynesburg Dr SE, $198,000.

First Christian Church from Tusc Investments Ltd, 1600 Whipple Ave NW, $2,100,000.

First Christian Church from Tusc Investments Ltd, 1652 Whipple Ave NW, $2,100,000.

Gotshall Darby from Kling Charles, 517 34th St SE, $175,000.

Hoffman Bonnie J Ttee from Fullmer Jo Ann, 1550 Rebel St SW, $199,500.

Mayle Anne L from Drake Elizabeth, 1559 Hammerly CT SE, $22,000.

Mayle Anne L from Drake Elizabeth, 1562 Belden Ave SE, $22,000.

Mayle Anne L from Drake Elizabeth, parcel 1300938 Hammerly Ave SE, $22,000.

Merriner Terry L from Jadip LLC, 2812 Cleveland Ave S #44, $1,000.

Pristine Real Estate Limited Liability from Afs Home Rehab LLC, 4009 9th St NW, $55,050.

Snyder Cierra & Price Jarreau from Swartzmiller Clayton, parcel 1303717 Sherr Ave SE, $12,000.

Jackson Township

Bramer David A from Fritz Timothy A, 6593 Amblewood St NW, $231,000.

Dombroski Mark & Samantha Ray from Spangler Scott W, 7345 Braucher St NW, $295,000.

Harris Jared & Danielle from JRK Holdings Ltd, parcel 1626804 Emerald Brook Cir NW, $33,000.

Jumrukovski Goran & Tanyja from JRK Holdings Ltd, 7823 Hills and Dales Rd NW Unit 13-A, $97,700.

Marzilli-Mertens Ann L Trustee from Waterside Property Holdings LLC, parcel 10017742 Lake Bluff St NW Condo 3, $512,045.

Mcclure Samuel Joseph & Breanne from Bolam John K & Shelly Renee, 6524 Lynleigh Cir NW, $411,000.

Miller Andrew J & Kelly A from Demuesy Gregory S & Tina, 6475 Hillfield St NW, $364,900.

Phillips Shane Michael & Carey Thomas Ge from Shaheen Paul N & Claudia A, 7204 Charring Court Cir NW, $486,000.

Residential Solutions Inc from Benham Margeret L, 1280 Leecrest St NW, $92,100.

Residential Solutions Inc from One Degree North LLC, 8674 Milmont St NW, $205,000.

Thorne Randy from Ickes James Successor Trustee, 4852 Shady Knoll Ave NW, $400,000.

Watkins Cheryl L from Shope Sandra K TRUSTEE/SANDRA K Shope TR, 6452 Doral Dr NW, $380,000.

Zabaneh Samer & Misaielidis Helen from Hayes Karen S Ttee, 620 Leecrest St NW, $210,000.

Zearley Adam R & Kiser Edward C Jr from Huntington National Bank, Trustee, 2730 Brentwood Rd NW, $399,900.

Lake Township

Angerstien Denise M & Coblentz Glenn from Nichols Fred E & Margaret J, 3295 Kinsley Dr NE, $380,000.

Beamer Don P Jr & Stephanie from Schuckert Ryan D, 3704 Cain St NW, $187,000.

Carroll Francis R & Carolyn S Co Ttees from Pekar Kari Novotny, 8876 Blitzen Rd NW, $323,000.

Counts Dana & Kimberly from Studebaker Jennifer L, 2091 Nimishillen Church St NE, $934,000.

Kirk Kayla & Tyler from Marchion Joseph D & Tricia L, 3085 Whitby Cir NW, $345,000.

Mansfield Daniel J & Brandy M from NVR Inc., A Virginia Corporation, DBA, 2234 Monaco St NW, $488,020.

Medina Real Estate Solutions LLC from Tobias Galen P & Peggy M TRUSTEES/TOBIAS, 13616 Amodio Ave NW, $240,000.

Smith & Harrison Holdings LLC from Ringer & Wellspringproperties Inc, 111 Prospect Ave N, $390,000.

