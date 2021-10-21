U.S. markets open in 8 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,518.25
    -9.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,409.00
    -68.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,332.50
    -45.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,282.80
    -4.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.20
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1655
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.49
    -0.21 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3818
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0800
    -0.2490 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,099.78
    +1,036.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,535.54
    +54.74 (+3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,784.33
    -471.22 (-1.61%)
     

Customer engagement platform Batch raises $23 million after years of bootstrapping

Romain Dillet
·2 min read

If you’ve been working in the French tech ecosystem, you may remember a startup called AppGratis. The app discovery and promotion startup basically had to stop operating overnight following a long and nasty fight with Apple.

From the team that brought you AppGratis, Batch is a customer engagement platform that has been operating under the radar for many years. And now, the startup has raised a $23 million (€20 million) funding round led by Expedition Capital with Orange Ventures also participating.

But Batch is a radically different product. It’s a customer engagement platform that competes with Braze as well as big enterprise solutions from Salesforce, Adobe, Oracle, IBM and Microsoft.

If you don’t work in martech, a customer engagement platform doesn’t mean much to you. But it’s quite easy to understand what it does. Batch started as a managed push notification platform for iOS, Android and the web.

Essentially, if you run a newspaper app, a banking app or an e-commerce app, you might need to send push notifications to your customers. Those notifications can be both transactional (you received a money transfer) or a marketing message (check this promotion).

Batch lets you manage those notifications at scale. You don’t have to make sure that your servers can handle a jump in traffic, you don’t have to maintain your push notification service.

From that idea, Batch has expanded beyond that to become an interesting martech platform. It integrates with your existing data sources, such as your CRM, CDP and analytics products. This way, you can create segments, orchestrate notifications, retarget your clients and more.

Batch currently handles 400 billion messages for its 300 enterprise clients. Those customers include Le Monde, Le Parisien, Eurosport, BNP Paribas, Société Générale, Leboncoin, etc. As you can imagine, each client is worth quite a lot of money.

With today’s funding round, the company wants to invest in its internal culture to attract more talent and retain existing talent. The startup will also hire more people to develop the product further and more people in sales and marketing to find new clients.

It has taken a bit of time to get there and recover from the AppGratis debacle. But Batch has clearly proven its resilience and now seems well-positioned to win more customers and grow its platform.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla has 150,000 cars using its safety score tool

    Nearly 150,000 Tesla cars are using the company's new "safety score," a tool rolled out last month to determine whether owners can access the beta version of its “Full Self-Driving” software, executives said during its third quarter earnings call. While 150,000 cars are now part of the Full-Self Driving (FSD) beta enrollment program, a fraction of drivers have been given access to the software. Only 2,000 drivers have been able to test the FSD program over the past year.

  • NASA contest asks K-12 students to create Moon-digging robots

    NASA is running a contest that challenges K-12 students to design a robot that can excavate the Moon.

  • Google turns those annoying call center menus into easy-to-navigate screens

    Google Assistant is now smart enough to stay on the line so you don't have to listen to hold music. It'll also show you automated menu options during a call.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for November 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Former U.S. president Donald Trump launches 'TRUTH' social media platform

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump will launch his own social media app, TRUTH Social, that he said would "stand up to Big Tech" companies such as Twitter and Facebook that have barred him from their platforms. TRUTH Social will be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group and a special acquisition company (SPAC), according to a press release https://www.tmtgcorp.com/press-releases/announcement-10-20-2021 distributed by both organizations.

  • Bristol-Myers Plans to Exit Acceleron Stake With Merck Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is planning to tender its shares in Acceleron Pharma Inc. after Merck & Co. agreed to buy the biotechnology company for $11.5 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speec

  • PayPal Is Exploring a Purchase of Pinterest

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. is exploring a $45 billion acquisition of social media company Pinterest Inc., in what could be the biggest technology deal of the year and move the payments company closer to its ambitions of becoming a “super app.”Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in

  • Greenlane Inks Deal to Buy DaVinci; Shares Drop

    Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN), a global house of brands, has inked a deal to snap up DaVinci, a developer and manufacturer of premium portable vaporizers. The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps. Following the news, shares of the provider of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging and specialty vaporization products declined 1.3% to close at $2.23 on Tuesday. The acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is likely to close in the fourth q

  • PayPal in $45 billion bid for Pinterest -sources

    PayPal Holdings Inc has offered to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest Inc for $45 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a combination that could herald more financial technology and social media tie-ups in e-ecommerce. It would be the biggest acquisition of a social media company, surpassing Microsoft Corp's $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016. The deal talks come as internet shoppers increasingly buy items they see on social media, often following "influencers" on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

  • Shares Dive on Developer’s Failed Stake Sale: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s shares fell as much as 13.6% after the cash-strapped developer ended discussions to sell a stake in its property-management arm, a deal that would have given it a major infusion of liquidity.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate

  • WeWork is finally going public after investors approved its merger with a Silicon Valley SPAC

    The co-working giant will make its debut on Wall Street Thursday after merging with a blank check company headed by Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive.

  • DBS, StanChart Plan to Bid for Citigroup Asia Retail Units

    (Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Standard Chartered Plc are among the lenders planning to bid for Citigroup Inc. consumer banking assets in Asia as the U.S. lender divests units across five markets in the region, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re

  • PayPal’s $45 Billion Pinterest Deal: What You Need to Know About Your Money

    PayPal could be looking at acquiring Pinterest, Bloomberg reported today. Following the news, the company's stock was halted twice, before gaining 11% as of late morning. PayPal, meanwhile, dipped...

  • Mastercard buys cryptocurrency intelligence company CipherTrace

    The acquisition allows Mastercard to offer a service that combines artificial intelligence, cyber and blockchain capabilities.

  • Equinox, Owner of SoulCycle, Is In Merger Talks With Ares SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Equinox, whose gyms are frequented by Wall Street staffers among others, is in talks to go public through a merger with Ares Acquisition Corp. after talks with one of Chamath Palihapitiya’s blank-check companies collapsed, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGo

  • NowVertical Group Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Affinio Inc.

    NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) ("NOW" or the "Company"), a global big data software and services company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Affinio Inc. ("Affinio"), a venture-capital backed audience insights and privacy-safe customer analytics platform (the "Transaction").

  • Hub Group Acquires Choptank Transport For $130M

    Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) has acquired Choptank Transport, Inc, a cold-chain-focused third-party logistics company, for $130 million in cash. The acquisition enhances Hub's over-the-road refrigerated transportation solutions offering and complements its fleet of 450 refrigerated intermodal containers. Hub Group intends to further invest in its refrigerated transportation offering by buying 550 refrigerated intermodal containers in 2022, taking the size of its fleet to 1,000. Choptank adds sca

  • Casino Machine Maker Scientific Games Close to $3 Billion Lotteries IPO in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Scientific Games Corp., a maker of casino slot machines, is nearing an Australian initial public offering of its global lotteries business that could raise about A$4 billion ($3 billion), according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzz

  • WeWork SPAC Merger

    WeWork, the money-losing office space sharing startup, is expected to merge with SPAC BowX Acquisition Corp. on Oct. 21, 2021.

  • Q India Launches On Xiaomi MiTV

    QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV:QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, will be the first Hindi General Entertainment channel to launch on the Xiaomi MiTV Patchwall Smart TV platform. Xiaomi is the leading smart TV manufacturer in India by market share and has recently extended the capabilities and selection of con