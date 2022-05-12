U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,898.00
    -32.25 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,582.00
    -161.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,783.75
    -186.00 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.90
    -9.80 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.30
    -1.41 (-1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.10
    -7.60 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    -0.67 (-3.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0430
    -0.0089 (-0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8320
    -0.0890 (-3.05%)
     

  • Vix

    34.53
    +1.54 (+4.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2237
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1590
    -1.7890 (-1.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,345.61
    -1,856.81 (-6.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    633.52
    -93.18 (-12.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,197.46
    -150.20 (-2.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Customer service automation startup Lang lands $15M

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

The customer experience is one of the most important focus areas for businesses. According to PwC, among all customers, 73% point to experience as an important factor in their purchasing decisions, behind price and product quality. But the pandemic increased the workload of support teams, making it more difficult to hire customer service agents and keep the attrition low while maintaining a high bar for customer experience. The average contact center turnover rate is as high as 45% -- at least twice that of other departments.

There is no silver bullet. But Jorge Penalva is a strong proponent of using automation technologies to help bridge the gaps in customer service. He would be -- he's the co-founder of Lang.ai, a startup developing a platform that automatically tags customer conversations to resolve service issues ostensibly more quickly. By applying intelligence to service interactions, Penalva asserts that technology like Lang's can surface valuable insights to guide product experiences and strategies.

"Automation in customer support is not new. As companies grow larger, a common approach is deploying automation via self-service chatbots to grow more efficiently and deflect customer inquiries. Ultimately, the goal of Lang is to be a core layer of the customer experience stack that enables teams to build automations and extract better insights by structuring qualitative data," Penalva told TechCrunch in an email interview.

Lang, which today announced that it raised $10.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Nava Ventures (bringing its total raised to $15 million), uses AI to extract concepts from customer requests in existing help desk platforms like Zendesk and Intercom. The no-code product appends incoming messages, including emails and texts, with labels like "Talk to agent," "Delivery issue," and "Platform question." Using Lang, companies can visually group concepts identified in customer support data and set up automations that trigger with specific labels (e.g., respond to questions about package deliveries with boilerplate text).

Penalva said that he and his co-founders, Borja González and Enrique Fueyo Ramírez, came up with the idea for Lang while working together at a previous startup, Sentisis. a natural language processing platform for Spanish. There, Penalva said that they saw business teams were unable to leverage customer service data without the expertise of their data science departments, who which had higher-priority work on their plates.

"We realized that we had to think about the problem in a completely different way, not by applying current AI models (built for, and by, engineers) and simplifying them for business users, but instead by creating a no-code platform intended, from its inception, for business users," Penalva said. "It’s not just the technology or just the user experience. Both are equally important and that was our 'aha!' moment."

Lang isn't alone in using AI to auto-tag customer service messages. Platforms like Levity.ai and Chatdesk also auto-label incoming service requests, including emails and texts. But Penalva believes that Lang is differentiated both by its technology and go-to-market approach. For example, he said, Lang uses AI systems tailored for particular customers' domains (e.g., retail, food services, healthcare) to recognize industry jargon and adapt to changes like emerging customer support issues. The startup partners with vendors developing frontend and backend customer service automation products, such as business intelligence tools, to sell Lang as a complementary offering.

"In making unstructured data usable by tagging it, Lang becomes a data platform that can be leveraged for automations, chatbot workflows, and machine learning. [Moreover, the platform] becomes the system of record for all insights across unstructured customer experience data, providing a centralized source for insights across disparate sources," Penalva said. "To date, our biggest competition for budget share has not been other platforms but rather displacing the status quo: the hiring or outsourcing of more customer experience agents."

It's early days for Lang, but the company counts Stitch Fix, Ramp, Hippo Insurance, and Freshly among its customers. Annual recurring revenue -- Penalva declined to reveal -- grew 11x in the last five quarters preceding the Series A.

With the proceeds from the latest round (which also saw participation from Oceans Ventures, Forum, and Flexport Fund), Penalva said that 25-employee Lang will invest in R&D and its go-to-market teams. On the subject of the former, Penalva says that Lang will work to identify ways to connect support conversations to purchase data to determine, for example, how likely someone with a certain issue will continue purchasing a product. Future versions of the Lang platform will make automation recommendations for customer service teams based on the actions agents commonly perform.

"We believe data is the most valuable asset for support and customer experience teams," Penalva said. "By structuring data in a simple and reliable way across all of their customer interactions, our mission is to help support teams gain their seat at the leadership table, so that support is no longer viewed as a cost center but as a revenue driver."

