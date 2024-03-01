Customer service at heart of WV Hive workshop

Feb. 29—Quality customer service has become a more critical component in the local economy, says the WV Hive's Judy Moore.

WV Hive, the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, will undertake an initiative on March 25-26 at the Tamarack Conference Center in Beckley targeted at improving customer service among frontline businesses. Those two days will feature a customized and personalized training workshop available to interested stakeholders, said Moore, the executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of NRGRDA.

The Hive has contracted with the professional business training firm, Zingerman's, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, to offer its "ZingTrain" learning concepts, which will drill down specifically on the New River Gorge region, according to a press release.

The aim of the program is to offer training to help southern West Virginia "surpass expectations for visitor experiences, business transactions and overall customer service and hospitality," the release noted. "Every dollar people spend in our region and every person who decides to relocate here or return for more visits is an economic multiplier for our community and economic betterment," Moore said earlier in February.

WV Hive will partner with regional chambers of commerce, convention and visitor bureaus, business leaders and others to promote the March 25-26 training sessions, titled "Growing your business through a culture of service."

Moore said this week the initiative arose as a result of remarks made by U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito during a ceremony in 2021 unveiling signs for the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, which was designated in December 2020.

As part of their remarks, the senators said that "really, every person is an ambassador for the state," Moore recalled. To be successful with that outreach to the public, she said, it is "critical that we're effective in our communication." While resulting in an enjoyable stay in the region, any positive interactions and experiences could possibly also entice more individuals to relocate to the Mountain State. That, in turn, could generate new members of the workforce, she stressed.

Moore added that enhancing "culture of service" targets a strategic priority for NRGRDA and the WV Hive in improving the region's "quality of place." Referencing the fact that National Geographic recently included the region and national park in its "Best of World" list, Moore said, "Our region is in a national spotlight right now and we need to do everything possible to equip our businesses to be better prepared to offer a quality experience to ensure we retain our citizens and encourage return visit."

"It just goes along with basically what we do," Moore said Monday. "All of our work is based on providing resources that can help our businesses in the local community be more successful.

"It's proved to be a fact that customer service does affect your bottom line as a business. Also, as we continue to see additional visitors in our area for the national park, we want to prepare businesses to be really ready to give excellent customer service to keep people coming back." That includes treating customers well and effectively communicating with them information about the region's myriad offerings, she said.

Moore said she hopes the March workshop is simply the genesis of a movement. "We're starting this at NRGRDA and WV Hive and hoping other businesses will see this as really key to elevating our state," she said. "It might not be a one-time training. We do see it as an initiative that will be ongoing through other partners."

Moore said that Stephanie Stiffler, vice president of business operations at MountainPlex Properties LLC, of Hinton, has been among the past satisfied participants in the ZingTrain program.

"I have been to the New River Gorge for whitewater rafting and I look forward to returning now that the Congress has designated it a national park and preserve," Timo Anderson, who has been training clients for Zingerman's for a decade, said in the WV Hive press release. "Southern West Virginia has so much to offer its visitors. In this training, we'll work with participants to find ways to make visitor experiences even more exceptional and memorable — which will hopefully bring them back time and time again."

The training will be multi-faceted, officials note. Among the topics will be exploring a successful management philosophy, adapting service techniques that work for business, improving bottom-line performance as leaders, using peer networks to move past roadblocks and becoming an ambassador utilizing the train-the-trainer model.

Moore said workshop participants will receive intensive instruction at a fraction of the normal cost of the training. Grant funding available to WV Hive will mean that those registering must pay only $50 per person, plus taxes and fees (including snacks, beverages and lunch). Register to attend at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zingtrain-workshop-tickets-767786368697?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Up to two individuals per business can take part, said Moore. "We're really seeking those in roles such as personnel director or general manager, those that can go back and share the knowledge," she said.

For specific questions, contact Hannah Morgan at the WV Hive via hmorgan@nrgrda.or at 304-460-4483, Ext. 114.

The WV Hive serves a 13-county area, including Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Logan and Mingo counties. For more information, visit https://wvhive.com/.

Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Facebook. Follow on Twitter @gb_scribe