Smith & Harrison Holdings LLC from Ringer & Wellspringproperties Inc, 119 Erie Ave, $390,000.

Smith & Harrison Holdings LLC from Ringer & Wellspringproperties Inc, 125 Erie Ave, $390,000.

Lawrence Township

Butzer Jeanette M & Joshua C from Distefano Brenda D Trustee of the, 13935 Marshallville St NW, $180,000.

Crossen Kevin Wayne from Starcher Jennifer L, 35 Nicholas Cir NW, $75,000.

Kovalchin Donna from Moag Albert E & Rhonda, 11886 Mill Race St NW, $285,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Marciniak Debbie, 14870 Cenmont St NW, $66,000.

Louisville

Appraisal Comp Valuations from Puia John F & Teresa, 2404 Wittenburg St, $143,800.

Bann Stephanie Lee from Lamb Christian & Jessica, 240 Ohio Ave, $145,000.

Kinsler Weslee A from Fulton Mary J, 1012 E Main St, $131,000.

Marlboro Township

Eclj LLC from Sarchione Jonathan P & Kaci, parcel 3105558 St Peters Church Rd NE, $145,000.

Fitzgerald Ryan & Brodzinski Benjamin from Stollings Anna M, 7595 Allen Rd NE, $220,000.

Massillon

Baker Melinda J from the Huntington National Bank, 118 26th St NW, $80,000.

Bazzinotti Dawson from Canal Investments LLC, 304 6th St SW, $127,500.

Beris George Jr from Anderson John E & Sarah M, 537 Standish Ave NW, $105,000.

Campbell Oil Company from Menard Inc, parcel 10017757 Erie Ave SW, $435,600.

Dess William Joseph II & Tropea Danielle from Asik Investment LLC, 2478 Valleywood Ave NE, $322,000.

E Vantage Properties LLC from Peterman Matt & Michelle, 416 8th St SW, $81,000.

Fowler Jennifer L & Benjamin M from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 3489 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $273,135.

Kavats Devin from Maurer Jennifer & Kavats Devin, 41 Rolling Acres Cir E, $2,300.

Kneen Robert Scott & Connee Sue from Ross Alan J & Sharon D, 2430 Heidelberg Ave SE, $373,265.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC from Smith Dion J, 1114 Kendal Ave NE, $78,200.

Maple Hills Realty LLC from Vinton Daniel L, parcel 604680 Erie St S, $20,000.

NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes from Lockhart A R Development Co, 3441 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $59,000.

US Bank National Association from Ackerman Thomas M, 360 Virginia St SE, $68,781.

Vincent Harold from Robinson Jacqueline M, 826 2nd St SE, $119,900.

Ward Alec J from Berens David T, 2218 Duane Ave NW, $195,000.

Wilson Jordan & Harig Matthew from Walker Brooklyn L, 18 Pearl Dr SE, $86,600.

Nimishillen Township

Stover Barry E & Sherry E from Clapper Frank H & Jackie E, 4682 Leone Rd NE, $185,000.

North Canton

E Street Property Management Co LLC from Friel Darcy, parcel 10017751 Overridge Ave SE, $125,000.

E Street Property Management Co LLC from Friel Darcy, parcel 10017755 Schneider St SE, $125,000.

Edwards Todd & Natalie from Slesnick Scott J & Kelch-Slesnick Erica, parcel 9206083 9th St NE, $70,000.

Hohman Jacob & Antenuce Kayla from Johnson Danielle R, 123 Woodside Ave SE, $205,000.

Sayre Joshua R & Emily G from Al-Rubaiaan Saleh Mohammed, 708 Lucille Ave SW, $230,000.

Spinelli Erik & Lescallett Anna from Roemmele Martin L & Jennifer K, 119 Eastbury Ave NE, $329,900.

Osnaburg Township

Fink Jaren Tyler from Marshall Gertrude & Kendall Rebecca J, 2708 Sunlight Ave NE, $75,000.

