U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,911.74
    +116.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,500.68
    +823.32 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,607.62
    +375.43 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.74
    +54.06 (+3.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.06
    +2.79 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1700
    +0.2370 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,178.61
    +6.13 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.12
    +8.22 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Custom T-Shirt Printing Market to Reach USD 1.50 Billion Globally by 2025 at 6.94% CAGR | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The custom t-shirt printing market share is expected to increase by USD 1.50 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.94%. Technavio categorizes the custom t-shirt printing market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market.  The research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the custom t-shirt printing market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Custom T-shirt Printing Market by Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Custom T-shirt Printing Market by Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Request a sample report 

Custom T-shirt Printing Market 2021-2025: Scope

The custom t-shirt printing market report covers the following areas:

Custom T-shirt Printing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The custom t-shirt printing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. CafePress Inc., Cimpress Plc, CustomInk LLC, CustomThread Inc., Printful Inc., Printfly Corp., Spreadshirt Inc., TeeTalkies, THREADBIRD, and UberPrints Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Custom T-shirt Printing Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The key factor driving the custom t-shirt printing market growth is the growing use of customized t-shirts as a branding tool. Companies are increasingly using customized t-shirts as a branding strategy to brand their company and products. This technique is especially used by startups to increase their brand visibility and attract prospective customers to their products and services. Placing a logo, the company name, and other relevant information on a t-shirt is a great way to share the brand message casually.

Challenges: Fragmented nature of the market and the huge initial investment is one of the key challenges hindering the custom t-shirt printing market growth. A high level of market fragmentation has resulted in an increasingly competitive landscape, wherein vendors compete based on price. This is resulting in price wars which have consequently led to revenue and profit crunching. This is expected to affect the market value growth during the forecast period. Moreover, small and medium-sized vendors are struggling with issues of color consistency, quality management, and marketing. Thus, a high level of market fragmentation is expected to pose a moderate challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & challenges along with the market trends - Grab a sample report now!

Custom T-shirt Printing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

  • Geography

  • Design

To know about the contribution of each segment - Click Now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Custom T-shirt Printing Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

  • Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Custom T-shirt Printing Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Custom T-shirt Printing Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The home services market share is expected to increase to USD 5.14 trillion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 36.21%.

  • The contract cleaning services market share is expected to reach an estimated USD 151.27 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 6.85%.

Custom T-shirt Printing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.94%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.50 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.60

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CafePress Inc., Cimpress Plc, CustomInk LLC, CustomThread Inc., Printful Inc., Printfly Corp., Spreadshirt Inc., TeeTalkies, THREADBIRD, and UberPrints Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Related Reports:

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Design

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Design

  • 5.3 Graphic designed shirt - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Artwork - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Design

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CafePress Inc.

  • 10.4 Cimpress Plc

  • 10.5 CustomInk LLC

  • 10.6 CustomThread Inc.

  • 10.7 Printful Inc.

  • 10.8 Printfly Corp.

  • 10.9 Spreadshirt Inc.

  • 10.10 TeeTalkies

  • 10.11 THREADBIRD

  • 10.12 UberPrints Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/custom-t-shirt-printing-market-to-reach-usd-1-50-billion-globally-by-2025-at-6-94-cagr--technavio-301573956.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Earnings Estimate Cuts Will Form an Investable Bottom; Here Are 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Already Down 50%

    As we move toward the end of Q2, it’s time to start thinking about earnings. Looking back at the quarter, analysts are predicting earnings growth of 8%, which may rise to 11% heading into next year. It’s a rosy picture, but it’s also not a sure thing. GDP contracted in Q1, by nearly 1.5%, and some estimates are showing 0% growth in Q2. Such results would meet the technical definition of a recession – and recession is hardly the usual environment to find robust earnings growth. Looking at current

  • Russia to default for first time in a century as payment deadline looms

    Nuclear submarine supplier to be sold to US buyer after diplomatic row Russian default expected within days Retail sales volumes down 0.5pc in May FTSE 100 rises strongly Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The pro-Brussels establishment is painting Brexit as an economic disaster to reverse it Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Peaky Blinders’ Producer Joe Donaldson Launches Magic Hour Television; Signs First-Look Deal With All3Media International & New Pictures

