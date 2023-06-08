Custom Truck One Source, Inc.'s (NYSE:CTOS) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

There wouldn't be many who think Custom Truck One Source, Inc.'s (NYSE:CTOS) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Trade Distributors industry in the United States is similar at about 0.9x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Custom Truck One Source Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Custom Truck One Source has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S ratio from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

Custom Truck One Source's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 14% gain to the company's revenues. The latest three year period has seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, even though the last 12 month performance was only fair. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 4.5% over the next year. That's shaping up to be similar to the 5.0% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we can see why Custom Truck One Source is trading at a fairly similar P/S to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

A Custom Truck One Source's P/S seems about right to us given the knowledge that analysts are forecasting a revenue outlook that is similar to the Trade Distributors industry. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in revenue isn't great enough to push P/S in a higher or lower direction. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Custom Truck One Source (at least 1 which can't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Custom Truck One Source, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

