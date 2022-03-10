Customer.io surpasses $30m ARR and raises financing from Spectrum Equity

PORTLAND, OR, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Customer.io raises financing from Spectrum Equity with participation from Oregon Venture fund.

Customer.io ended 2021 profitable for the year with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $29.9m, up 78% from a year ago, and has now surpassed $30m ARR.

3800+ companies from early-stage startups to publicly traded companies use Customer.io.

The company has a team of 165 people worldwide and is planning to end 2022 with over 250 people.

Customer.io built a pioneering Customer Engagement Platform allowing product-led growth (PLG) businesses to aggregate their first-party data in order to send relevant communication across email, push notification, SMS, WhatsApp, and other messaging channels.

Colin Nederkoorn, Founder & CEO of Customer.io, said that while the company is profitable and focused on fundstrapping to grow, raising from Spectrum Equity will help Customer.io increase the pace of innovation for customers.

Colin adds, “I chose Spectrum Equity because they understood the nuance of our business and are proven partners of founder-led businesses. They helped us create a deal that was right-sized for Customer.io and supported my focus on creating long-term value for all stakeholders. I’m thrilled we found a great match to join us on the next part of our journey.”

Pete Jensen, Managing Director at Spectrum Equity, joins Customer.io’s board. Pete shares, “Colin and team have consistently taken the long-term approach to company building by being focused on product and customer experience over the last ten years. During that time they also have built a very successful hybrid self serve and sales-assisted model which allows frictionless onboarding and an ability to seamlessly grow along with their customers. We have seen first hand how Customer.io has enabled their users to be more product-centric in their growth and to unlock the value of their first-party data to drive meaningful customer interactions.”

Story continues

This announcement follows the launch of the company’s mobile software development kit (SDK) for iOS and Android in January as well as integrations with leading data warehouse providers Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Microsoft SQL Server, and Google Bigquery.

For more information about Customer.io and Spectrum Equity, please read the company’s blog post.

About Customer.io

Customer.io is a Customer Engagement Platform for tech-savvy marketers who want more control and flexibility to craft and send data-driven emails, push notifications, and SMS messages. With 165 employees and growing, Customer.io is a globally distributed team with people in 29 countries and headquarters in Portland, Oregon.

About Spectrum Equity

Spectrum Equity is a leading growth equity firm providing capital and strategic support to innovative companies in the information economy. For over 25 years, the firm has partnered with exceptional entrepreneurs and management teams to build long-term value in market-leading Internet-enabled software and data services companies. Representative investments include Ancestry, Definitive Healthcare, GoodRx, Grubhub, Kajabi, Lucid Software, Lynda.com, SurveyMonkey, and Verafin. For more information, including a complete list of portfolio investments, visit www.spectrumequity.com.

CONTACT: Lacey Budd Customer.io lacey@customer.io