Foss Terry L II & Kristen E from Menegay Michael J & Debra D, 6054 Quarry Lake Dr SE, $470,000.

Kress Bradley & Pennell Amelia Katherine from Pennell Gerry E & Iva M Trustees, 6480 15th St NE, $155,000.

Paris Township

Minerva One Ltd from Garage 10-5 LLC, 615 E Lincoln Way, $70,000.

Perry Township

Anw Holdings LLC from Cot Pizza Re LLC, 4180 Erie Ave SW, $1,012,537.

Brannan Adam M from Brannan Adam M & Donohue Amy K, 3336 Roanoake St NW, $55,000.

Clark Grady & Candace from Dragos Julius Jr & Lori, 1222 Sippo Ave SW, $220,000.

DSM Property Management LLC from Hofsteter James D, 1332 Perry Dr NW, $145,000.

Dugan Jena M from Rambaud Joseph E, 2935 Farmington Cir SW, $200,000.

Franklin Hallie & Klever Ian from Sigler Benjamin & Elizabeth, 4945 Piccadilly Ave SW, $185,000.

Gordon Joshua from Wellman Jeffrey D & Capuano Alyssa N, 4833 17th St NW, $189,900.

HP Diversified Properties LLC from Talkington Todd M &Kim R, 1213 Brooklyn Ave SW, $50,000.

Milhoan Melissa from Buckeye Communities Homes LLC, 3454 Hilton St NW #14, $10,500.

Miller Richard S & Melanie G from Mccarty Barbara J, 4462 Lachelle Ave SW, $285,000.

Norris Katherine M from Makarev Evgeny, 2617 Sundale St NW, $140,000.

Norris Katherine M from Makarev Evgeny, parcel 4305341 Sundale Rd NW, $140,000.

Ope Bergold LLC from Cinway LLC, 1517 Bergold Ave SW, $300,000.

Ope Bergold LLC from Cinway LLC, parcel 4318884 Bordner Ave SW, $300,000.

Pantages Xenon from Sabaka David E & Charles M, 4858 14th St SW, $140,000.

Ross Alan J & Sharon D from Moore William T & Susan K, 2843 12th St NW, $220,000.

Taylor Jessica from Havelock John T, 4715 13th St NW, $116,500.

Tony Logozzo Construction LLC from Jamison Rita, 5214 13th St SW, $85,000.

Winkhart Gary W & Beth A from Hearn's Precision Automotive LLC, parcel 4400269 Precision Ave SW, $8,500.

Pike Township

Adams Zachary T from Stead Lawrence D & Sharon L, 8450 Ridge Ave SE, $250,000.

Plain Township

Damon Marcia from Simon Jason R & Jennifer A, 7964 Norriton Cir NW, $154,900.

Fraser Terence R from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 7477 Market Ave N, $599,900.

Gaul Rachel L & Luke E from Babineau Thalia R, 3213 21st St NW, $230,000.

Gca CP LLC from Chi Ohio Holdings LLC, 2300 39th St NW, $41,600.

Hinton Capital Investments LLC from Residential Solutions Inc, 1399 Devon Dr NW, $115,000.

King Stone W from Rowan Clint Douglas II, 3257 Wicker St NE, $334,900.

Martin Nathan Lee & Michelle Brianne from Jaquay Harvey B, 2501 Ironstone St NE, $285,900.

Neff Debra & Michael from Cachat Marcia A, 2422 Franciscan St NE, $250,000.

NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes from Mckinley Edgewood Development Company LLC, 6905 Harrington Court Ave NE, $77,500.

Palmer Nicholas M A & Deibel Stephanie L from Amanatides Barbara Jo &, 2440 Cathy Dr NE, $80,000.

Plotts Amanda J & Darren S from Mayle Sherry L, 4304 28th St NE, $27,500.

Powell Eric C from Etro Investments LLC, 6252 Melody Rd NE, $249,900.

