Customer Experience Management Market Report 2023: Rising Importance of Customer Data Privacy Bolsters Growth

PR Newswire
·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Customer Experience Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Analytical Tools; By Touch Point; By Deployment; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo



The global customer experience management (CEM) market size is expected to reach USD 48.56 billion by 2032, according to a new study.

The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Several factors are responsible for the market's growth, including the increasing importance of customer satisfaction, advancements in technology, increasing use of social media, and the rising importance of customer data privacy. Companies increasingly realize the importance of customer satisfaction in driving business success.

As a result, they are investing in customer experience management solutions to improve the customer experience and drive customer loyalty. The growth of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) has made it possible for companies to collect and analyze large amounts of customer data in real-time, allowing them to personalize the customer experience and improve customer satisfaction.

Social media platforms have become an important channel for customer communication and feedback. Companies are using customer experience management solutions to monitor and respond to customer feedback on social media and to improve the customer experience across all channels. With increasing concerns about data privacy, companies are investing in customer experience management solutions that prioritize protecting customer data and ensuring compliance with relevant regulations.

Globally, people's buying habits and preferences have undergone a fundamental transformation. Customers are moving away from traditional buying habits and toward digital media. The consumer's brand experience influences sales and customer perceptions. Customer experience management can be beneficial when done effectively, but when certain aspects are neglected, it can also be detrimental.

Customer experience management software has rapidly taken off in response to the growing need for online business channels. It is anticipated that businesses implementing virtual assistants or bots to meet shifting customer expectations will open up new markets for consumer experience solutions. The business-to-consumer industry is quickly developing as more individuals use the internet for online buying. Growth opportunities are probably present in the healthcare, IT, and telecom sectors.

The consumer experience is improved by the quick uptake of augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) across various industries, including retail, IT & telecom, and BFSI. AI and machine learning are integrated into consumer experience solutions to help predict future consumer behavior. Extracting valuable insights from customer data is made more accessible by predictive analytics and artificial intelligence technologies. To enhance the client experience, businesses use cutting-edge AI technologies like facial recognition, biometric identification, chatbots, and digital assistants. Companies concentrate on deploying innovative technology-enabled consumer experience services to offer specialized solutions and improve the customer experience.

Customer Experience Management Market Report Highlights

  • Web analytics & content management segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR over the study period owing to their advantages such as designing and organizing websites for efficient and effective access

  • Call centers segment accounted for the largest share of the global market because of their increasing popularity in aiding call resolution rate, consumer satisfaction rate, and performance in different channels.

  • Cloud segment is expected to exhibit substantial market growth of approximate CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cloud-based CRMs which has significantly reduced the expenses

  • Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at a fastest CAGR during the projected period on account of the quick uptake of customer experience management products and services by businesses

  • The global players include Adobe, Oracle, IBM, Avaya, TeraData, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Service Management Group, and Tech Mahindra Limited.

Customer Experience Management, Analytical Tools Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • EFM Software

  • Speech Analytics

  • Text Analytics

  • Web Analytics & Content Management

  • Others

Customer Experience Management, Touch Point Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Stores/Branches

  • Call Centers

  • Social Media Platform

  • Email

  • Mobile

  • Web Services

  • Others

Customer Experience Management, Deployment Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • On-premise

  • Cloud

Customer Experience Management, End-use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 -2030)

  • BFSI

  • Retail

  • Healthcare

  • IT & Telecom

  • Manufacturing

  • Government, Energy & Utilities

  • Construction, Real Estate & Property Management

  • Service Business

  • Others

Customer Experience Management, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Customer Experience Management Market Insights

5. Global Customer Experience Management Market, by Analytical Tools

6. Global Customer Experience Management Market, by Deployment

7. Global Customer Experience Management Market, by End-use

8. Global Customer Experience Management Market, by Touch Point Type

9. Global Customer Experience Management Market, by Geography

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Adobe

  • Avaya Inc.

  • Genesys

  • International Business Machines Corporation

  • Nice

  • Verint Systems

  • Sprinklr

  • Medallia Inc.

  • Open Text Corporation

  • Oracle

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Nokia

  • IBM and Tech Mahindra Limited.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5vynp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/customer-experience-management-market-report-2023-rising-importance-of-customer-data-privacy-bolsters-growth-301784070.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