Recommended Stories

  • Creaky U.S. power grid threatens clean-energy progress

    STORY: The U.S. clean-energy business is booming.Soaring electric-car sales and fast growth in wind and solar power are raising hopes for the fight against climate change.But all this progress could be derailed.The culprit? America’s decaying electric infrastructure.Industry experts say the power grid needs a massive overhaul, something that could cost more than $2 trillion.The current national power grid is decaying with age and underinvestment,a condition highlighted by catastrophic failures during increasingly frequent and severe weather events.Remember when the Texas grid nearly collapsed during a cold snap in February 2021?It left millions of Texans without electricity, water and heat for days.(Reuters’ Tim McLaughlin) ‘’’The grid is not engineered to withstand these extreme weather events.’’Reuters’ Tim McLaughlin examined federal data that showed power outages over the last six years more than doubled compared to the previous six years.''The U.S. grid is actually four separate grids and they sprawl out across the United States. But the connections among them are extremely limited. So, this prevents different regions from sharing power, especially during extreme weather events, which obviously are becoming more frequent with climate change. A lot of the grid that see that is in place today was built 30, 40, 50, even 100 years ago. Some of this equipment is still being used.’’The decrepit power infrastructure of the world’s largest economyis among the biggest obstacles to achieving President Joe Biden’s ambitious clean energy agenda.His administration promises to eliminate or offset carbon emissions from the power sector by 2035, and from the entire U.S. economy by 2050.That will put even further pressure on the nation’s grid.''We do not have the infrastructure yet to, you know, sort of handle all these electric cars that we're forecasting in the country. So it's great that we are going to cut carbon emissions with more electric vehicles, but the grid is not yet there in terms of them being able to handle it all. Meanwhile, the grid still relies heavily on fossil fuels like coal and natural gas. So it's going to be hard for the Biden administration to hit some of these targets that they've laid out for 2035 and 2050 down the road.''So who can fix this?The Biden administration said in April that it plans to offer $2.5 billion in grants for grid-modernization projects as part of Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package.But the federal government doesn’t have the authority to push through the massive grid expansion and modernization needed.Under the current system, infrastructure investments are controlled by a web of local, state and regional regulators who have strong political incentives to hold down spending.That’s according to Reuters interviews with industry experts."You have all these different states who are regulating what happens in their state, and that's what they're focused on, and they're focused on keeping electric rates low. So there's very little cooperation among the states. And the politics involved is a nightmare.’’''It's going to be up to the states actually to get on board and cooperate with each other, to actually build something that may not benefit them right away. And they'll have to have a more long term thought process and say, hey, let's do this because it's for the greater good, not necessarily just for us. And so basically, the whole country has has to shed sort of a selfish mindset in order to get the grid, you know, in a way that is a national asset that can help everyone and leave us less vulnerable to climate change and extreme weather events.’’Upgrading the grid won’t be cheap or easy.A Princeton University study estimates all the fixes and updates will cost about $2.4 trillion by 2050.It’s a massive to-do list. And it belongs to no one in particular.

  • Here's Why Meta And AMD Collaborated

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) collaborated on a mobile internet infrastructure program. The partnership would decrease base station costs to make broadband more accessible worldwide. AMD's radio chip, Xilinx Zynq UltraScale RFSoC, will be used in the Evenstar radio units. Also Read: Intel Fires Up Rivalry With Nvidia, TSMC With AI Chip Launch Meta launched the Evenstar program in early 2020 and promotes a platform called O

  • EV Battery Technology: Racing For A Breakthrough

    Lithium-ion and LFP are the dominant EV battery technologies, but startups to Tesla, are pushing for small improvements to big breakthroughs.

  • Google reveals AR glasses that can translate speech in real time

    Google unveiled a pair of prototype augmented reality glasses that can translate speech in different languages in real time.

  • Merge Testing on Ethereum: What Is It and Why Does It Matter?

    Ethereum’s developers are using new testing infrastructure to assess network mechanics and client readiness ahead of the Merge.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Google’s Pixel Watch will take on the Apple Watch this fall

    Google's new Pixel Watch will be available later this fall to take on the Apple Watch.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Google is so nervous about what its newest bot will say, it made the app invitation-only

    The company says it's a research project, and it wants feedback from academics, researchers, and policymakers.

  • iPhone 14 will be last to use the Lightning cable, Apple rumour says

    The next iPhone could be the last to use the Lightning cable. The company is considering switching to USB-C after the iPhone 14, according to a new report from often reliable analyst Ming-chi Kuo. Apple has used Lightning for almost 10 years, when it was introduced to replace the much larger 30-pin cable that originated with the iPod.

  • Match to seek temporary restraining order against Google

    Match Group Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to ask a federal judge in California to issue a temporary restraining order against Alphabet Inc.'s Google to prevent the company from throwing Match off of its Google Play app store on June 1. The filing comes a day after Match sued the search giant for allegedly breaking antitrust laws with billing rules for the Android app store. "As you know, they threatened to do this if we do not use Google Play Billing (GPB) exclusively," Jared Sine, Match's chief

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The S&P 500 Information Technology index is down 24% from its high, putting the sector in a bear market. But over the last decade, the index is still up 404%, easily outpacing the 193% return of the broader S&P 500.

  • China’s internet platforms are revealing user location—and embarrassing nationalist bloggers

    After a number of Chinese social media platforms began displaying user locations drawn from internet protocol addresses, it turned out some of the country’s most nationalistic online figures share one thing in common: They are all abroad. The reveal led many to mock the influencers for their so-called “offshore patriotism,” a term used for those who aggressively defend China from the comfort of their foreign residences. “To be anti US is [their] work, and going to live in the US is [their] real life,” said a user on China’s Twitter-like Weibo.

  • Here's Why I Just Bought Block Stock

    Despite the stock price drop over the past year, there's a lot to like about this booming fintech business.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Start Recovery, MATIC Forms Bullish Candle

    Bitcoin price found support near $30,000 after a strong decline, Ethereum’s ether recovered above $2,400, and MATIC is forming a strong bullish candle on the daily chart.

  • Intel Debuts Data-Center Chips Aimed at Fending Off Nvidia, AMD

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is rolling out new processors designed for data centers, a lucrative market where it’s facing tougher competition from Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas

  • Activists call for Zoom to abandon emotion-tracking technology

    More than 25 groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Privacy Information Center, say that the tech could introduce bias and risks violating personal privacy.

  • Google’s Android 13 coming later this year with Wallet app, improved security

    Google's Android 13 is coming later this fall with an improved Google Wallet app and updated security features.