Rider Amy K from Chadwick Donald H III, 3553 Baron St NW, $182,000.

Schoemaker Paul S from White Meridith Foster, 2960 Westmoreland Ave NW, $770,000.

Scott James Donald & Katherine from Arch Stone Development LLC, 3736 Root Ave NE, $91,630.

Simmons Levi & Meredith from Walter Keith A & Kelly, 1200 Brushmore Ave NW, $305,000.

Stalnaker June & Schoonover David from Cassens Douglas A & Sandra J Co-Trustees, 7315 Ashburton Cir NW, $339,000.

Tyo Beatrice Bernice & Sarah Ruth from Disalvo Patrick & Anna Marie, 3100 Endrow Ave NE, $157,000.

Walker Neil E & Sharon K from Skelton James R & Boger Deborah M, 3810 Crestwood St NW, $104,500.

Walker Neil E & Sharon K from Walker Neil E & Sharon K, 3810 Crestwood St NW, $104,500.

Sandy Township

Fether Amanda from Brown Hunton T & Darlene L, 6309 Elson St SE, $73,100.

Knetsch Cheryl L from Watkins Gregory A & Lisa M, 85 James St, $250,000.

Lee Joshua W & Katie S from Maioriello Gabriel T, 150 Plum St N, $55,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Tuscarawas Township

Johnson Bradley E from Smith Chad Douglas & Latham Robert Gene, 2449 Pigeon Run Rd SW, $154,000.

Mahland Jacqueline C & Christopher from Edwards Dashielle KJR & Geneviev L, 1233 Bison St NW, $255,000.

Wetzel Stephen Lee & Edra Marie from Shetler Alexandra K & Chad W Ttees, 14880 Wooster St NW, $41,940.

Washington Township

Darvis Allison & Joseph from Walker Joshua L & Anna T, 12366 Cartway St NE, $215,000.

Johnson Mark from Jodlowski Betty J, 4878 Union Ave NE, $160,000.

MEDINA COUNTY

Wadsworth

256 Johnson Rd, Ho Ron R to Saunders Rachel Lyn, $164,000

132 Country Meadow Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Allard Veronique, $406,750

8759 Wadsworth Rd, Gillota Fuel Products Inc to Awik Salam, $446,000

358 West St, Whitman Joel M to Ferry Andrew J & Halle R Orrick, $186,000

parcel 009-16B-10-034 Bear Swamp Rd 7912-7914, Andrus Gary E & Craig D Hakenson to Bryson Anne, $359,000

3544 Medina Line Rd, R&W Home Improvement LLC to Sottile Jacquelina K, $301,500

201 Park Place Dr, Gainer Madge L to Campbell Annette Y Trustee, $241,000

434 West St, Beeler Kenneth E Jr to Foster Nicholas D, $101,000

982 Goldfinch Cir, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Myers Jesse & Kara, $660,050

8765 Wadsworth Rd, Gillota Fuel Products Inc to Awik Salam, $446,000

426 Rolling Hills Dr, Alexander Kiplin C & Debra A to Grant Paul M, $375,000

125 Baird Ave, Kocevar Michelle to Cornelius Darrell, $179,900

10061 Dale Dr, Morehart Joshua D to Fearer Brandon Lane, $260,000

parcel 009-16B-34-168 Skypark Dr, Brede Emily D to So Wai Keung & Sauking, $25,000

494 Symphony Way, Hunters Glen Subdivision LLC to Miller Raymond & Aubrey, $150,000

5590 Graven Way, Gildersleeve Pernina L to Boing Gregory C & Lisa, $215,000

570 Johnson Rd, Myers Matthew to Bachman Matthew G & Amanda Woods, $230,000

Brunswick

4947 Chablis Cir, Ritzert Frank J & Tammy L to Reynolds Stuart Mclean, $309,900

4524 Chaseline Ridge, Triban Investment LLC to Drees Company the, $93,000

4531 Chaseline Ridge, Drees Company the to Gulden Kevin R & Nancy L Trustee, $609,616

661 East Dr, Hudson Joshua L & Ashley N to Schrader Glen & Cora, $280,000

743 Gallo Dr, Bay Street Homes LLC to De La Rosa Quiroz Owaldi & Amanda Orline De La Rosa, $315,900

1120 Stearns St, Sochinsky Barbara A to Kleinhenz Donna J, $109,000

4796 Stag Thicket Ln, Lee Jared & Julieanna Semon to Kellogg James & Laura, $611,000

1939 Lowland Cir, Drees Company the to Omalley Chad, $475,370

3714 Pheasants Walk, Jones Christina & Kelsee Carter to Jones Christina, $185,250

5206 Spruce Pointe Ln, Myers Barbara J to PNC Bank National Association, $270,300

760 Southbridge Blvd, Dlouhy Corey M & Ashley K Baltes to Hengeli Steven & Wendy, $360,500

618 W 130th St, Bentley Justin & Lauren to Loshak Andre & Kaitlyn Nicole, $391,000

857 Pennys Dr, Hurd Rita A to Solomon Barbara J, $160,000

1996 Southview Trl, Drees Company the to Strauss Kimberly L & Christopher K, $534,973

936 Wood Hill Ct, Shuster Betty Jo to Butterfield Kim R, $510,000

Chippewa Lake

parcel 043-25A-01-073 Lakefield Ln, Warner Melissa A to Fronk Devan C, $226,000

83 Lakefield Ln, Warner Melissa A to Fronk Devan C, $226,000

parcel 043-25A-01-081 Beau Bay Blvd, Warner Melissa A to Fronk Devan C, $226,000

Hinckley

1681 King Rd, Kaisen Valerie Jean to Novak Heather Lynn & Brian A, $660,000

Homerville

10965 Crawford Rd, Cornelius Darrell Eugene II & Tanya Marie to Horsky Peggy J & Brent R, $390,000

Litchfield

8950 Spieth Rd, Miller Rosa L to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, $88,253

8559 W Smith Rd, Zoldock Melvin G & Francine A to Seghy Victor Joseph, $350,000

Medina

1184 Forecastle Trl, Lavender Billinda N to Moshi Gloria & Emmanuel Kidando, $305,000

4290 Winner CL, Novosel Corry J to Carlson Michael J & Tina R Rodriguez, $344,900

325 Howard St, 325 Howard LLC to Bell Mikaela Joyce & Ethan Robert Bridenthal, $213,000

parcel 020-10D-36-022 Chippewa Rd, Owczarzak Joanne W to Valliere Edward A & Elena H, $25,000

720 Brookledge Dr, Dougherty Lynn E to Thomas Amy M, $255,000

625 Oak St, Blankenship Jennifer A to Global Real Estate Solutions LLC, $96,500

241 Medina Rd, Pirnat Miriam Ruth Trustee & E John Mcilvried Trustee to Minard Inc, $5,000,000

6207 River Styx Rd, Chappel William H & Judith A Trustee to Ripepi Anthony, $360,000

297 Medina Rd, Pirnat Miriam Ruth Trustee & E John Mcilvried Trustee to Menard Inc, $5,000,000

6482 Tollar Ct, NVR Inc to Eisenmann Walter A & Claire A & Heather M Schwarz, $464,480

5668 Rosemont Way, Bailey Danielle to Haber Leah, $298,000

6818 Black Tail Ct, Lenahan Michael L & Pamela to Mortiz Robert Joseph & Judy, $825,000

534 Woodlake Dr, Ganley Sandra V to Frambaugh Benjamin, $309,000

1604 Medina Rd, MBM Real Estate LLC to Turbo Group LLC, $4,250,000

703 N Court St, Danellen Properties LLC to 703 N Court LLC, $455,000

247 S Huntington St, Webster Brenda J & Ryan to Troidl Matthew & Gabriella, $215,000

parcel 005-07D-28-031 Medina Line Rd, M C L Investments Inc to Menard Inc, $7,135,000

