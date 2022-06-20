U.S. markets closed

Custom Procedure Packs Market to Record 3.67% Y-O-Y Growth in 2022 |Growing Number of ASCs to Fuel Market Growth | Technavio

·14 min read

The custom procedure packs market by Type (Single-use and Reusable) and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW))

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The custom procedure packs market is expected to grow by USD 2.11 billion, progressing a CAGR of 4.73 % from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio's latest market report. The growing number of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) is a major trend supporting the custom procedure packs market growth. For instance, in March 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the Hospitals Without Walls program, which allowed hospitals to provide services beyond their premises. As per the program, ASCs have a prominent role in assisting hospitals through contracting or leasing their space to local healthcare centers. Thus, surgeries were conducted in these ambulatory settings to reduce the load on hospitals and other healthcare centers. As the number of surgeries performed in ASCs increases, the demand for custom procedure packs from ASCs is likely to increase during the forecast period. These market trends will positively impact the global custom procedure packs market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Custom Procedure Packs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Custom Procedure Packs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more highlights on the custom procedure packs market trends - Grab a sample report now!

Custom Procedure Packs Market: Segmentation Analysis

  • Revenue Generating Segment: The custom procedure packs market share growth in the single-use segment will be significant for revenue generation. Single-use or disposable custom procedure packs can be used for most surgical procedures, including orthopedic, cosmetic, cardiovascular, and general surgeryThese surgical packs provide healthcare facilities with benefits such as reduced inventory costs, reduced infection rates, and reduced clinical waste. Such healthcare facilities are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

  • Regional Analysis: 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for custom procedure packs market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The growing healthcare sector in the region will facilitate the custom procedure packs market growth in North America over the forecast period.

  • To know about the contribution of each segment - Request a sample now!

Custom Procedure Packs Market: Major Growth Driver

  • The growing need for surgical procedures is one of the key drivers supporting the custom procedure packs market growth.

  • The growing prevalence of chronic diseases can be attributed to the changes in lifestyles and eating habits. Meanwhile, burns are long-term injuries and are a challenging clinical issue. The treatment for burns includes skin transplantation and using skin substitutes.

  • According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 2015-2019, around 550,000 people globally died due to fire, heat, and hot substances. Around 37 million people were disabled and required medical treatment. These factors are likely to boost the demand for custom procedure packs for cosmetic surgeries during the forecast period. Thus, the growing need for surgical procedures will positively impact the growth of the global custom procedure packs market during the forecast period.

Custom Procedure Packs Market: Key Vendor Analysis

  • The custom procedure packs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in developing customized solutions to compete in the market.

  • The custom procedure packs market report offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., B Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Hubei Medlink Healthcare Co. Ltd., Kimal Group, Med-Italia Biomedica Srl, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Multigate Medical Products Pty Ltd., Owens and Minor Inc., Priontex, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Unisurge International Ltd among others.

  • For instance,  3M Co, The company offers custom procedure trays that are reliable and cost-effective.

  • To know about the offerings of all major vendors - Click Now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Custom Procedure Packs Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Custom Procedure Packs Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Custom Procedure Packs Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

Custom Procedure Packs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.11 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.67

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., B Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Hubei Medlink Healthcare Co. Ltd., Kimal Group, Med-italia Biomedica Srl, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Multigate Medical Products Pty Ltd., Owens and Minor Inc., Priontex, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Unisurge International Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Single use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Reusable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 B Braun Melsungen AG

  • 10.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

  • 10.6 Hubei Medlink Healthcare Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Medline Industries Inc.

  • 10.8 Molnlycke Health Care AB

  • 10.9 Owens and Minor Inc.

  • 10.10 Priontex

  • 10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 10.12 Unisurge International Ltd

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/custom-procedure-packs-market-to-record-3-67-y-o-y-growth-in-2022-growing-number-of-ascs-to-fuel-market-growth--technavio-301570418.html

SOURCE Technavio

