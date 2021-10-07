U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

Customer Contact Week Returns to Nashville

·2 min read

CCW, the Industry's Only Event Series in 2021, Includes Incredible Speaker Line-ups, Inspiring Content, Immersive Expo Hall, Executive Benchmarking and Networking and more

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week (CCW) returns to Nashville, TN from October 20-22 at the Grand Hyatt. CCW is committed to offer and deliver experiences that support the needs of the customer contact industry and its executives. CCW will bring together 350+ executives for three days of immersive learning on the future of the industry, unparalleled peer benchmarking, vendor sourcing and more.

CCW, the industry's only event series in 2021, returns to Nashville, October 20-22.

Featuring 60+ expert speakers representing top business sectors:

  • Whitnee Hawthorne, VP of Customer Support, JetBlue

  • Andy Yasutake, Global Product Director, Customer and Community Support Products, Airbnb

  • Monica Rothgery, Chief Operating Officer, KFC

  • Evan Shumeyko, Head of Customer Experience, The Farmer's Dog

  • Matthew Caron, Head of Customer Support, OpenTable

Addressing the most important issues and business trends facing customer contact and CX, including:

  • What You Need to Know About How Macro Customer Behavior Trends Are Affecting Service Expectations

  • Harness the Power of Artificial Intelligence to Drive Extraordinary Competitive Advantage

  • How Behavioral Economics Can Transform Employee Performance Management

  • How to Transform Your Contact Center Agents into Knowledge Workers

  • How to Recruit and Onboard Remote Agents

  • The Most Effective Strategies for Using Customer Data to Fuel Service Experience Decisions

"This year more than ever we look forward to Customer Contact Week as we continue our commitment to the customer contact industry. Coming out of an incredibly tough year for live events, we want our industry executives to know we will stand by them and continue to navigate the future with them," said Mario Matulich, Managing Director, Customer Management Practice. "We are pleased to announce we are the only live event series for customer contact executives this year offering unparalleled and unique experiences including our immersive Expo Hall, inspiring content, executive benchmarking and more."

The Customer Contact Week flagship event returns December 13-16 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. The flagship is the largest customer contact event in the world, and the only event this year featuring nearly 200 industry exhibitors, keynote headliners, CCWomen Summit, Diversity & Inclusion Summit, and focuses on training, hiring and retaining top talent.

To view the event agenda or learn more about the speaking/sponsoring/attending CCW, please visit www.customercontactweekfall.com. For the latest news and CCW developments, follow us at @custcontactweek.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/customer-contact-week-returns-to-nashville-301395626.html

SOURCE CCW: Customer Contact Week

