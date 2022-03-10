U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,262.25
    -13.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,138.00
    -127.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,676.25
    -58.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.50
    -13.80 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.62
    +2.92 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,985.00
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.71
    -0.11 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1056
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.85
    -2.28 (-6.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3171
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9550
    +0.0960 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,147.56
    -2,985.50 (-7.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.35
    -48.99 (-5.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.94
    -30.78 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

Customer Experience Management Market to Reach USD 32.53 Billion by 2029; Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality to Propel Market Growth

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled Global Customer Experience Management Market: Zendesk Inc. (San Francisco, U.S.), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Oracle Corporation (Texas, U.S.), Adobe Inc. (California, U.S.), Medallia Inc. (California, U.S.), OpenText Corporation (Waterloo, Canada), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, U.S.), Genesys (California, U.S.), Freshworks Inc. (California, U.S.)

Pune, India, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global customer experience management market size is predicted to be worth USD 32.53 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. Customer experience management solutions help enterprises to reduce their customer churn rates and improve their customer loyalty. They also help business to increase their brand presence. The growing digitization and the surging adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) are anticipated to boost the market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in the report titled, “Customer Experience Management Market Share, 2022-2029”. The market size stood at USD 10.11 billion in 2021.

The rising customer inclination towards digital platforms for shopping and other purposes have boosted the demand for advanced customer experience management solutions. Additionally, organizations have increased their focus on customer retention, loyalty, and engagement. Thy have adopted bots or virtual assistants to cope with the dynamic consumer demand. This is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/customer-experience-management-cem-market-101661

COVID-19 Impact

Rise of Digital Payment to Bring New Opportunities for CEM Companies
The rapid outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the global economy and hampered the growth of several industries and markets. However, the swift digitization observed during the pandemic has accelerated the demand for digital payment application such as Amazon Pay and Google Pay. The reduced physical consumer interaction facilitated by these applications have boosted the growth of effective customer experience solutions. The pandemic has created dynamic purchasing patterns of consumers and thus, major players in the market are developing ingenious solutions to cater to the changing consumer demand. On account of these trends, the market is slated to experience tremendous growth opportunities in the post-pandemic era.

Segmentation

Based on component, the market is bifurcated into services and solutions. On the basis of deployment model, the market is segregated into cloud and on-premises. By enterprise size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. In terms of touchpoint, the market is divided into call center, website, mobile applications, email, social media, and others. By end-user, the market is categorized into BFSI, rental and consumer goods, IT and telecom, healthcare, automotive, media and entertainment, government, and others. Geographically, the Customer Experience Management Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/customer-experience-management-cem-market-101661

Report Coverage

  • The Customer Experience Management Market report provides a 360-degree evaluation of the prospected market.

  • The report provides information on the various market segments; type, activity, run time, etc.

  • The Customer Experience Management Market report incorporates Porters’ Five Forces Analysis and PESTLE Analysis for an accurate market prediction.

  • The report analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and suggests strategies for future growth.

  • The CEM Market report highlights the market's competitive landscape and presents vital information on new product launches, latest industry developments, key market trends, and others.

Drivers & Restraints

Surging Adoption of AI and AR to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities
The rapid digitization and the dynamic consumer demand have led major businesses to adopt advanced customer experience management solutions to improve customer loyalty and reduce customer churn rates. Additionally, the changing purchasing patterns of consumers have induced the organizations to adopt bots or virtual assistants. The dynamic consumer needs and the increasing focus of enterprises to improve customer experience are anticipated to boost the Customer Experience Management market growth.
The growing adoption of AI and AR have is anticipated lucrative growth opportunities for the market as task automation and self-service resolutions can be achieved with the incorporation of AI and AR. Also, advanced AI applications such as digital assistants, chat bots, biometric measures, and facial recognition improve customer experience and profitability. The rising adoption of advanced AI and AR technologies are anticipated to accumulate growth for the market.
However, the rising concerns over data privacy and security may hinder market growth.

If you want to buy report Check Discount: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/customer-experience-management-cem-market-101661

Regional Insights

North America to Witness the Highest Growth Due to Early Technology Adoption
North America is projected to witness the highest growth in the global customer experience management market share. The early adoption of technologies such as big data analytics, AI, and cloud computing in the U.S. and the surging investments in the research and development activities are anticipated to drive the growth of the market.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to gain immense growth due to the rapid development of the e-commerce sector in the region. Additionally, the growing number of mobile phone users and internet users are expected to stimulate the market growth.
The Middle East & Africa is expected to exhibit considerable growth in the coming years due to the surging internet and social media penetration.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Invest in Advanced Technologies to Enhance Customer Experience Management Solutions & Garner Growth
The key players in the market are focused on improving existing technologies and software. They are investing in advanced technologies to enhance customer experience management solutions. Several companies are eyeing partnership, merger, acquisition, and collaboration strategies to launch new products and others to generate greater revenues and enhance their market presence.

Have Any Query? Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/customer-experience-management-cem-market-101661

Industry Developments

June 2021: Genesys and Qualtrics entered into a strategic partnership to deliver world-class customer experience solutions at scale.

January 2021: Medallia Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with Facebook to enable businesses of all scales and sizes to act, share, and collaborate to customer feedback through the Medallia customer experience management platform and Facebook’s workplace.

Companies Profiled Customer Experience Management Market:

  • Zendesk Inc. (San Francisco, U.S.)

  • SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

  • Oracle Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

  • Adobe Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Medallia Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • OpenText Corporation (Waterloo, Canada)

  • Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.)

  • Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Genesys (California, U.S.)

  • Freshworks Inc. (California, U.S.)

Buy Now - Customer Experience Management Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101661

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Customer Experience Management Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

  • Global Customer Experience Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Solution

      • Services

        • Professional

        • Managed

    • By Deployment Model (USD)

      • Cloud

      • On-premises

    • By Enterprise Size (USD)

      • Large Enterprises

      • Small and Medium Enterprises

    • By Touchpoints (USD)

      • Call Center

      • Website

      • Mobile Applications

      • Email

      • Social Media

      • Others (Virtual Assistants, Loyalty Programs, etc.)

    • By End-user (USD)

      • BFSI

      • Rental and Consumer Goods

      • IT and Telecom

      • Healthcare

      • Automotive

      • Media and Entertainment

      • Government

      • Others (Oil and Gas, Education, Etc.)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Asia Pacific

  • North America Customer Experience Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Solution

      • Services

        • Professional

        • Managed

    • By Deployment Model (USD)

      • Cloud

      • On-premises

    • By Enterprise Size (USD)

      • Large Enterprises

      • Small and Medium Enterprises

    • By Touchpoints (USD)

      • Call Center

      • Website

      • Mobile Applications

      • Email

      • Social Media

      • Others (Virtual Assistants, Loyalty Programs, etc.)

    • By End-user (USD)

      • BFSI

      • Rental and Consumer Goods

      • IT and Telecom

      • Healthcare

      • Automotive

      • Media and Entertainment

      • Government

      • Others (Oil and Gas, Education, Etc.)

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States (By End-user)

      • Canada (By End-user)

  • Latin America Customer Experience Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Function (Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Multichannel, Automatic Call Distribution, Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), Reporting and Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Customer Collaboration, and Others), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Government, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), By Application (Process Control, Production Planning, Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection), By Industry (Automotive, Medical Devices, Semiconductor &Electronics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Online Payment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Payment Type (Mobile Payment, Online Banking, and Digital Wallet), By Industry (Media & Entertainment, Retail, BFSI, Food & Beverages, IT &Telecom, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Workforce Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Application (Workforce Analytics, Workforce Scheduling, Time and Attendance Management, and Others), By End-Use Industry (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cloud Gaming Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device (Smartphone, Laptop/Tablets, Personal Computer, Smart TV, and Consoles), By Streaming Type (Video Streaming, and File streaming), By End-User (Casual Gamers, Avid Gamers, and Hardcore Gamers), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio Debuts in Hong Kong Homecoming Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nio Inc. began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after the Chinese electric-car maker chose a listing path that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising funds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: T

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in Ukraine

  • Why Moderna Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

    In the wake of that announcement, the biotech company's stock price shot more than 10% higher for the session. This happy investor is Josh Brown, a high-profile financial writer, blogger, and CNBC commentator, who revealed that he'd bought Moderna stock at what he termed a "ludicrous" price of $125 per share. In an interview that aired on CNBC, Brown asserted that Moderna has far more value than its recent share prices would indicate.

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • Russian troops stranded in 40-mile convoy could freeze to death in ‘metal tank refrigerators’

    Russian troops could freeze in tanks as temperatures expected to dip to -20C

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Oil prices fall most in 2 years as UAE supports output hike

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Global oil prices fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly two years after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

  • Palantir: Growth Targets Are Achievable, Says Top Analyst

    Palantir (PLTR) is a divisive name on Wall Street. The bull-case rests on the big data specialist’s ability to expand its offerings beyond large government/enterprise contracts which have historically generated the bulk of the company’s revenue. The bear case is driven by an argument its high-end offerings are generally unsuitable for smaller companies who are already well served and that ultimately with government contracts slowing down, the company won’t be able to meet its growth objectives.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy?

    Despite one analyst downgrade today, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were bouncing higher along with the broader market. While Bank of America (BofA) doesn't see any upside for the stock in 2022, it's hard not to resist the tempting value in PayPal right now. Apple Pay is integrated across Apple's devices -- a massive installed base that stood at 1.8 billion at the start of the year.

  • Russia, Belarus squarely in 'default territory' on billions in debt -World Bank

    Russia and Belarus are edging close to default given the massive sanctions imposed against their economies by the United States and its allies over the war in Ukraine, the World Bank's chief economist, Carmen Reinhart, told Reuters. The specter of Russia defaulting on $40 billion of external bonds - its first major such default since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution - has loomed large over markets since a raft of sanctions and countermeasures by Moscow have largely cut the country out of global financial markets. "Both Russia and Belarus are in square default territory," Reinhart said in an interview.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • U.S. Futures, Europe Stocks Fall on Inflation Fear: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity-index futures and European stocks fell amid concern U.S. inflation may have accelerated for a sixth month, with investors turning to the European Central Bank to gauge policy makers’ response to the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy The

  • Why Block, Sea Limited, and StoneCo Skyrocketed Today

    Falling oil prices and higher Treasury yields bode well for financial sector companies, especially beaten-down fintech stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Oil Slumps With OPEC+ and Ukraine Headlines Sparking Huge Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude futures sank as the United Arab Emirates called on OPEC+ to boost oil output faster while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated willingness to consider some compromises to end the war with Russia. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory A