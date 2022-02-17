U.S. markets open in 8 hours 34 minutes

Customer Data Platform Wondaris Achieves ISO Certification

·2 min read
In this article:
  • XPN.AX

NEWSTEAD, Australia, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XPON Technologies Group Limited (ASX:XPN) (XPON or the Company), the founder-led Marketing Technology and Cloud Business providing mission-critical services and software solutions to corporate and mid-sized enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Europe, today announced that its customer data platform Wondaris has been awarded ISO 27001:2013 Certification, the world's best-known quality management standard with a focus on development and delivery of the Customer Data Platform as a Software-as-a-Service. To learn more about Wondaris visit http://wondaris.com.

Wondaris Customer Data Platform logo
Wondaris Customer Data Platform logo

"We built the Wondaris platform to help customers extract greater value from their 1st party data," explained CTO Matt Daniels. "When activated, this [data] can be used to create exceptional customer experiences." Daniels further notes that quality customer experiences aren't just about matching messages. "The ISO certification helps cement the trust our customers place in us to ensure that this data is handled with the highest privacy and security standards worldwide."

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 status provides independent verification that the Wondaris platform conforms to the requirements of the Information Security Management System in line with international standards requirements. "Our industry is highly regulated, so it is important for us to work with ISO-certified partners on data management," Shad Haehae, Global Head of Acquisition at OFX and Wondaris customer added. "It enables us to operate with a higher level of confidence that we are delivering quality standards for our customers."

About Wondaris (wondaris.com)

Wondaris is a cloud-based customer data platform that helps companies quickly and easily build high-value audiences from their 1st party data and activate them into multiple marketing channels with simple, clickable workflows.

Wondaris provides a complete data ownership and portability solution, with the ability to centralise data from any of the public cloud vendors, including Google Cloud Platform, AWS, Azure and Snowflake. Wondaris offers businesses a privacy-safe, secure, and infinitely scalable environment to leverage and manage 1st party data to drive more effective marketing and better customer experiences.

Wondaris is a wholly-owned subsidiary of XPON Technologies Group Limited (ASX:XPN) with operations in Australia, Vietnam and the UK.

About XPON (www.xpon.ai)

XPON (ASX:XPN) is a founder-led Marketing Technology and Cloud Business providing mission-critical services and software solutions to corporate and mid-sized enterprises in Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Europe.

We strive to unlock exponential growth for our team, customers, partners, communities, and shareholders. Our mission is to help customers better leverage their First Party data by deploying the XPON Marketing & CX technology stack and accelerating the modernisation of their marketing and customer experience capabilities.

XPON Technologies Group Ltd Logo
XPON Technologies Group Ltd Logo

SOURCE XPON Technologies Group Ltd

