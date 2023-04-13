Customer Data Platform Market Report 2023 Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 17.9% | Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Regional Outlook, and Forecast to 2030

Extrapolate

The global Customer Data Platform (CDP) market is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 7.66 billion in 2021, up from USD 1.73 billion in 2021, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 17.9% between 2022 and 2030. The report examines the market drivers, restraints, emerging opportunities, and market demand during the forecast period. The increasing demand for CDPs is likely driven by the growing need for customer data management, an improved customer experience, and the availability of data-driven insights.

Dubai, UAE, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent research report released by Extrapolate on the Customer Data Platform Market offers a thorough research of the market's size, share, and revenue on a global scale. In-depth regional market analyses for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are included in the study. The market trends, growth opportunities, and challenges that are affecting the industry's growth in each region are identified in the report. A competitive study of the top market players, their market shares, and business plans to achieve a competitive edge are also included in the research report.

Moreover, the Customer Data Platform Market report analyses consumer preferences and provides data on COVID-19's impacts and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Research and Analysis: Global Customer Data Platforms Market:

The Customer Data Platforms Market size was valued at USD 1.73 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.66 billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of around 17.9% during the forecast period.

The customer data platform market is currently witnessing growth in various segments, which can be attributed to the increasing demand for software. With the rising need for enhanced customer satisfaction, industries are investing more in marketing and advertising to provide customized solutions to their customers. This has led to the proliferation of customer data platform solutions across different verticals, driving market growth.

Key Companies Covered in Customer Data Platform Market Report: -

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Bloomreach

Segment.io, Inc.

Optimove Inc.

Oracle

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Leadspace

Ignitionone.com

Kabbage Inc. (Radius Intelligence)

Tealium Inc.

Adobe

Teradata

D4t4 Solutions (Celebrus)

Dentsu International

The retail segment dominates the customer data platform market due to the widespread use of marketing automation systems. As competition in the retail and e-commerce marketplaces increases, retailers increasingly rely on customer data platforms to reach their target audiences. By leveraging this technology, retailers can improve customer interactions and enhance customer experiences.

The customer data platform market is segmented by deployment into on-premises and cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based solutions are currently dominating the market, as they offer streamlined workflows and eliminate storage issues. Additionally, the healthcare, BFSI, government, IT & telecommunications, and media & entertainment segments are also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market.

The global Customer Data Platform market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Platform

Services

By Application

Personalized Recommendations

Predictive Analytics

Marketing Data Segmentation

Customer Retention & Engagement

Security Management

Others

Regional Segmentation:

North America is expected to dominate the global customer data platform market share due to the presence of significant players and increased technological developments in the region. Digitization, big data, and data analytics have encouraged marketers to invest heavily. Furthermore, numerous government regulations concerning client data privacy have increased the platform's usage by advertisers and marketers, propelling the customer data platform market growth.

Challenges & Opportunities

The research sheds light on various strategic decisions and implementations and reveals factors that are likely to assist in creating opportunities and improving profitability for market players, as well as challenges that may impede or even constitute a threat to the key players' development.

Drivers and Restraints:

The market drivers, restraints or challenges, and potential opportunities are all examined in-depth in the report. However, the market's growth has been constrained by privacy issues related to firms' usage of customer data and the inability to run campaigns in real-time.

Reasons to buy this report on the Customer Data Platform market:

Stay updated with the latest developments and novel technology integration in the market. Gain a better understanding of the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War on the Customer Data Platform industry. Identify the regions to target for global expansion. Gain insights into end-user perceptions of Customer Data Platform adoption. Recognize the market's significant participants and appreciate their invaluable efforts. By leveraging the information in this report, stakeholders can make informed decisions, develop effective strategies, and stay ahead of the Customer Data Platform market competition.

