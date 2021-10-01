U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,311.75
    +14.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,858.00
    +136.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,714.75
    +32.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,209.40
    +8.60 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.54
    -0.49 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.20
    -6.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    +0.23 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.61
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3544
    +0.0069 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1690
    -0.1210 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,657.92
    +4,429.27 (+10.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,174.21
    +91.77 (+8.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.86
    -40.56 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Custom Truck One Source To Present At Deutsche Bank's 29th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer, Ryan McMonagle, and Chief Financial Officer, Brad Meader will present at the Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

NYSE: CTOS (PRNewsfoto/Custom Truck One Source, Inc.)
NYSE: CTOS (PRNewsfoto/Custom Truck One Source, Inc.)

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through Custom Truck One Source's Investor Relations website at https://investors.customtruck.com. A replay will be archived and available for 30 days following the conference on the same website.

ABOUT CUSTOM ONE TRUCK ONE SOURCE
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) is a leading provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets in North America. The Company's solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal. With vast equipment breadth, the Company's team of experts service its customers across an integrated network of locations across North America. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Brian Perman, Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@customtruck.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/custom-truck-one-source-to-present-at-deutsche-banks-29th-annual-leveraged-finance-conference-301389283.html

SOURCE Custom Truck One Source, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • Bitcoin, ethereum rise as Venezuela launches digital currency

    The digital bolivar will use an SMS-based exchange system to facilitate payments and transfers between users.

  • My 5 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    One of the best parts about being a contributor with The Motley Fool is that I get to spend lots of time learning about great companies. In no particular order, these five are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Zoom is a videoconferencing tool, and its core product is called Meetings; it's what most people likely think of first when Zoom is mentioned.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Buying low and selling high may sound too basic to support a stock portfolio, but it has been and always will be a sure way to build profits. The only real trick to it – and it’s admittedly a tough trick to learn – is finding when a stock is at or near the bottom, to buy in. Plenty of stocks fall in price, that’s nothing new in the market. But most times, there’s a good reason, and it’s usually based in fundamental unsoundness. Successful investors will learn some way to sort this chaff from the

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Creating the Largest and Most Profitable U.S. Cannabis Operator

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement, pursuant to which Trulieve acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares (collectively the "Harvest Shares") of Harvest (the "Transaction").

  • Alibaba: Outlook Is Weak but the Stock Is Undervalued, Says J.P. Morgan

    One recurrent headline appearing on financial news boards fairly regularly over the past few months goes pretty much like this: Why are shares of “insert Chinese tech/education/internet company here” falling? The answer most of the time is due to a crackdown on… everything? Of course, amongst those nursing wounds from the tightened Chinese regulatory environment is Alibaba (BABA). As a result, shares of the ecommerce giant have been on a downward spiral for most of the year; the stock has shed a

  • Is the stock market primed for an October swoon? Why investors shouldn't fear the frightful month.

    While October is often considered a spooky month for investors following the crashes in 1929, 1987 and 2008, you shouldn’t be so fearful. Here's why.

  • 5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2021

    Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are: Wall Street expects HNI Corp (NYSE: HNI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $629.94 million before the opening bell. HNI shares dropped 3% to close at $36.72 on Thursday. Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) shareholders shot down Zoom Video Communications Inc’s (NASDAQ: ZM) $14.7 billion deal to acquire the customer-service software company. Five9 shares fell 1.1% to $157.97 in after-hours trading, while Zoom shares gaine

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is Yet to Catch Up With the Oil Price

    After a summer slump, oil prices are back at the yearly highs. Yet, stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) slightly lag behind this positive development. In this article, we'll try to gauge how much by looking at the discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.

  • 2 Stocks Near All-Time Highs That Are Worth Buying Today

    These two stocks have crushed the market's 31% growth over the past year. Here's why those gains could continue.

  • Why Altria, Philip Morris Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) are trading lower Thursday after the US International Trade Commission ruled the companies must halt sales and imports of the IQOS heated tobacco device due to patent infringement against Reynolds American. The US International Trade Commission's ruling found that the IQOS device infringed on two of Reynolds American's patents. The ruling is set for an administrative review that requires the signature of President Joe Bid

  • Dow Jones Futures Turn Higher On Merck Covid Drug After Latest Stock Market Reversal

    Futures came off lows as Merck jumped on a new Covid drug. The House delayed an infrastructure vote.

  • My 3 Top Dividend Stocks for October

    There are still plenty of great options out there for investors seeking reliable, above-average income.