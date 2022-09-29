U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

Customer Experience Analytics Market Projected to Hit USD 36.21 Billion at a 16.4% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Customer Experience Analytics Market Growth Boost by Rising Concern to Know Customer Feedback and Experience

New York, US, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Customer Experience Analytics Market, By Touch Point, Solution - Forecast 2030”, the market will touch USD 36.21 billion at a 16.4% CAGR by 2030.

Customer Experience Analytics Market Drivers

The growing interest among business organizations and other service and product providers in understanding customer experiences & feedback will boost market growth over the forecast period.

Customer Experience Analytics Market Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the global customer experience analytics market report include,

  • IBM (U.S.)

  • Nice Systems (Israel)

  • Tech Mahindra (India)

  • Avaya (U.S.)

  • Adobe Systems (U.S.)

  • OpenText (Canada)

  • Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

  • Verint (U.S.)

  • MartizCX (U.S.)

  • Qualtrics (U.S.)

  • Medallia (U.S.)

  • SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

  • HP Inc. (U.S)

  • InMoment (U.S.)

  • SDL (U.K.) and among others.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3119

Customer Experience Analytics Market Opportunities

Growth in Call Centers to offer Robust Opportunities

Recent years have seen a notable increase in the number of call centers. This makes it easier to improve business operations through swift, intelligent management of client inquiries. As a result, the market for customer experience analytics is enriched and the client base is maintained.

One of the key reasons anticipated to propel market expansion is an increase in the real-time data created by connected devices and applications. One of the key factors driving the market for customer experience analytics is the rising need for personalized service from consumers across various sectors. It is possible to identify and improve factors including a poor consumer experience, ongoing customer patterns, and functional efficiencies.

Additionally, there are now higher levels of investments being made in the implementation of sophisticated marketing technologies that help customers make wise selections with the goal of improving the customer experience. These factors are all helping the market for customer experience analytics to expand.

Customer Experience Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics

Details

Market Size by 2030

USD 36.21 Billion

CAGR during 2020-2030

16.4%

Key Market Opportunities

The touch points segment is further bifurcated into company website, branch or store, call center and web.

Key Market Drivers

The number of call centers are increasing day by day which helps in optimizing the business procedures by handling customer queries immediately.
This ultimately helps in retaining customers and hence in driving the market share of customer experience analytics market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Customer Experience Analytics Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/customer-experience-analytics-market-3119

Restraints

Rise in Cyber Attacks to act as Market Restraint

The rise in data prone to cyber-attacks may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Every market has its share of difficulties, but the customer experience analytics sector in particular. However, COVID-19 has unquestionably emerged as one of the key obstacles to the expansion of the market for customer experience analytics. Most significantly, the uncertainty brought on by the same has harmed the market's level of investment, preventing further market expansion.

Another significant barrier to the expansion of the market for customer experience analytics is privacy. Greater technological investments are required due to the requirement for accurate data to support efficient processing. Threats to cyber-security have specifically emerged as one of the major obstacles to both gathering and preserving the data.

Customer Experience Analytics Market Segmentation

The global customer experience analytics market is bifurcated based on vertical, solution, and touch point.

By touch point, the customer experience analytics market is segmented into web, call center, branch, and company website.

By solution, the customer experience analytics market is segmented into dashboard and reporting, social media analytical tools, web analytical tools, voice of customer, and data management. By raising corporate awareness, improving product and service processes, offering in-depth insight into customer purchasing behavior, and encouraging industry innovation, social media analysis tools help businesses acquire a competitive edge.

Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/3119

By vertical, the customer experience analytics market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, IT communication service provider, travel, and hospitality.

Customer Experience Analytics Market Regional Analysis

North America to Lead Customer Experience Analytics Market

With the greatest market share in the world, North America is predicted to rule the market for customer experience analytics. The top two nations in North America are the United States and Canada. This is explained by the inclusion of industry titans in IT including Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems, and IBM Corporation. North America currently holds the greatest market share in the customer analytics sector as a result of the presence of key players in the region and the use of customer analytics solutions by both small and large organizations. The customer analytics industry in the region receives large amounts of money from nations like the US and Canada.

The development of new technologies and the cultures that profit from them are primarily to blame for North America's digitalization. The number of small and medium-sized firms employing consumer analytics solutions, particularly those for the retail industry, is expanding quickly. Interest in customer analytics is rising as businesses try to accelerate their business growth by converting from on-site to cloud-based solutions. The cloud-based consumer analytics market is driven by the initial cheap cost, cost savings on infrastructure, automated product updates, and easy integration.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/3119

APAC to Have Significant Growth in Customer Experience Analytics Market

Due to the quick rise in the number of electronic devices, the steady rise in digitalization, and the rising number of smartphone users, Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth during the projected period. In addition, the top four economies in the Asia-Pacific area include China, Japan, & the Republic of Korea.

COVID-19 Analysis

The global implementation of COVID-19 lockdowns is expected to cause a modest delay in the growth of the customer journey analytics market in 2020. All industries, including retail and e-Commerce, BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, and government, have been impacted by these lockdowns. Customer behavior has changed as a result of the pandemic, with lockdown encouraging multichannel shopping. By the middle of 2021, the problem is anticipated to be under control. Because more customers are making their purchases online, there will be an increase in demand for customer journey analytics solutions and services. The increase in online media and entertainment consumers as a result of tighter rules has led to a demand for customer journey analytics solutions and services for comprehending customer wants.

Related Reports:

Customer Analytics Market, By Solution, By Service, By Deployment - Global Forecast 2030

Global Customer Experience Management Market, By Touch Point, By End-users - Forecast 2030

Customer Journey Analytics Market, By Interaction Type, By Organization Size, By Application, By End-users - Forecast 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