6489 Tollar Ct, NVR Inc to Secrest Edgar & Alayne, $421,251

6766 East St, Engdahl Amy to Gilbert Heather Joy & F Ben, $35,000

parcel 005-07D-28-033 Medina Rd (R), M C L Investments Inc to Menard Inc, $7,135,000

1224 Remsen Rd, Blythin Edward V to Pokhna Oleg & Maggie, $418,000

parcel 020-10A-17-007 Egypt Rd, Birth George R to Grzybowski Michele, $255,000

5206 Rustic Hills Dr, Jividen David L & Linda M Reed to Pfleiderer John Thomas & Erin N August, $124,000

parcel 020-10C-12-015 Lafayette Rd, Harbaugh Warren to Fondale Kevin, $50,000

3604 Columbia Rd, Wilson Carol to Palmer Colleen & Michael Vegh, $392,500

parcel 005-07D-33-001 Medina Rd (R), M C L Investments Inc to Menard Inc, $7,135,000

6490 Bedford Ct, Arbor Falls Golf LLC to NVR Inc, $85,000

135 Medina Rd, Pirnat Miriam Ruth Trustee & E John Mcilvried Trustee to Minard Inc, $5,000,000

parcel 005-07D-28-034 Medina Rd (R), M C L Investments Inc to Menard Inc, $7,135,000

1096 Medina Rd, Fastrack Properties LLC to Control Cleaning Solutions Inc, $65,000

parcel 030-11B-09-016 Rustic Hills Dr, Pfleiderer John Thomas & Erin N August to Pfleiderer John Thomas & Erin N August, $124,000

6434 Silverstone Ln, Mathlouthi Mourad to Matthews Thomas B & Crystal, $370,000

parcel 030-11B-09-016 Rustic Hills Dr, Jividen David L & Linda M Reed to Pfleiderer John Thomas & Erin N August, $124,000

5206 Rustic Hills Dr, Pfleiderer John Thomas & Erin N August to Pfleiderer John Thomas & Erin N August, $124,000

6767 Egypt Rd, Birth George R Sr to Grzybowski Michele, $255,000

181 Hartford Dr, Maurer Gary & Jane A to Pearl Jenni Lynn, $288,000

parcel 005-07D-38-015 Medina Rd, M C L Investments Inc to Menard Inc, $7,135,000

4732 Kingsbury Rd, Erman Joanne G to Sandor Keaton J & Melissa K, $300,000

parcel 028-19A-21-296 S Huntington St, Webster Brenda J & Ryan to Troidl Matthew & Gabriella, $215,000

parcel 030-11D-04-008 River Styx Rd, Chappel William H & Judith A Trustee to Ripepi Anthony, $360,000

parcel 005-07D-28-032 Medina Rd (R), M C L Investments Inc to Menard Inc, $7,135,000

4053 Watercourse Dr, Tuttle Arthur P & Elaine S to Alexander Kiplin C & Debra A, $530,000

6325 Carsten Rd, Van Over James E & Joseph L to Froede Richard & Joanne Rhoads, $225,000

923 Andrews Rd, Miller Veena C to Rawashdeh Stephanie & Basim, $295,000

Seville

483 Kentucky St, NVR Inc to Coard Adam & Emily Mulheisen, $302,140

236 Captain Trl, NVR Inc to Lawhorn Michele M, $307,945

parcel 012-21A-14-070 Washington St, Sheppard Gloria to Sheppard Gloria, $115,000

parcel 012-21A-14-069 Washington St, Sheppard Gloria to Seeley Donald R & Rebecca M, $115,000

parcel 012-21A-14-071 Washington St, Sheppard Gloria to Sheppard Gloria, $115,000

