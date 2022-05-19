Customer Engagement Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 7.69 Billion | By Component and Geography | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Customer Engagement Solutions Market Share is expected to increase by USD 7.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.42%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Customer Engagement Solutions Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Customer Engagement Solutions Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Avaya Holdings Corp., Calabrio Inc., Crmnext, Enghouse Systems Ltd., Freshworks Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., IFS World Operations AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Verint Systems Inc., and eGain Corp. among others

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Component (solutions and services)

Geographies: North America (US), Europe (UK and France), APAC (China and Japan), Middle East and Africa, and South America

Download Sample: for more additional information about the Customer Engagement Solutions Market

Vendor Insights-

The customer engagement solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as cloud-based solutions and AI integration offering to compete in the market.

avaya.com - The company offers small bore connectors that are used in all medical disciplines where IV therapy is performed for activities such as fluid volume maintenance and fluid volume replacement, under the brand name of Bbraun.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Story continues

Regional Market Outlook

29% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for customer engagement solutions in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The use of public cloud services by enterprises and the increased need to analyze customer-related information will facilitate the customer engagement solutions market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Customer Engagement Solutions Market Driver:

To capitalize on the growing popularity of smartphones and related apps, new players providing customer engagement solutions are embracing e-commerce business strategies. With e-commerce industry titans like Amazon raking in $367.19 billion in online sales in 2021, traditional retailers like Walmart and Macys are fighting to keep up. To remain competitive, many brick-and-mortar businesses are reducing the number of shop locations and focusing on a smaller number of storefronts. These merchants are also utilizing the Internet business platform (e-commerce) for new income sources and for developing an omnichannel presence.

Customer Engagement Solutions Market Trend:

The need for the integration of customer engagement solutions activities with social media services has been increasing in the market, primarily to obtain several insights and create future products. Social interactions primarily consist of two components: Social customer prediction: Its primary purpose is to identify potential social demand by separating prospective buyers from non-potential ones. Social customer conversation: This is about engaging potential buyers and converting them to make an inquiry or move further down the demand requirement process. This approach helps companies analyze social communications in real time and examine the mixture of social contacts using both keyword analysis and predictive algorithms. This trend is gaining traction in the global customer engagement solutions market and will play a crucial role in determining marketing strategies for businesses.

Download sample report to find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Digital Twin Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: According to Technavio's market sizing methodology, the digital twin market share is expected to increase by USD 32.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 39.95%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Pure Play Software Testing Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The pure-play software testing services market size has the potential to grow by USD 6.05 billion and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Customer Engagement Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avaya Holdings Corp., Calabrio Inc., Crmnext, Enghouse Systems Ltd., Freshworks Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., IFS World Operations AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Verint Systems Inc., and eGain Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Component

5.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Avaya Holdings Corp.

10.4 Calabrio Inc.

10.5 International Business Machines Corp.

10.6 Microsoft Corp.

10.7 NICE Ltd.

10.8 Open Text Corp.

10.9 Oracle Corp.

10.10 SAP SE

10.11 ServiceNow Inc.

10.12 Verint Systems Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/customer-engagement-solutions-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-69-billion--by-component-and-geography--growth-trends-and-forecasts-2022---2026-301550217.html

SOURCE Technavio