    Peaky Blinders and Cobra producer Joe Donaldson has set an indie, Magic Hour Television, and signed a first-look deal with All3Media International and All3Media-owned drama house New Pictures. Donaldson will develop a slate, funded by All3 and its international arm, and partner with New Pictures co-founder and CEO Willow Grylls to produce scripted TV. Furthermore, Donaldson […]

  • 10 Value Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 value stocks to buy according to billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our discussion on Tepper’s history and his hedge fund’s performance, go directly to 5 Value Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper. With a net worth of $16.7 billion, David […]

  • 8.6% inflation is turning your cash into trash — but these 3 simple income stocks (yielding as high as 12%) can help you come out ahead

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • ‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

    Russia’s fiddling with gas flows to Europe could create an economic spillover effect, warns Germany’s top economy minister.

  • Tesla Shanghai to Halt Production Temporarily. It Isn’t Covid.

    Tesla plant near Shanghai is going to shut down temporarily, according to reports. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) will shut down production in China for a couple of weeks at the start of July to upgrade equipment. Tesla didn’t return a request for comment.

  • Live webcam stream captures Miami plane crash

    At least seven people were injured after plane crash-landed and caught fire on Miami International Airport runway

  • The stock market’s return will be minus 3.3% a year over the next decade, says this ‘single greatest predictor’

    This month we’ve received both good and bad news from the “single greatest predictor of future stock market returns.” It is a contrarian indicator, with higher equity allocations associated with lower subsequent market returns, and vice versa. According to a simple econometric model I constructed that bases its predictions on the historical correlation between the indicator and the stock market, the S&P 500’s real total return over the next decade will be minus 3.3% annualized.

  • Keyshawn Johnson: Giants could be this year’s Bengals

    Keyshawn Johnson offered a bold prediction this week and said the New York Giants could be this year's Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • 14 Stocks Paying Huge Dividends Totally Burn Investors

    Dividend stocks are the new darlings in S&P 500. But investors are getting burned on those stocks, too.

  • Meme-Stock Probe Finds Robinhood Woes Were Worse Than It Let On

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. faced a more dire situation during the height of last year’s meme-stock frenzy than executives at the online brokerage let on publicly, according to a report from top Democrats on a key congressional committee. Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionProtest Latest: NY, DC Marches Grow as

  • Best early Prime Day Apple deals you can shop now

    Deep discounts on Apple devices have been popping up with increasing frequency lately. Today, however, there are some surprisingly impressive Apple deals at the nation’s top online retailers. In fact, the best Apple deals now have prices so low that it seems like a mistake! With Prime Day 2022 less than a month away, however, … The post Best early Prime Day Apple deals you can shop now appeared first on BGR.

  • Why Bausch Health Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are surging today in response to the news that Joseph Papa has resigned from the board of directors effective immediately. Over the past six years, Papa has been instrumental in lowering the company's sky-high debt and keeping it out of bankruptcy court. Bausch said in a statement Thursday evening that billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson will fill the vacant board position.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar

    High-yield dividend stocks are a major component of my stock portfolio. Here are three income stocks that have room for solid gains in the next year and even better gains over the long run. The blue-chip business development company (BDC) Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) has held up better than the S&P 500 index, which is down 21% so far this year.

  • This Is No Bitcoin Crash, It's A 'Crypto Ice Age' — And Here's Why

    Bitcoin bear markets aren't unusual. But cryptocurrencies have never faced such an aggressive Federal Reserve. Welcome to the crypto ice age.

  • TVLine Items: SEAL Team Adds Series Regular, Outer Banks Casting and More

    SEAL Team is expanding its ranks, adding Raffi Barsoumian (Legends of Tomorrow) as a new series regular for Season 6 of the Paramount+ drama. The actor will play Omar, “a Senior Chief with 15 years of experience as a SEAL,” our sister site Deadline reports. “The son of Syrian immigrants, Omar has a deep understanding […]

  • Polestar Shares Rise in Electric-Vehicle Maker’s Market Debut

    Shares in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC jumped 16% on their first day of trading Friday, after the Swedish electric-vehicle maker completed a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company amid plans to expand globally. Polestar agreed to be acquired by blank-check company Gores Guggenheim in September. The auto maker is a unit of Volvo Car AB, which in turn is owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. of China.