7928 Tower Rd, Graydon Jill A Trustee to Barnhart Wesley & Amanda, $375,000

213 Captain Trl, NVR Inc to Weber Kristi, $320,735

244 Boone Trl, Seville 2018 LLC to NVR Inc, $56,375

5035 Kennard Rd, Rice Justin D to Sidwell Kaylie & Ronald E II, $360,000

64 Liberty St, Sheppard Gloria to Seeley Donald R & Rebecca M, $115,000

Valley City

1379 Trillium Ln, Shannondoah Inc to Drees Company the, $298,500

6394 Buttercup Ln, Shannondoah Inc to Drees Company the, $298,500

1435 Trillium Ln, Shannondoah Inc to Drees Company the, $298,500

7000 Crocker Rd, Bissett William K to Pentastar Investments LLC, $1,000,000

WAYNE COUNTY

Apple Creek

7315 E Lincoln Way, Iceman Thomas L Trustee to B3 Property Management LLC, $465,000

14872 Salt Creek Rd, Hershberger Edward M & Betty H S/T to Stutzman Leroy A & Anna Mae Stutzman S/T, $450,000

7411 E Lincoln Way, Iceman Thomas L Trustee to Voice Solutions and Consulting LLC, $330,000

10296 Hackett, Maxwell Beth A to Hershberger Dannie, $100

10314 Hackett, Maxwell Beth A to Hershberger Dannie, $100

10296 10314 Hackett Rd, Maxwell Beth to Hershberger Dannie & Lori S/T, $74,800

37 High St, Greegor Michael J to Bel Kay LLC, $72,000

parcel 28-00458.000 High St, Greegor Michael J to Bel Kay LLC, $72,000

Dalton

405 E Main St, Daniel Jane Holdings LLC to Geiser Brian K & Beth A Geiser S/T, $60,500

507 Burnett Ave, Serrano Jose Mario to Pearson Kenton Dean & Mallory, $175,000

Doylestown

13108 Duane Dr, Jones Matthew R & Melissa A S/T to Wilmot Harold L Jr & Tonya R Wilmot S/T, $376,000

105 Northwood Dr, Scaffidi Penny Fka Penny Neighbor to Jonas K L & Ann E Jonas Cotrustees, $300,000

18592 Edwards Lot 182, Bisler Tiffany A to Pritchard Timothy Earl, $18,500

15562 Portage St, Mast Dan D to Tawfik Mina, $30,000

17796 Lois Way, Post Cody R & Amberley L S/T to Tletski Seton A, $252,000

Fredericksburg

8157 Fredericksburg Rd, Miller Marcus Jay & Leah D S/T to Yoder Raymond L, $270,000

10660 James Rd, Ice Jennifer to Coblentz David A, $325,000

parcel 29-00188.001 Fredericksburg Rd, Poling Albert G & Patti J S/T to Miller Marcus Jay & Leah D S/T, $320,000

parcel 29-00125.000 Fredericksburg Rd, Miller Marcus Jay & Leah D S/T to Yoder Raymond L, $270,000

8228 Fredericksburg Rd, Poling Albert G & Patti J S/T to Miller Marcus Jay & Leah D S/T, $320,000

Marshallville

9273 Black Diamond Rd, Mcendree Dennis M to Mcendree Jeffrey A II & Laura E Mcendree S/T, $325,000

16128 Fox Lake Rd, Eggeman Carrol Dean to Earnsberger Libbie, $140,000

parcel 06-00159.000 E Church St, Kennedy Karl L & Illana J S/T to Gasser Clint & Sarah Indermuhle S/T, $240,000

12 E Church St, Kennedy Karl L & Illana J S/T to Gasser Clint & Sarah Indermuhle S/T, $240,000

Orrville

4373 N Mount Eaton Rd, Hindel Stephen to JJW Holdings LLC & Greenbeich Properties LLC, $60,000

110 Hall St, Badertscher Nathan E & Sheri Lhostetler S/T to Ramsdell Zachary William & Marisa Lee S/T, $190,000

1825 Paradise Rd, Alpago Randel L & Patricia A S/T to Damron Janet I, $224,000

10581 Five Points Rd, Emch Jennifer L to Quinteros Cathya Michelle Alfaro & Luis Arturo Alfaro Quinteros & Tania Gabriela Alfaro Quinteros, $159,500

