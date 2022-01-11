U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

"Customer Acquisition Services Sourcing and Procurement Market Report" Reveals that this Market will have a Growth of USD 3.4 Billion by 2025

·4 min read

- Customer Acquisition Services Sourcing and Procurement Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. , Agile CRM Inc., and Freshworks Inc. will emerge as the key Customer Acquisition Services Sourcing and Procurement Report suppliers by 2025.

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Customer Acquisition Services Sourcing and Procurement Market will grow at a CAGR of 10.17% by 2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Customer Acquisition Services Sourcing and Procurement Report requirements.

Customer Acquisition Services Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report
Customer Acquisition Services Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Customer Acquisition Services Sourcing and Procurement Market:

Download Now!

Major Price Models in the Customer Acquisition Services Sourcing and Procurement Market

The report discusses in detail each pricing model and the pros and cons attached to every pricing model prevalent in the market. Also, the report provides insights with respect to the category supply chain and the margins of various suppliers within the supply chain.

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Customer Acquisition Services Sourcing and Procurement Market

Learn about various other pricing models: Request for a FREE sample report

Spend Growth and Demand by Region

The Customer Acquisition Services Sourcing and Procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 3.4 Billion during the forecast period. However, only a few regions will drive the majority of this growth. Moreover, on the supply side, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base. The growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand and adoption of the category across those few regions.

To get a detailed analysis of the regional factors driving the Customer Acquisition Services Sourcing and Procurement Report:

Download the sample report now!

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

Most Adopted Procurement Strategies by Buyers Across the Customer Acquisition Services Sourcing and Procurement Market

The report provides a detailed insight of the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries and analysis of these strategies with respect to innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost. Adoption of these procurement strategies will enable the buyers to reduce category TCO and achieve cost savings, while sourcing for thermal equipment requirements.

To get the exact information on various procurement strategies:

Get the FREE Sample Report Now!

This Customer Acquisition Services Sourcing and Procurement Market report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers, for instance:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Download 5 Reports EVERY MONTH!

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add-ons and Covid-19 impact assessments.

Download this Report

Our Top Selling Procurement Reports:

  1. Asset Recovery Services - Forecast and Analysis: The asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025. Asia Asset Recovery Pte Ltd., TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd., and Iron Mountain Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in asset recovery services market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  2. Vulnerability Management Sourcing and Procurement Report: Vulnerability Management Procurement Market, prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Moderate bargaining power in this market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  3. Celebrity Talent Management Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their celebrity talent management services requirements. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/customer-acquisition-services-sourcing-and-procurement-market-report-reveals-that-this-market-will-have-a-growth-of-usd-3-4-billion-by-2025--301456488.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