Rittman

parcel 63-02233.000 Park St, Bent Creek Properties LLC to Goad Carlos D Sr & Maricel Magtibay Goad S/T, $195,000

170 S Park St, Bent Creek Properties LLC to Goad Carlos D Sr & Maricel Magtibay Goad S/T, $195,000

parcel 63-02754.000 Erie St, Winkler Fred A to Duke & Daizzy LLC, $30,000

123 N Seneca St, Porter Wade D to Halliwell Benton, $110,000

61 Erie St, Winkler Frederick A to Duke & Daizzy LLC, $30,000

Shreve

140 W Robinson St, Rickly Kevin D to Mcclure Stephen A & Rachel, $179,500

216 S Market St, Haas Brandon E to Howell Thomas N & Sara K Hampton S/T, $148,000

301 Liberty St, Biggs Bruce to Sunset Real Property Holdings LLC, $42,000

Smithville

6226 N Apple Creek Rd, Steiner Ronald L & Barbara J Steiner S/T to Amos Anthony R & Jill K S/T, $500,000

West Salem

6051 Camp Rd, Evans Bradley D to Weaver Duane E, $80,300

Wooster

8101 Bechtel Rd, Amstutz Arthur D & Lorraine M S/T to Amstutz Jeremy L & Joanne K S/T, $210,000

4912 Emalene Rd, Leary Ian to Garrison Evan & Megan Garrison S/T, $254,000

4748 Mel Ln, Roberts Travis A & Marina M Alfaro S/T to Kendall Olivia & Logan S/T, $280,000

169 Cannon Dr, Rickett Karen J Tod to Bess Macadam R, $221,060

892 894 Allen Dr, Still Brittany J to JLK Land Holdings LLC, $260,000

6378 Secrest Rd, Schlabach Nicholas A & Lindsey A Mcphern Nka Lindsey A Schlabach S/T to Mcphern Scott J, $370,000

1909 Old Mansfield Rd, Baker Properties Mount Vernon Ltd to Triple J 1909 LLC, $6,000,000

1242 Old Columbus Rd, Williams Belinda & Debra Klein to Green Eric Paul, $225,900

1303 Jesse Owens Dr, NVR Inc to Crooks Justin & Sara Crooks S/T, $378,600

1582 Hickory Ln, Harpster Paula L Tod to Bowman Sherri L, $177,500

594 Forest Creek Dr, Myers Peggy L to Ganley Sandra V, $206,500

1600 W Hutton Rd, Frase Glenda S to Biggs Christopher, $467,500

5852 Cleveland Lot 44, Spruce Tree Village MHP LLC to Krogh Elaine G, $35,000

4400 Melrose Lot 189, Alleshouse Jason Z to Adams Jordan L, $1,000

1500 Jesse Owens Dr, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $82,470

7746 Ickes Rd, Singletary Rebecca Sue to Tyner Charlotte & William P S/T, $250,000

517 519 E North St, Kubilus Zachary M & Constance M S/T to Cardinal Realty LLC, $265,000

parcel 68-01409.003 Venture Blvd, Baker Properties Mount Vernon Ltd to Triple J 1909 LLC, $6,000,000

6935 E Lincoln Way, Graber Richard J & Nancy J S/T to Stutzman David S & Delila P S/T, $125,000

2452 Barrington Way, Landers William D to Weekley Albert M & Amy J S/T, $215,000

1208 Kadas Ln, NVR Inc to Asan Evi, $373,000

6746 Cleveland Rd, Midfirst Bank to Szi Investment Group LLC, $76,000

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Peninsula home on 22 acres sells for $2.75 million in Akron area